Yandy Diaz led an offensive explosion for the Indians on Thursday, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored in a 13-6 drubbing of the Red Sox.

Diaz struggled to a .203/.268/.219 line in April and part of May, and he was hitless in six at-bats since being recalled Tuesday prior to Thursday's outburst. If you're scoring at home, the 26-year-old: walked and scored in the second inning; had an RBI double and scored in the third; singled and scored in the fifth; tripled and scored in the sixth; and knocked an RBI double in the seventh. Not bad for a night's work. With the career night, Diaz is still hitting just .230/.301/.297 in 21 games on the year.