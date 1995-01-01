Adam Frazier | Second Baseman | #26 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (25) / 12/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 175 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (0) / PIT Share: Tweet

Adam Frazier went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Cubs. Frazier was already working on a 2-for-3 day when he stepped to the plate with two on and nobody out in the ninth inning. His three-run home run in that spot propelled the Pirates to a 6-1 lead, which would stand as the final. This was Frazier's first home run of the season. The 25-year-old infielder finished up the weekend series hot, picking up five hits in nine at-bats on Saturday and Sunday. Three of those went for extra bases.

Adam Frazier is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the Pirates against Jake Arrieta and the Cubs on Saturday. It's a routine day off for Jordy Mercer, so Frazier will have an opportunity to hit atop the lineup. The 25-year-old is hitting .269/.367/.308 with no homers or RBI in 30 plate appearances this season. Source: Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter

Adam Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored as the Pirates came-from-behind to beat the Braves in extra innings on Sunday. Frazier drew a start at third base in place of David Freese and was slotted into the leadoff spot of Clint Hurdle's lineup and he didn't disappoint. He's hitting a robust .353/.450/.412 to start the 2017 season.