Player Results
Article Results
Ryon Healy crushes two-run walk-off shot
Mark Reynolds homers in third straight game
Blackmon homers, picks up three hits in win
Scott Feldman tosses complete game shutout
Jose Altuve socks three-run homer in victory
Altherr blasts game-tying three-run homer
Sandy Leon homers twice in rout of Twins
Pham goes 4-for-5 with two HRs versus ATL
Thames hits RBI double, 12th HR vs. Pirates
Brach nets seventh save against White Sox
Osuna earns fourth save as Jays down Rays
Stanton slugs two homers, Marlins rout Mets
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Josh Smith
(R)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Ryon Healy | Designated Hitter | #25
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 232
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $537,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryon Healy cranked a two-run walk-off home run in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.
After Jed Lowrie tied the game up at 6-6 via an RBI double off Francisco Rodriguez, Healy opted not to give the home fans free baseball. His two-run home run to deep left with one out looked like it might hit the wall -- he appeared to get under Rodriguez's pitch when he first swung -- but it ended up soaring out to give the A's their second walk-off victory in as many days. Healy has been hot of late, picking up six hits in his last three games, three of which have gone for home runs. Overall, he is working to a .257/.300/.478 triple-slash with six home runs and 14 RBI through 30 games played.
May 7 - 8:21 PM
Ryon Healy was ejected for arguing balls and strikes Thursday against the Twins.
Healy let home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski have it after taking a called strike three in the eighth inning. He finished the afternoon 2-for-5 with a single, a solo home run and three punch-outs. Trevor Plouffe took over for Healy at third base after his ejection.
May 4 - 4:17 PM
Source:
Jane Lee on Twitter
Ryon Healy had an RBI single in the A's loss to the Astros on Sunday.
His soft single to center in the top of the eighth plated Adam Rosales and gave the A's their first run of the afternoon. They wound up losing 7-2. It was the 10th RBI of the year for Healy, who has disappointed to the tune of a .245/.276/.415 batting line thus far.
Apr 30 - 5:29 PM
Ryon Healy was hitless in five at-bats with four strikeouts in Tuesday's loss against the Angels.
Healy had been displaying a pretty nice eye at the plate lately, posting just two strikeouts over his past 21 at-bats. The golden sombrero was bad news for fantasy owners on Tuesday, but Healy has been pretty productive recently. He has four doubles, a homer and six RBI over the past seven outings to emerge as a decent AL-only fantasy option.
Apr 26 - 2:38 AM
Ryon Healy crushes two-run walk-off shot
May 7 - 8:21 PM
Healy tossed for arguing balls and strikes
May 4 - 4:17 PM
Healy hits RBI single in loss to Astros
Apr 30 - 5:29 PM
Ryon Healy wears golden sombrero
Apr 26 - 2:38 AM
More Ryon Healy Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
29
110
27
7
0
5
12
11
5
31
0
0
.245
.278
.445
.724
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
7
0
0
8
0
15
2016
0
0
0
0
72
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 7
DET
1
3
2
0
0
1
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.800
1.667
May 6
DET
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 4
@ MIN
1
5
2
0
0
1
1
2
0
3
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.000
May 3
@ MIN
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 2
@ MIN
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 30
@ HOU
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 29
@ HOU
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
7-Day DL
Josh Phegley (concussion) will catch in an extended spring training game on Monday.
He's eligible to return from the 7-day concussion disabled list Thursday and it sounds like he should be ready at that time. Phegley will go back to getting starts versus lefties when he's ready.
May 7
3
Bruce Maxwell
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) expects to have his cast removed in five days.
After that, his right wrist will be put in a splint. Semien's surgery went well and he's expected to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks. Adam Rosales has been filling in at shortstop with Semien on the shelf.
Apr 20
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
10-Day DL
Sean Manaea (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
He's expected to pitch "in tandem" with Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night. Manaea felt sharp during a 38-pitch bullpen session on Saturday, hitting 90 mph with his fastball. That's an improvement from his last start when his fastball was down in the mid to high 80s. Barring a setback, Manaea should be ready to rejoin the A's rotation after Tuesday's outing.
May 6
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
10-Day DL
Daniel Mengden (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
The plan is for him to throw 60 pitches on Monday. Considering how much time he's missed, Mengden will likely need a few rehab starts to get his legs back under him. If all goes well, the right-hander could be ready by the end of the month.
May 6
8
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to go four innings Thursday with High-A Stockton.
Bassitt worked three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his first rehab start with Stockton this past weekend. The 28-year-old right-hander has made a smooth recovery from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and could be an option for the A's rotation sometime in late May or early June.
May 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
10-Day DL
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) is scheduled for an MRI.
Doolittle hit the disabled list with a left shoulder strain on Wednesday. According to general manager David Forst, the southpaw reliever is additionally experiencing pectoral and biceps discomfort. His MRI should provide some clarity as to a potential timetable for recovery. Prior to going down injured, Doolittle had posted a 3.52 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 11/1 K/BB ratio across 7 2/3 frames of relief work.
May 3
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
5
John Axford
10-Day DL
John Axford (shoulder) threw 20-plus pitches in a bullpen session Thursday.
Axford reported feeling good during and after the workout and it sounds like he could begin facing live hitters over the weekend. The veteran reliever has been out all season due to a right shoulder injury. He's on track to join the Oakland bullpen around mid-to-late May.
May 4
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Bobby Wahl
10
Josh Smith
Binge on Yankees
May 7
Brad Johnson covers his top waiver wire targets for Monday May 8 including a widely available but confusing group of Yankees.
