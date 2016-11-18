Welcome,
Sens announce Mark Borowiecki won't return
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Jose Urena
(R)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Cody Hall
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(3B)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Adam Conley
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
Troy Patton
(R)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
David Phelps
(R)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Jeff Locke
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.T. Riddle | Shortstop | #39
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 13 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.T. Riddle swatted a walk-off two-run homer on Sunday, propelling the Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Mets.
It was the first at-bat of the afternoon for Riddle who had entered the game as a defensive replacement on a double switch. The Mets had rallied for two runs in the top half of the ninth inning to tie the game, setting the stage for Riddle's heroics. The Marlins nearly won the game on the previous batter, when Miguel Rojas doubled but a perfect relay cut down Marcell Ozuna attempting to score. Riddle then pummeled the second pitch he saw from Addison Reed over the wall in right-center for the walk-off blast.
Apr 16 - 5:46 PM
J.T. Riddle will start at shortstop and bat eighth Tuesday versus the Braves.
Called up after Adeiny Hechavarria's oblique injury, Riddle will be making his major league debut. The 25-year-old batted .276/.326/.366 with four homers and six steals over 116 games last season between Double- and Triple-A. He figures to share playing time with Miguel Rojas at shortstop, but neither are all that interesting in fantasy leagues.
Apr 11 - 3:20 PM
Source:
MLB Lineups on Twitter
Marlins recalled SS J.T. Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans.
Ranked by MLB.com as the team's No. 12 prospect, Riddle batted .276/.326/.366 with four homers between Double- and Triple-A in 2016 before being added to the 40-man roster over the winter. He should share starts at shortstop with Miguel Rojas while Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is sidelined and will be making his major league debut when he gets into a game.
Apr 9 - 2:08 PM
Marlins purchased the contract of SS J.T. Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans.
Riddle batted .276/.326/.366 with four homers between Double- and Triple-A in 2016. The 25-year-old will push to debut for the Marlins in 2017.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 01:25:00 PM
Source:
Source:
MiLB Roster Tracker on Twitter
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
Apr 16 - 5:46 PM
Riddle starting at shortstop Tuesday
Apr 11 - 3:20 PM
J.T. Riddle recalled from Triple-A
Apr 9 - 2:08 PM
Marlins add J.T. Riddle to 40-man roster
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 01:25:00 PM
More J.T. Riddle Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
1
1
1.000
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
5
10
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
.100
.100
.100
.200
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 16
NYM
1
1
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
4.000
Apr 15
NYM
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 14
NYM
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 13
NYM
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
.000
.000
.000
Apr 12
ATL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Apr 11
ATL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
New Orleans(PCL)
AAA
3
14
6
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
1
0
.429
.429
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
10-Day DL
Marlins placed SS Adeiny Hechavarria on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
It's unclear when Hechavarria was injured, but oblique injuries typically sideline players for more than the minimum stay on the DL. J.T. Riddle has been recalled to take his roster spot and he figures to share shortstop with Miguel Rojas for a few weeks.
Apr 9
2
Miguel Rojas
3
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Martin Prado (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with High-A Jupiter.
Prado was forced to begin the season on the disabled list after straining his right hamstring during the World Baseball Classic. If all goes well over the next few days, he could be activated as soon as this weekend. Derek Dietrich will continue to fill in at the hot corner for now.
Apr 11
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
10-Day DL
Marlins placed LHP Jeff Locke on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with left biceps tendinitis.
Locke missed all of spring training with the injury. He's on a throwing program but there's no timetable for his return.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Jose Urena
8
Jarlin Garcia
