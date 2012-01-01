Dustin Fowler | Outfielder

10-Day DL

Yankees manager Joe Girardi told Meredith Marakovits that the team is concerned that Greg Bird (ankle, knee) may not be able to return this season.

Bird continues to feel soreness in his foot and ankle. He also fouled a ball off his right knee during a minor league rehab assignment earlier this month, as if the first baseman needed another issue. Bird has played in just 19 games this season. Chris Carter, who was outrighted to Triple-A, might see a call up soon, particularly given that recently called up first baseman Tyler Austin is dealing with hamstring bruising which could land him on the disabled list.