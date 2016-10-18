Player Page

Gregor Blanco | Outfielder | #7

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/24/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Diamondbacks signed OF Gregor Blanco to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Blanco struggled to find a good landing spot this winter after batting just .224/.309/.311 in 106 games last season with the Giants. Arizona's outfield depth chart is quite crowded, though Blanco does offer more defensive versatility than some of the other options. He'll fight for a backup job in Diamondbacks camp. Jan 17 - 7:33 PM
Source: Wilfredo Polidor on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1062415410411828295163.224.309.311.620
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000750
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jeff Mathis
2Chris Herrmann
3Chris Iannetta
4Oscar Hernandez
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Phil Gosselin
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
3Gregor Blanco
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
3Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Archie Bradley
5Shelby Miller
6Patrick Corbin
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
9Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8Rubby De La Rosa
9Zack Godley
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
13JJ Hoover
 

 