Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Stanton One Away From 60
Sep 29
Podcast: Early Look at 2018
Sep 29
Waiver Wired: Chacin a Dream
Sep 28
Daily Dose: Twin Killers
Sep 28
The Final Sprint
Sep 27
Notes: Middling Mazara
Sep 27
Dose: Last Of Lucas
Sep 27
Roundtable: Studs & Duds
Sep 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Davis delivers go-ahead RBI in 11th, Cubs win
Manaea closes 2017 strong in win over Rangers
Correa continues to crush, Astros thump Sox
Ramos homers as Rays outslug Yankees 9-6
Judge mashes homer No. 51 in loss to Rays
De Aza delivers walk-off winner against Bucs
Stanton matches Babe's 59 with pair of homers
Cardinals shut down Matt Carpenter for season
Rodon could miss Opening Day after surgery
Yadier Molina (concussion) out again Thurs.
Carlos Carrasco fans 14 in gem versus Twins
Markakis (personal) returns to Braves' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: GB Limps To TNF Win
Sep 29
Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 28
Silva's Week 4 Matchups
Sep 28
Matchup: Bears @ Packers
Sep 28
Week 4 Rankings
Sep 28
Podcast: Konami Code
Sep 28
Dose: Carson's Time to Shine
Sep 28
Red Alert for Amari and Ameer
Sep 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Everything looks positive' for Davante Adams
Bears leave door open to quarterback change
Further down the spiral: Glennon tanks again
Jordy Nelson notches fourth and fifth TDs
Rodgers shreds hapless Bears for four scores
Jamaal Williams (knee) ruled out for game
Report: Ty Montgomery has broken ribs
Ty Montgomery (chest) heads to locker room
Sammy Watkins (concussion) practices in full
Doug Baldwin (groin) misses practice again
Crabtree (chest) remains 'limited' Thursday
John Brown (quad) gets in another practice
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Western Conference Sleepers
Sep 27
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 27
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
10 Things Doc's excited about
Sep 25
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
Carmelo Anthony Trade Podcast
Sep 23
Sept. 22 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 22
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Walton: Lonzo Ball has 'been great' at camp
Walton doesn't want Randle bringing ball up
Allen Crabbe (ankle) in a walking boot
DEN to alternate starting PGs in preseason?
Steve Kerr: Jordan Bell is a modern-day five
Moe Harkless (left foot) back at practice
Cheick Diallo wants to be the sixth man
Malone likes Trey Lyles next to Mason Plumlee
Horford: Jayson Tatum is ready to contribute
Carlisle: DSJ unlike anything we've ever had
DSJ thinks he and Curry can be big-time combo
LeBron James tweaks left ankle, day-to-day
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Camp Notebook East
Sep 28
Podcast: Canucks Preview
Sep 28
Camp Notebook West
Sep 27
Podcast: Maple Leafs Preview
Sep 27
Draft Day is Upon Us!
Sep 26
Podcast: Lightning Preview
Sep 26
Podcast: Blues Preview
Sep 25
Rotoworld Hockey Guide
Sep 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zach Parise uncertain for season opener
Erik Karlsson unsure about status for opener
Robby Fabbri (knee) will miss all of 2017-18
NHL changes rule for challenging offsides
Buffalo claims Jordan Nolan off waivers
Evgeny Kuznetsov works on Caps' top PP unit
Anders Bjork looks good for NHL spot
Louis Domingue injured in loss to Ducks
Andrew Desjardins suspended 2 preseason games
Jonathan Drouin day-to-day with UBI
Blues' Robby Fabbri re-injures his knee
Oliver Ekman-Larsson injured on Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
Chasing New Hampshire (Fall)
Sep 20
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bobby Santos: NAPA Fall Final stats
Dave Sapienza: NAPA Fall Final stats
Eric Goodale: NAPA Fall Final stats
Ryan Preece: NAPA Fall Final stats
Rowan Pennink: NAPA Fall Final stats
Timmy Solomito: NAPA Fall Final stats
Chase Dowling: NAPA Fall Final stats
Doug Coby: NAPA Fall Final stats
Justin Bonsignore: NAPA Fall Final stats
Myatt Snider: Las Vegas 350 pre-race
Christopher Bell: Las Vegas 350 pre-race
Brendan Gaughan: Drive Sober 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
British Masters Preview
Sep 25
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Team USA leads 3.5 to 1.5 after Day One
Saunders stamps a 12-under 59 in Web finale
Fowler & Thomas draw first blood for the U.S.
Coetzee jumps into the British Masters lead
Korhonen makes it four atop Close House board
Ilonen in four-way R1 tie at British Masters
Hanson hoists up 64 for T1 at British Masters
Quiros starts fast at British Masters; T1st
Noren looks for back-to-back British Masters
Will McIlroy coast or contest at Close House?
Kisner stalls out to inward 36; finishes T3
Thomas runner-up at East Lake; wins FedExCup
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Buechele returns in 17-7 win over ISU
Proehl (collarbone) out for the season
Brown (knee) probable for Rebels against Tide
Richie James (ankle) questionable vs. FAU
Stockstill (various) now doubtful for Sat.
