Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Rob Segedin | Outfielder | #25
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/10/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Tulane
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / NYY
Latest News
Recent News
Rob Segedin hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as Team Italy defeated the Cubs 8-7 in an exhibition game on Tuesday.
Segedin followed a two-out single by Chris Colabello with a shot to right-center against Cubs right-hander Jake Buchanan. Segedin served as Italy's designated hitter for the entirety of the WBC tuneup game in Arizona, finishing 1-for-4. He'll probably open the 2017 regular season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.
Mar 7 - 7:35 PM
Dodgers activated INF/OF Rob Segedin from the paternity leave list.
He was only gone for about 24 hours. Segedin will handle right field and bat seventh in Thursday's series finale against the Giants. The 27-year-old utility man has hit a respectable .286 with two homers and 12 RBI since joining the Dodgers earlier this month.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 07:32:00 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Dodgers placed INF/OF Rob Segedin on the paternity leave list.
In what will be a fantastic story to tell his son Robinson down the road, Segedin exited Tuesday's game against the Giants in a double-switch and essentially sprinted out of the park in order to be there in time for his son's birth. He will be allowed to spend up to five days on the paternity leave list.
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 06:58:00 PM
Dodgers purchased the contract of INF/OF Rob Segedin from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Segegin, 27, has batted .319/.392/.598 with nine homers for Oklahoma City this season. He'll back up at the corner infield and outfield spots and will be making his major league debut when he gets into a game.
Sun, Aug 7, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
Mar 7 - 7:35 PM
Rob Segedin activated from paternity leave
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 07:32:00 PM
Dodgers place Rob Segedin on paternity leave
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 06:58:00 PM
Rob Segedin called up from Triple-A
Sun, Aug 7, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
40
73
17
2
1
2
12
9
6
22
0
0
.233
.301
.370
.671
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
9
0
0
6
13
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
103
373
119
23
9
21
69
71
40
81
3
4
.319
.392
.598
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Corey Seager (back) increased his activity Tuesday, but the shortstop will be held out of games until the weekend.
Seager's back injury doesn't look to be more than a day-to-day thing, but it's early March and the Dodgers are understandably playing things extra cautiously. If he's still not ready to play this weekend, then it might be time to worry. For now, feel free to take Seager where you normally would in drafts.
Mar 7
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) is expected to make his Cactus League debut next week.
Thompson has recently progressed to participating in simulated games, which is the final step before appearing in Cactus League contests. Thompson missed the second half of the 2016 campaign due to his back injury, so the club is proceeding with extra caution this spring.
Mar 4
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
An MRI on Scott Kazmir's left hip came back negative.
Kazmir has had issues getting his hip and lower half loose dating back to last season, and he was removed from a Cactus League appearance Monday when the hip tightened up on him. There's nothing structurally wrong with him, but he'll continue to perform exercises designed to improve his flexibility. He will throw a bullpen session before the Dodgers determine when he might start again.
Mar 7
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Sidelined
Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) is now scheduled to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
He was originally penciled in for Friday, but there was a slight schedule mixup. Ryu has been limited to one major league appearance since September 2014 due to shoulder and elbow troubles, and he recently tweaked his left adductor (upper leg) muscle during a bullpen session. The lefty figures to be an unreliable fantasy option in 2017. He probably won't crack the Opening Day rotation.
Mar 6
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
Sidelined
Pedro Baez will undergo further testing on his nagging right thumb injury.
Baez was hit on the thumb by a comeback nearly two weeks ago and is still feeling discomfort. An initial exam showed no structural damage, but the Dodgers will send him for additional testing to see if they can figure out what's going on. In the meantime, the reliever is shut down.
Mar 5
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
9
Josh Ravin
10
Jacob Rhame
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
12
Brandon Morrow
13
Steve Geltz
