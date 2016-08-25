Rob Segedin | Outfielder | #25

Rob Segedin hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as Team Italy defeated the Cubs 8-7 in an exhibition game on Tuesday.

Segedin followed a two-out single by Chris Colabello with a shot to right-center against Cubs right-hander Jake Buchanan. Segedin served as Italy's designated hitter for the entirety of the WBC tuneup game in Arizona, finishing 1-for-4. He'll probably open the 2017 regular season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.