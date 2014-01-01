Dinelson Lamet | Starting Pitcher | #87 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (24) / 7/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 187 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / SD Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Padres are calling up prospect right-hander Dinelson Lamet. The expectation, according to Mish, is that Lamet will make his major league debut Thursday against the Mets. The 24-year-old owns a 3.23 ERA and 50/20 K/BB ratio in 39 innings over eight starts with Triple-A El Paso this season. The walks are a concern and some have speculated that he could be bullpen-bound in the long-term, but he has shown an ability to miss bats. He could be worth a try in deeper fantasy formats. Source: Craig Mish on Twitter

Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Padres are considering calling up pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet to join their rotation this week. Lamet, 24, has put together a 3.23 ERA and 50/20 K/BB ratio over 39 innings at Triple-A El Paso this season. He has control issues but also boasts a nice arm and could potentially be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats. He was ranked before the season by MLB.com as the Padres' No. 10 prospect. Source: Craig Mish on Twitter

Padres pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet gave up one run in four innings of work for Triple-A El Paso. After putting up dominating numbers in his first few starts, Lamet was roughed up for six runs and five walks on May 1st. He bounced back nicely in this one, giving up just the one run and striking out six. The Padres rotation is awful, and Lamet can help change that. At least a little bit.