Taylor Davis hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 11th inning and the Cubs held on to edge the Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday.

Davis, making his first major league start -- at third base, no less, despite being a catcher by trade; such is the life of a September call-up the day after a division-clinching win -- struck out in his first three at-bats and was 0-for-4 when he stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on third base in the 11th. This time, he delivered, ripping a double inside the third base bag to plate the game-winning run. The RBI was the first of his MLB career. It also officially eliminated the Cardinals from postseason contention. Not a bad night for the 27-year-old, all in all.