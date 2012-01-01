Player Page

Ryon Healy | Designated Hitter | #25

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 232
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Ryon Healy cranked a two-run walk-off home run in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.
After Jed Lowrie tied the game up at 6-6 via an RBI double off Francisco Rodriguez, Healy opted not to give the home fans free baseball. His two-run home run to deep left with one out looked like it might hit the wall -- he appeared to get under Rodriguez's pitch when he first swung -- but it ended up soaring out to give the A's their second walk-off victory in as many days. Healy has been hot of late, picking up six hits in his last three games, three of which have gone for home runs. Overall, he is working to a .257/.300/.478 triple-slash with six home runs and 14 RBI through 30 games played. May 7 - 8:21 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667120200020000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2911027705121153100.245.278.445.724
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201707008015
201600007200
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 7DET13200122200000.667.8001.667
May 6DET14200111000000.500.5001.250
May 4@ MIN15200112030000.400.4001.000
May 3@ MIN13000000110000.000.250.000
May 2@ MIN14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 30@ HOU14100010020000.250.250.250
Apr 29@ HOU14100000000000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 