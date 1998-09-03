Anderson Espinoza | Starting Pitcher | #86

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Anderson Espinoza to undergo Tommy John
Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day DL
Report: Nationals targeting Justin Wilson
Brad Ziegler expected to close for Marlins
Michael Conforto launches pair of home runs
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mike Gillislee gets 1st GL carry at Pats camp
Andrew Luck noncommittal on playing Week 1
Chiefs give Demarcus Robinson 1st-team reps
Ravens looking at free agent OL Austin Howard
Many fans 'staunchly opposed' to Kaepernick
Broncos could have interest in Dwight Freeney
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks after wrist surgery
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch fastest in Happy Hour
Martin Truex Jr. sits out 30 mins of HH
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Pocono am practice
Matt Kenseth fastest in Pocono practice 1
Alex Tagliani: LUXXUR 300 stats
Andrew Ranger: LUXXUR 300 stats
Preece: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: LUXXUR 300 stats
Ben Kennedy tops XFINITY Final Practice
Kevin Lacroix: LUXXUR 300 stats
Benjamin: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Alex Labbé: LUXXUR 300 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garrigus posts -15; course-record-tying 62
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Saban releases statement on DL Hand's arrest
WR Cooper leaves Arizona football team
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Dinelson Lamet
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres
(R)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Jake Esch
(R)
Phil Maton
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Michael Watt
(S)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Carlos Fisher
(R)
Kyle McGrath
(S)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Dusty Coleman
(SS)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Cory Spangenberg
(3B)
Travis Wood
(R)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Jose Pirela
(OF)
Matt Strahm
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Anderson Espinoza | Starting Pitcher | #86
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 3/9/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Padres' pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Espinoza hasn't pitched at all this season due to his elbow injury and now he may not see a mound in 2018 either. The 19-year-old hurler was acquired from the Red Sox last season in the controversial deal that sent Drew Pomeranz to the Red Sox.
Jul 29 - 1:11 PM
Source:
MiLB.com
Padres pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza has again been shut down with right elbow soreness.
The top prospect was shut down for a couple weeks earlier this month due to forearm tightness. The good news is an MRI didn't reveal anything serious. "This is a young man who throws very, very hard," Padres farm director Sam Geaney said. "He hasn’t to this point had any extreme workloads, but I think when you generate as much velocity as he does, these kinds of things happen. Often times it can take six to eight weeks for something like this to resolve itself and get back to normal."
Apr 28 - 6:04 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
Padres prospect right-hander Anderson Espinoza (forearm) is expected to begin a throwing program this week.
Espinosa was placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Lake Elsinore earlier this month due to right forearm tightness. The 19-year-old is one of the top pitching prospects in the game, so the Padres are playing things extra safe with him. He's unlikely to make his season debut until May.
Apr 18 - 12:57 PM
Source:
Jeff Sanders on Twitter
Padres RHP prospect Anderson Espinoza has been placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Lake Elsinore with forearm tightness.
The Padres are calling it a precautionary measure and Espinoza will be evaluated by a team doctor on Thursday. The 19-year-old reported tightness upon his arrival in Lake Elsinore earlier this week. Espinoza arrived last summer in a trade that sent Drew Pomeranz to the Red Sox. He's considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. Luckily the injury doesn't appear to be serious.
Apr 6 - 10:22 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
Anderson Espinoza to undergo Tommy John
Jul 29 - 1:11 PM
Anderson Espinoza (elbow) shut down again
Apr 28 - 6:04 PM
Padres' Espinosa to begin throwing program
Apr 18 - 12:57 PM
Top prospect Espinoza out with forearm injury
Apr 6 - 10:22 PM
More Anderson Espinoza Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(3440)
2
C. Kershaw
LA
(3170)
3
S. Strasburg
WAS
(3022)
4
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2986)
5
E. Nunez
BOS
(2771)
6
R. Devers
BOS
(2644)
7
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2583)
8
G. Springer
HOU
(2304)
9
D. Keuchel
HOU
(2037)
10
T. Turner
WAS
(1959)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
7-Day DL
Austin Hedges (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona League on Friday.
The plan is for him to catch 5-7 innings and if all goes well, he'll be activated in time for Sunday's series finale against the Pirates. Hedges landed on the DL with a minor concussion a little over a week ago.
Jul 27
2
Hector Sanchez
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Yangervis Solarte
10-Day DL
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune said teams will "monitor" Yangervis Solarte's minor league rehab assignment.
This would suggest that teams are interested in Solarte, though Lin cautions that the Padres aren't shopping him. With Carlos Asuaje playing so well at second base, Solarte is expected to get some reps at shortstop during his rehab assignment. The 30-year-old has hit .268 with 10 homers and 40 RBI over 254 at-bats for the Friars this year.
Jul 27
2
Carlos Asuaje
SS
1
Erick Aybar
10-Day DL
Erick Aybar could be done for the season after being diagnosed with a fractured left foot.
The initial diagnosis was a contusion, but further testing revealed the bad news. It's possible Aybar could make it back as soon as mid-September, but his year might be over. Allen Cordoba and Dusty Coleman will handle shortstop for the Padres moving forward.
Jul 24
2
Allen Cordoba
3
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Cory Spangenberg
LF
1
Jose Pirela
2
Travis Jankowski
60-Day DL
Travis Jankowski (foot) has been cleared for baseball activities.
A checkup scan Monday showed steady healing in Jankowski's right foot, though Padres manager Andy Green cautioned Tuesday that the 25-year-old outfielder is still "weeks away" from being able to play in games. He's been out since late April, with the hot-hitting Jose Pirela recently taking over in left field for San Diego.
Jun 13
3
Matt Szczur
4
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Alex Dickerson had another setback with his lingering back injury.
He'll see some specialists this week and try to get some answers. Season-ending surgery is a possibility. Dickerson has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training because of a bulging disc.
Jun 13
CF
1
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Luis Perdomo
3
Clayton Richard
4
Dinelson Lamet
5
Travis Wood
6
Christian Friedrich
60-Day DL
Christian Friedrich will undergo tests due to tenderness in his left elbow.
Friedrich has been out all season with various ailments and this is the second time he's had a setback with his elbow. More will obviously be known about his status after the test results are in.
Jul 7
7
Jered Weaver
10-Day DL
Padres manager Andy Green indicated Sunday that Jered Weaver (hip) might not make another appearance for them.
Weaver made a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso two and a half weeks ago, but he hasn't pitched since then and is currently in San Diego getting treatment for his inflamed left hip. Green told reporters Sunday that the veteran righty has been "given (the) latitude to explore some things." It's unclear what exactly that means, but it looks like Weaver's days as a Padre are over. The 34-year-old posted a 7.44 ERA over nine starts for San Diego and it's questionable at this point whether he'll receive another big league opportunity.
Jul 9
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
9
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brad Hand
2
Kirby Yates
3
Phil Maton
4
Craig Stammen
5
Jarred Cosart
60-Day DL
Padres transferred RHP Jarred Cosart to the 60-day disabled list.
That clears a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Kyle McGrath. Cosart underwent season-ending elbow surgery earlier this month. He logged a 4.88 ERA over seven outings including six starts this year.
Jul 27
6
Jose Torres
7
Miguel Diaz
10-Day DL
Miguel Diaz (forearm) will resume a throwing program late this week.
He'll be built up slowly, as the Padres aren't expecting Diaz back until around mid-August. They'll also work with him on his lower-half mechanics over the All-Star break.
Jul 2
8
Matt Strahm
60-Day DL
Padres acquired LHPs Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and INF Esteury Ruiz from the Royals in exchange for RHPs Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer and LHP Ryan Buchter.
Strahm posted a disappointing 5.45 ERA before having season-ending knee surgery earlier this month, but the left-hander has loads of potential. The Padres figure to give him a shot at a rotation spot next season.
Jul 24
9
Buddy Baumann
10
Kevin Quackenbush
11
Kyle McGrath
Headlines
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
Big trades, devastating rotation losses and exciting promotions: Get caught up on a busy week in fantasy baseball.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
»
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
»
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
»
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
»
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
»
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
»
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
»
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
MLB Headlines
»
Anderson Espinoza to undergo Tommy John
»
Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day DL
»
Report: Nationals targeting Justin Wilson
»
Brad Ziegler expected to close for Marlins
»
Michael Conforto launches pair of home runs
»
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
»
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
»
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
»
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
»
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
»
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
»
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved