Anderson Espinoza | Starting Pitcher | #86

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Austin Hedges 7-Day DL

Austin Hedges (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona League on Friday. The plan is for him to catch 5-7 innings and if all goes well, he'll be activated in time for Sunday's series finale against the Pirates. Hedges landed on the DL with a minor concussion a little over a week ago.

2 Hector Sanchez

3 Luis Torrens

1B 1 Wil Myers

2B 1 Yangervis Solarte 10-Day DL

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune said teams will "monitor" Yangervis Solarte's minor league rehab assignment. This would suggest that teams are interested in Solarte, though Lin cautions that the Padres aren't shopping him. With Carlos Asuaje playing so well at second base, Solarte is expected to get some reps at shortstop during his rehab assignment. The 30-year-old has hit .268 with 10 homers and 40 RBI over 254 at-bats for the Friars this year.

2 Carlos Asuaje

SS 1 Erick Aybar 10-Day DL

Erick Aybar could be done for the season after being diagnosed with a fractured left foot. The initial diagnosis was a contusion, but further testing revealed the bad news. It's possible Aybar could make it back as soon as mid-September, but his year might be over. Allen Cordoba and Dusty Coleman will handle shortstop for the Padres moving forward.

2 Allen Cordoba

3 Dusty Coleman

3B 1 Cory Spangenberg

LF 1 Jose Pirela

2 Travis Jankowski 60-Day DL

Travis Jankowski (foot) has been cleared for baseball activities. A checkup scan Monday showed steady healing in Jankowski's right foot, though Padres manager Andy Green cautioned Tuesday that the 25-year-old outfielder is still "weeks away" from being able to play in games. He's been out since late April, with the hot-hitting Jose Pirela recently taking over in left field for San Diego.

3 Matt Szczur

4 Alex Dickerson 60-Day DL

Alex Dickerson had another setback with his lingering back injury. He'll see some specialists this week and try to get some answers. Season-ending surgery is a possibility. Dickerson has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training because of a bulging disc.

CF 1 Manuel Margot

RF 1 Hunter Renfroe

2 Jabari Blash

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Jhoulys Chacin

2 Luis Perdomo

3 Clayton Richard

4 Dinelson Lamet

5 Travis Wood

6 Christian Friedrich 60-Day DL

Christian Friedrich will undergo tests due to tenderness in his left elbow. Friedrich has been out all season with various ailments and this is the second time he's had a setback with his elbow. More will obviously be known about his status after the test results are in.

7 Jered Weaver 10-Day DL

Padres manager Andy Green indicated Sunday that Jered Weaver (hip) might not make another appearance for them. Weaver made a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso two and a half weeks ago, but he hasn't pitched since then and is currently in San Diego getting treatment for his inflamed left hip. Green told reporters Sunday that the veteran righty has been "given (the) latitude to explore some things." It's unclear what exactly that means, but it looks like Weaver's days as a Padre are over. The 34-year-old posted a 7.44 ERA over nine starts for San Diego and it's questionable at this point whether he'll receive another big league opportunity.

8 Colin Rea 60-Day DL

Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day. Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.

9 Robbie Erlin 60-Day DL

Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury. Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Brad Hand

2 Kirby Yates

3 Phil Maton

4 Craig Stammen

5 Jarred Cosart 60-Day DL

Padres transferred RHP Jarred Cosart to the 60-day disabled list. That clears a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Kyle McGrath. Cosart underwent season-ending elbow surgery earlier this month. He logged a 4.88 ERA over seven outings including six starts this year.

6 Jose Torres

7 Miguel Diaz 10-Day DL

Miguel Diaz (forearm) will resume a throwing program late this week. He'll be built up slowly, as the Padres aren't expecting Diaz back until around mid-August. They'll also work with him on his lower-half mechanics over the All-Star break.

8 Matt Strahm 60-Day DL

Padres acquired LHPs Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and INF Esteury Ruiz from the Royals in exchange for RHPs Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer and LHP Ryan Buchter. Strahm posted a disappointing 5.45 ERA before having season-ending knee surgery earlier this month, but the left-hander has loads of potential. The Padres figure to give him a shot at a rotation spot next season.

9 Buddy Baumann

10 Kevin Quackenbush