Dustin Fowler | Outfielder

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Chicago Scrubs
Jun 29
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
Dicey in San Fran
Jun 28
Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid
Jun 28
MLB Power Rankings: Week 13
Jun 27
MLB Live Chat
Jun 27
Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk
Jun 27
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yanks calling up OF prospect Dustin Fowler
Cashner activated for Thursday start vs. CLE
Carlos Gomez (back) returns to TEX lineup
Addison Russell (shoulder) may return Thurs.
Alonso (knee) says he could play Thursday
Tyler Austin to have MRI on right hamstring
Avisail Garcia to undergo MRI on sore knee
Trevor Rosenthal gets save for Cardinals
Matz turns in seven shutout frames vs Marlins
Strasburg strikes out 13 batters, beats Cubs
Lackey bombed for eight runs in 5 1/3 vs Nats
Stroman fires 7 2/3 shutout innings vs O's
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Carr Makes Bank
Jun 28
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
Cowboys DT Irving officially banned 4 games
Retired ILB Zach Orr contemplating comeback
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
Cam: I don't have to always be the playmaker
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
Vikings GM says Floyd will remain on roster
Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
Saints place Fairley (heart) on reserve/NFI
WRs coach: Alshon had best offseason in years
Cam Newton (shoulder) resumes throwing
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mo Williams working towards an NBA comeback
Bulls extend qualifying offer to Lauvergne
Clippers waive Paul Pierce on Wednesday
Lakers exercise team option on David Nwaba
Woj: Knicks still want to trade Carmelo
SAC declines qualifying offer on Ben McLemore
Shawn Long traded to Houston on Wednesday
Jarrett Allen will not play in Las Vegas
Chandler Parsons (knee) says he's pain free
Report: LAC hope to re-sign Blake Griffin
Report: Knicks interested in UFA Jeff Teague
Rumor: Carmelo Anthony wants to go to Houston
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Avs agree to 2-year contract with Andrighetto
Mike Condon agrees to 3-year deal with Sens
Patrik Berglund (shoulder) out until December
Report: McDavid could make over $13M per year
NCAA FA Spencer Foo will sign with Calgary
Penguins, Schultz working on long-term deal
Stars acquire Marc Methot from Vegas
Plenty of teams talking to Joe Thornton
Blackhawks ink Anton Forsberg to 2-year deal
Teemu Selanne highlights HHoF class of 2017
Zack Kassian gets 3-year deal with Oilers
Stars will use a buyout on Antti Niemi
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Almirola cleared to test in next 2 weeks
Ryan Sieg: Daytona Double Duty
Chase Purdy: Stars & Stripes 150 advance
Travis Miller: Stars & Stripes 150 advance
Todd Gilliland: Stars & Stripes 150 advance
Ruben Garcia Jr.: Stars & Stripes 150 advance
Chase Cabre: Stars & Stripes 150 advance
Mears in for injured Almirola in #98 Ford
Harrison Burton: Stars & Stripes 150 advance
Tyler Reddick: Firecracker 250 advance
Bassett Jr.: Stars & Stripes 150 advance
Brennan Poole: Firecracker 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kimsey has share of clubhouse lead in France
Fleetwood makes fast start at Open de France
Bjork sets early target at Le Golf National
Top-ranked and odds-fave Fowler headlines QLN
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
Rahm debuts at 2018 Ryder Cup Paris course
Woodland becomes a dad; WDs from QL National
Closing 67 yields Danny Lee season-best T3
Berger loses playoff at TPC River Highlands
Spieth wins Travelers playoff; 10th TOUR win
Hoffman posts 10-under with bogey-free 66
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
EMU signs HC Creighton to contract extension
Sunderland turns himself in on felony charge
Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty to a felony
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White chooses UGA
Shane Buechele wins Manning Academy challenge
Baylor proposes assault information release
Shedrick knows: Bo's nephew commits to Auburn
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Real President claims no Morata talks with MU
Martial repudiates transfer request reports
Aké close to £20M move to Bournemouth
Defoe's delayed Bournemouth deal not derailed
Saints aim to hold onto key personnel
AFC midfielder likely to miss pre-season tour
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Crystal Palace hires de Boer as new manager
Hammers reject bid for Valencia
EFC close to finalising deal for Burnley star
Arsenal DEF is attracting a lot of interest
Mendy reveals desire to join Bordeaux
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(DH)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chad Green
(R)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Ronald Herrera
(R)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Tyler Wade
(OF)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Adam Warren
(R)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Tyler Webb
(R)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Domingo German
(R)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dustin Fowler | Outfielder
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Norris of Baseball America reports the Yankees are calling up prospect Dustin Fowler.
And he figures to see a good amount of playing time out of the gate with Tyler Austin still getting over a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old Fowler was sporting an .857 OPS with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 48 runs scored through 69 games this season at the Triple-A level. There's some deep-league fantasy appeal here.