Villanova S Rolle out for year with torn ACL
Jaylen Smith (wrist) out against Murray State
Gators DE Keivonnis Davis in scooter accident
BC LB Strachan (knee) done for season
AFC exec on Saquon: He’s so f---ing good
USC WR Deontay Burnett (undisclosed) to play
Tre Bryant (knee) ruled out for Friday game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
FPL Draft Recap - Week 6
Sep 25
Team News - Week 6
Sep 23
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 6
Sep 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hammers receive double injury boost
Vardy dealing with hip problem ahead of WK7
Iborra could make PL debut against Cherries
Worst fears confirmed - Mendy set for surgery
Arsenal score early and often in Europa win
Eriksen fir for weekend, Dembele remains out
Chelsea claw back to beat Atletico 2-1
Mendy expected to miss significant time
Keane, Jagielka to miss Thursday's EL match
Several defensive doubts for the Potters
Hemed ban heaps pressure on Chris Hughton
Izzy Brown may start up front for Brighton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
David Patton
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Jen-Ho Tseng
(S)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Mike Freeman
(SS)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Ian Happ
(OF)
Dillon Maples
(R)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Taylor Davis | Catcher | #43
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/28/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Morehead State
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / CHC
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Taylor Davis hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 11th inning and the Cubs held on to edge the Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday.
Davis, making his first major league start -- at third base, no less, despite being a catcher by trade; such is the life of a September call-up the day after a division-clinching win -- struck out in his first three at-bats and was 0-for-4 when he stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on third base in the 11th. This time, he delivered, ripping a double inside the third base bag to plate the game-winning run. The RBI was the first of his MLB career. It also officially eliminated the Cardinals from postseason contention. Not a bad night for the 27-year-old, all in all.
Sep 29 - 2:39 AM
Cubs purchased the contract of C Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa.
Davis, recently made famous for his deep stares into television cameras, will act as emergency catching depth for Chicago down the stretch. The 27-year-old batted .297/.357/.429 with six home runs and 62 RBI in 102 games this season at the Triple-A level.
Sep 5 - 3:54 PM
Davis delivers go-ahead RBI in 11th, Cubs win
Sep 29 - 2:39 AM
Cubs add Taylor Davis from AAA Iowa
Sep 5 - 3:54 PM
More Taylor Davis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Harper
WAS
(2255)
2
A. Judge
NYY
(2242)
3
M. Betts
BOS
(2027)
4
Y. Molina
STL
(1981)
5
J. Altuve
HOU
(1849)
6
Y. Puig
LA
(1726)
7
J. Turner
LA
(1609)
8
G. Stanton
MIA
(1543)
9
J. Martinez
ARZ
(1506)
10
M. Olson
OAK
(1461)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
1
.200
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
5
8
2
1
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
.250
.250
.375
.625
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 28
@ STL
1
5
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.400
Sep 20
@ TB
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 14
NYM
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Sep 9
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 8
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
102
357
106
27
1
6
62
41
37
45
0
3
.297
.357
.429
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
Sidelined
Willson Contreras (knee) is out of the Cubs' starting lineup Wednesday versus the Cardinals.
Contreras took two hard foul tips directly off his right knee on Tuesday night, though he was able to finish out the game. Rene Rivera is starting at catcher and batting eighth for the Cubs on Wednesday night in St. Louis.
Sep 27
2
Alex Avila
3
Rene Rivera
4
Victor Caratini
5
Taylor Davis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
2
Ian Happ
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
Sidelined
Albert Almora admitted Thursday that he experienced discomfort in his back while attempting to swing.
The good news, is that Almora claims his ailing shoulder is fine now. He may have also sustained the back injury when crashing into the center field wall in St. Louis during Tuesday's game. He's still considered day-to-day.
Sep 28
3
Leonys Martin
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Mike Freeman
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jose Quintana
3
Jake Arrieta
4
Kyle Hendricks
5
John Lackey
6
Jen-Ho Tseng
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Justin Wilson
Sidelined
Justin Wilson is currently dealing with a sore neck.
Wilson says that his struggles in his previous appearance (two walks and no outs Tuesday in St. Louis) had nothing to do with the neck trouble. He should be considered day-to-day.
Sep 27
4
Pedro Strop
5
Hector Rondon
6
Koji Uehara
Sidelined
Koji Uehara admitted Sunday that he "can't throw" due to back tightness.
Uehara has also dealt with a right knee issue recently and hasn't pitched since September 2. The Cubs haven't officially ruled the veteran reliever out for the rest of the season, but things are trending that way. Uehara posted a 2.73 ERA in the first half but holds a 6.75 ERA since the All-Star break, as injuries have caught up to the 42-year-old.
Sep 17
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
9
Felix Pena
10
Dillon Maples
11
Rob Zastryzny
12
Mike Montgomery
Headlines
Dose: Stanton One Away From 60
Sep 29
In Friday's Dose, Christopher Crawford discusses Giancarlo Stanton's impressive season, Sonny Gray's control issues and more.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: Stanton One Away From 60
Sep 29
»
Podcast: Early Look at 2018
Sep 29
»
Waiver Wired: Chacin a Dream
Sep 28
»
Daily Dose: Twin Killers
Sep 28
»
The Final Sprint
Sep 27
»
Notes: Middling Mazara
Sep 27
»
Dose: Last Of Lucas
Sep 27
»
Roundtable: Studs & Duds
Sep 26
MLB Headlines
»
Davis delivers go-ahead RBI in 11th, Cubs win
»
Manaea closes 2017 strong in win over Rangers
»
Correa continues to crush, Astros thump Sox
»
Ramos homers as Rays outslug Yankees 9-6
»
Judge mashes homer No. 51 in loss to Rays
»
De Aza delivers walk-off winner against Bucs
»
Stanton matches Babe's 59 with pair of homers
»
Cardinals shut down Matt Carpenter for season
»
Rodon could miss Opening Day after surgery
»
Yadier Molina (concussion) out again Thurs.
»
Carlos Carrasco fans 14 in gem versus Twins
»
Markakis (personal) returns to Braves' lineup
MLB Links
»
10 Definitely Interesting/Helpful Week 4 Notes!
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved