J.T. Riddle | Shortstop | #39 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (25) / 10/12/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Kentucky Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 13 (0) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

J.T. Riddle swatted a walk-off two-run homer on Sunday, propelling the Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Mets. It was the first at-bat of the afternoon for Riddle who had entered the game as a defensive replacement on a double switch. The Mets had rallied for two runs in the top half of the ninth inning to tie the game, setting the stage for Riddle's heroics. The Marlins nearly won the game on the previous batter, when Miguel Rojas doubled but a perfect relay cut down Marcell Ozuna attempting to score. Riddle then pummeled the second pitch he saw from Addison Reed over the wall in right-center for the walk-off blast.

J.T. Riddle will start at shortstop and bat eighth Tuesday versus the Braves. Called up after Adeiny Hechavarria's oblique injury, Riddle will be making his major league debut. The 25-year-old batted .276/.326/.366 with four homers and six steals over 116 games last season between Double- and Triple-A. He figures to share playing time with Miguel Rojas at shortstop, but neither are all that interesting in fantasy leagues. Source: MLB Lineups on Twitter

Marlins recalled SS J.T. Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans. Ranked by MLB.com as the team's No. 12 prospect, Riddle batted .276/.326/.366 with four homers between Double- and Triple-A in 2016 before being added to the 40-man roster over the winter. He should share starts at shortstop with Miguel Rojas while Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is sidelined and will be making his major league debut when he gets into a game.