Anderson Espinoza | Starting Pitcher | #86

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (19) / 3/9/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Padres' pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Espinoza hasn't pitched at all this season due to his elbow injury and now he may not see a mound in 2018 either. The 19-year-old hurler was acquired from the Red Sox last season in the controversial deal that sent Drew Pomeranz to the Red Sox. Jul 29 - 1:11 PM
Source: MiLB.com
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Yangervis Solarte
2Carlos Asuaje
SS1Erick Aybar
2Allen Cordoba
3Dusty Coleman
3B1Cory Spangenberg
LF1Jose Pirela
2Travis Jankowski
3Matt Szczur
4Alex Dickerson
CF1Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Luis Perdomo
3Clayton Richard
4Dinelson Lamet
5Travis Wood
6Christian Friedrich
7Jered Weaver
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brad Hand
2Kirby Yates
3Phil Maton
4Craig Stammen
5Jarred Cosart
6Jose Torres
7Miguel Diaz
8Matt Strahm
9Buddy Baumann
10Kevin Quackenbush
11Kyle McGrath
 

 