Adam Frazier | Second Baseman | #26

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 175
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (0) / PIT
Adam Frazier went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Cubs.
Frazier was already working on a 2-for-3 day when he stepped to the plate with two on and nobody out in the ninth inning. His three-run home run in that spot propelled the Pirates to a 6-1 lead, which would stand as the final. This was Frazier's first home run of the season. The 25-year-old infielder finished up the weekend series hot, picking up five hits in nine at-bats on Saturday and Sunday. Three of those went for extra bases. Apr 16 - 5:36 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750130101000020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10319110133602.290.371.387.759
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170041131
2016001705350
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 16@ CHC14310131000000.750.7501.750
Apr 15@ CHC15201012020000.400.400.800
Apr 13@ BOS111000000001001.0001.0001.000
Apr 12CIN14000000030000.000.000.000
Apr 11CIN11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 10CIN13000000100000.000.250.000
Apr 9ATL15310001000100.600.600.800
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Trevor Williams
7Wade LeBlanc
 

 