Jun 29 - 9:31 AM
Source:
Josh Norris on Twitter
Yankees prospect Dustin Fowler went 5-for-6 with a homer on Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The homer was Fowler's fourth of the year, and he also picked up a pair of doubles. Fowler is one of several quality outfield prospects in the system, and while he doesn't match Clint Frazier's ceiling, he might have a higher floor. It may take a trade to fully realize his value, but Fowler has the talent to be an everyday outfielder for someone.
May 1 - 2:02 PM
Yanks calling up OF prospect Dustin Fowler
Jun 29 - 9:31 AM
Five hits for Fowler
May 1 - 2:02 PM
More Dustin Fowler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(4271)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(3092)
3
A. Hechavarria
TB
(2882)
4
R. Braun
MLW
(2829)
5
F. Barreto
OAK
(2800)
6
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2783)
7
B. Finnegan
CIN
(2713)
8
C. Gonzalez
COL
(2634)
9
C. Rodon
CWS
(2455)
10
C. Hamels
TEX
(2441)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
70
297
87
19
8
13
43
49
15
63
13
5
.293
.329
.542
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Greg Bird
10-Day DL
Yankees manager Joe Girardi told Meredith Marakovits that the team is concerned that Greg Bird (ankle, knee) may not be able to return this season.
Bird continues to feel soreness in his foot and ankle. He also fouled a ball off his right knee during a minor league rehab assignment earlier this month, as if the first baseman needed another issue. Bird has played in just 19 games this season. Chris Carter, who was outrighted to Triple-A, might see a call up soon, particularly given that recently called up first baseman Tyler Austin is dealing with hamstring bruising which could land him on the disabled list.
Jun 28
2
Tyler Austin
Sidelined
Tyler Austin will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring.
Austin initially injured the hamstring down at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and it has worsened since his promotion to the MLB level. Yankees manager Joe Girardi acknowledged Wednesday that this could be a situation that requires a 10-day disabled list stint. Dustin Fowler may be on the way up from the minors to help out at first base.
Jun 29
2B
1
Starlin Castro
10-Day DL
Yankees placed 2B Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Castro suffered the injury on Monday while running out a groundball. The good news is it's only a Grade 1 strain and he thinks he has a chance to be back when his 10 days are up. Tyler Wade is replacing Castro on the roster and figures to play a lot at second base. Ronald Torreyes is starting there Tuesday, and Rob Refsnyder is also an option.
Jun 27
2
Tyler Wade
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Aaron Hicks
10-Day DL
Yankees placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.
Hicks suffered the injury during Sunday's game and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. It's a shame, as the 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first half. Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) has been activated from the disabled list to take his place on the active roster.
Jun 26
2
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
DH
1
Matt Holliday
10-Day DL
Yankees placed DH Matt Holliday on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 25, with a viral infection.
Holliday has been feeling fatigued and is headed back to New York for further testing. The Yankees aren't sure at this point whether he's dealing with a virus or maybe allergies. They'll find out soon enough. Miguel Andujar has replaced him on the roster and should see regular starts in the DH spot.
Jun 28
2
Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
10-Day DL
CC Sabathia (hamstring) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday.
It was his first bullpen session since being placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring earlier this month. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is progressing "very, very well" and mentioned that a simulated game could be the next step. The veteran southpaw appears on track to return before the All-Star break.
Jun 26
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
6
Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Chasen Shreve
5
Adam Warren
10-Day DL
Adam Warren (shoulder) has been playing catch.
Warren's recovery from right shoulder inflammation has come slower than expected. He's hoping to return at some point during the Yankees' next homestand, which begins in a week.
Jun 26
6
Chad Green
7
Ronald Herrera
8
Tyler Webb
Headlines
Daily Dose: Chicago Scrubs
Jun 29
Daniel E. Dobish takes a look at the sliding Cubs, as well as the pitching-strong Nationals in the latest installment of the Daily Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Chicago Scrubs
Jun 29
»
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
»
Dicey in San Fran
Jun 28
»
Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid
Jun 28
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 13
Jun 27
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 27
»
Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk
Jun 27
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 26
MLB Headlines
»
Yanks calling up OF prospect Dustin Fowler
»
Cashner activated for Thursday start vs. CLE
»
Carlos Gomez (back) returns to TEX lineup
»
Addison Russell (shoulder) may return Thurs.
»
Alonso (knee) says he could play Thursday
»
Tyler Austin to have MRI on right hamstring
»
Avisail Garcia to undergo MRI on sore knee
»
Trevor Rosenthal gets save for Cardinals
»
Matz turns in seven shutout frames vs Marlins
»
Strasburg strikes out 13 batters, beats Cubs
»
Lackey bombed for eight runs in 5 1/3 vs Nats
»
Stroman fires 7 2/3 shutout innings vs O's
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved