Yandy Diaz | Third Baseman | #36

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/8/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2013 / UDFA / CLE
Yandy Diaz led an offensive explosion for the Indians on Thursday, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored in a 13-6 drubbing of the Red Sox.
Diaz struggled to a .203/.268/.219 line in April and part of May, and he was hitless in six at-bats since being recalled Tuesday prior to Thursday's outburst. If you're scoring at home, the 26-year-old: walked and scored in the second inning; had an RBI double and scored in the third; singled and scored in the fifth; tripled and scored in the sixth; and knocked an RBI double in the seventh. Not bad for a night's work. With the career night, Diaz is still hitting just .230/.301/.297 in 21 games on the year. Aug 25 - 12:45 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final441.000020402110000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
21741731051382000.230.301.297.599
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700001533
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 24BOS144210241000001.0001.0002.000
Aug 23BOS13000000120000.000.250.000
Aug 22BOS13000000010000.000.000.000
May 10@ TOR13000000020000.000.000.000
May 9@ TOR13000010000000.000.000.000
May 8@ TOR13000000110000.000.250.000
Apr 20@ MIN13100001010000.333.333.333
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Columbus(INT)AAA8530910817153356605612.350.454.460
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2B1Jason Kipnis
2Erik Gonzalez
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Giovanny Urshela
3Yandy Diaz
LF1Michael Brantley
2Abraham Almonte
CF1Bradley Zimmer
2Austin Jackson
RF1Jay Bruce
2Lonnie Chisenhall
3Brandon Guyer
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Trevor Bauer
4Josh Tomlin
5Mike Clevinger
6Danny Salazar
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Joe Smith
4Bryan Shaw
5Zach McAllister
6Dan Otero
7Boone Logan
8Nick Goody
9Tyler Olson
10Shawn Armstrong
 

 