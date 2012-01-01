Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dustin Fowler | Outfielder

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Josh Norris of Baseball America reports the Yankees are calling up prospect Dustin Fowler.
And he figures to see a good amount of playing time out of the gate with Tyler Austin still getting over a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old Fowler was sporting an .857 OPS with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 48 runs scored through 69 games this season at the Triple-A level. There's some deep-league fantasy appeal here. Jun 29 - 9:31 AM
Source: Josh Norris on Twitter
More Dustin Fowler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA70297871981343491563135.293.329.542
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
2Tyler Wade
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Aaron Hicks
2Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
DH1Matt Holliday
2Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
6Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Chasen Shreve
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Ronald Herrera
8Tyler Webb
 

 