Taylor Davis | Catcher | #43

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/28/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Morehead State
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / CHC
Taylor Davis hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 11th inning and the Cubs held on to edge the Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday.
Davis, making his first major league start -- at third base, no less, despite being a catcher by trade; such is the life of a September call-up the day after a division-clinching win -- struck out in his first three at-bats and was 0-for-4 when he stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on third base in the 11th. This time, he delivered, ripping a double inside the third base bag to plate the game-winning run. The RBI was the first of his MLB career. It also officially eliminated the Cardinals from postseason contention. Not a bad night for the 27-year-old, all in all. Sep 29 - 2:39 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final51.200010001003002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
582100100400.250.250.375.625
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20171100100
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 28@ STL15110010030000.200.200.400
Sep 20@ TB10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 14NYM111000000000001.0001.0001.000
Sep 9MLW11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 8MLW11000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA10235710627166241374503.297.357.429
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Alex Avila
3Rene Rivera
4Victor Caratini
5Taylor Davis
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
LF1Kyle Schwarber
2Ian Happ
CF1Jon Jay
2Albert Almora
3Leonys Martin
RF1Jason Heyward
2Mike Freeman
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jose Quintana
3Jake Arrieta
4Kyle Hendricks
5John Lackey
6Jen-Ho Tseng
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Carl Edwards Jr.
3Justin Wilson
4Pedro Strop
5Hector Rondon
6Koji Uehara
7Brian Duensing
8Justin Grimm
9Felix Pena
10Dillon Maples
11Rob Zastryzny
12Mike Montgomery
 

 