Ryon Healy | Designated Hitter | #25 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (25) / 1/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 232 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Oregon Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (0) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $537,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Ryon Healy cranked a two-run walk-off home run in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Tigers. After Jed Lowrie tied the game up at 6-6 via an RBI double off Francisco Rodriguez, Healy opted not to give the home fans free baseball. His two-run home run to deep left with one out looked like it might hit the wall -- he appeared to get under Rodriguez's pitch when he first swung -- but it ended up soaring out to give the A's their second walk-off victory in as many days. Healy has been hot of late, picking up six hits in his last three games, three of which have gone for home runs. Overall, he is working to a .257/.300/.478 triple-slash with six home runs and 14 RBI through 30 games played.

Ryon Healy was ejected for arguing balls and strikes Thursday against the Twins. Healy let home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski have it after taking a called strike three in the eighth inning. He finished the afternoon 2-for-5 with a single, a solo home run and three punch-outs. Trevor Plouffe took over for Healy at third base after his ejection. Source: Jane Lee on Twitter

Ryon Healy had an RBI single in the A's loss to the Astros on Sunday. His soft single to center in the top of the eighth plated Adam Rosales and gave the A's their first run of the afternoon. They wound up losing 7-2. It was the 10th RBI of the year for Healy, who has disappointed to the tune of a .245/.276/.415 batting line thus far.