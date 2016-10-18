Gregor Blanco | Outfielder | #7

Blanco struggled to find a good landing spot this winter after batting just .224/.309/.311 in 106 games last season with the Giants. Arizona's outfield depth chart is quite crowded, though Blanco does offer more defensive versatility than some of the other options. He'll fight for a backup job in Diamondbacks camp.

"Thanks for everything San Francisco this is my home and always will be," read the message, which also included a collage of photographs. The 32-year-old outfielder is due to become a free agent five days after the World Series and it sounds like neither side is anticipating a return. Blanco batted just .224/.309/.311 with one home run and 18 RBI in 106 games this season for the Giants.

Gregor Blanco doubled in a run Saturday in the Giants’ loss to the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Blanco had only one at-bat in this one, but he made the most of it. Pinch-hitting for Jeff Samardzija in the third inning, Blanco lofted a double into center field, scoring Joe Panik from second base. It was one of the few highlights for San Francisco as the Giants were outclassed by Cubs pitching for the second night in a row. They’ll have one more chance Monday when the series heads to AT&T Park for Game 3. That game will feature Madison Bumgarner against reigning Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta.