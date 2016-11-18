Player Page

J.T. Riddle | Shortstop | #39

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 13 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
J.T. Riddle swatted a walk-off two-run homer on Sunday, propelling the Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Mets.
It was the first at-bat of the afternoon for Riddle who had entered the game as a defensive replacement on a double switch. The Mets had rallied for two runs in the top half of the ninth inning to tie the game, setting the stage for Riddle's heroics. The Marlins nearly won the game on the previous batter, when Miguel Rojas doubled but a perfect relay cut down Marcell Ozuna attempting to score. Riddle then pummeled the second pitch he saw from Addison Reed over the wall in right-center for the walk-off blast. Apr 16 - 5:46 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final111.000120100000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5101000000400.100.100.100.200
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170006000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 16NYM111001210000001.0001.0004.000
Apr 15NYM10000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 14NYM11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 13NYM12000000010001.000.000.000
Apr 12ATL13100000020000.333.333.333
Apr 11ATL14000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
New Orleans(PCL)AAA3146100120010.429.429.500
