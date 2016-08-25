Player Page

Rob Segedin | Outfielder | #25

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Tulane
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / NYY
Rob Segedin hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as Team Italy defeated the Cubs 8-7 in an exhibition game on Tuesday.
Segedin followed a two-out single by Chris Colabello with a shot to right-center against Cubs right-hander Jake Buchanan. Segedin served as Italy's designated hitter for the entirety of the WBC tuneup game in Arizona, finishing 1-for-4. He'll probably open the 2017 regular season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. Mar 7 - 7:35 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
40731721212962200.233.301.370.671
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201609006130
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA103373119239216971408134.319.392.598
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Adam Liberatore
9Josh Ravin
10Jacob Rhame
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
13Steve Geltz
 

 