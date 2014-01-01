Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Colin Rea
(S)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(OF)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Ryan Schimpf
(3B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Cory Spangenberg
(OF)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Dinelson Lamet | Starting Pitcher | #87
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/18/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 187
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2014 / UDFA / SD
Latest News
Recent News
Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Padres are calling up prospect right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
The expectation, according to Mish, is that Lamet will make his major league debut Thursday against the Mets. The 24-year-old owns a 3.23 ERA and 50/20 K/BB ratio in 39 innings over eight starts with Triple-A El Paso this season. The walks are a concern and some have speculated that he could be bullpen-bound in the long-term, but he has shown an ability to miss bats. He could be worth a try in deeper fantasy formats.
May 23 - 1:38 PM
Source:
Craig Mish on Twitter
Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Padres are considering calling up pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet to join their rotation this week.
Lamet, 24, has put together a 3.23 ERA and 50/20 K/BB ratio over 39 innings at Triple-A El Paso this season. He has control issues but also boasts a nice arm and could potentially be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats. He was ranked before the season by MLB.com as the Padres' No. 10 prospect.
May 22 - 10:34 AM
Source:
Craig Mish on Twitter
Padres pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet gave up one run in four innings of work for Triple-A El Paso.
After putting up dominating numbers in his first few starts, Lamet was roughed up for six runs and five walks on May 1st. He bounced back nicely in this one, giving up just the one run and striking out six. The Padres rotation is awful, and Lamet can help change that. At least a little bit.
May 8 - 2:11 PM
Padres pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet pitched well on Sunday in his 2017 debut for Triple-A El Paso.
Lamet gave up just no run in his 5.2 innings of work with no walks, and he struck out six hitters for good measure. The Padres are loaded with pitching prospects, so Lamet sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. He shouldn't. He has two swing-and-miss pitches in his fastball and slider, and his change has made big strides. The Padres rotation is a disaster, so if he keeps pitching well, he certainly has a chance to pitch for the Padres before the end of the year.
Apr 10 - 1:33 PM
Report: Padres calling up Dinelson Lamet
May 23 - 1:38 PM
May 23 - 1:38 PM
Padres considering Dinelson Lamet promotion
May 22 - 10:34 AM
May 22 - 10:34 AM
Strong bounceback for Lamet
May 8 - 2:11 PM
Lamet pitches well in season debut
Apr 10 - 1:33 PM
Apr 10 - 1:33 PM
More Dinelson Lamet Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
8
8
3
2
0
39
32
17
14
20
50
0
0
3.231
1.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
10-Day DL
Hector Sanchez (foot) has experienced a setback during his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso.
Sanchez, who went down with a foot contusion earlier this month, began a rehab assignment on Friday and went 2-for-9 with two walks over the weekend. No word on the severity of the setback or when he'll be able to return to action.
May 22
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
3
Carlos Asuaje
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Allen Cordoba
3
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
LF
1
Travis Jankowski
10-Day DL
Travis Jankowski will miss at least another six weeks after a recent scan showed a fracture in his right foot.
Jankowski was placed on the disabled list three weeks ago with what was called a bone bruise at the time, but the injury has turned out to be worse. It sounds like the Padres will be lucky to get anything else out of him in the first half.
May 15
2
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Padres manager Andy Green expects Alex Dickerson (back) to return by mid-June.
That's assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery from a bulging disc. Dickerson will be re-evaluted by a doctor on Monday and will ramp up his activity if he gets good news. The 26-year-old clubbed 10 homers in 84 games for the Friars last season.
May 13
CF
1
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Jered Weaver
10-Day DL
Padres placed RHP Jered Weaver on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation.
Weaver couldn't make it through the first inning on Friday night and now we know why. The aging right-hander is winless in nine starts with a 7.44 ERA this year. His career is hanging by a thread.
May 20
3
Trevor Cahill
10-Day DL
Trevor Cahill is headed for an MRI after feeling continued soreness in his right shoulder while throwing from 75 feet Saturday.
Well, that's not a positive development. Cahill has been a pleasant surprise out of the Padres' rotation this season, but it's beginning to look like he could be sidelined for a while. Obviously, more will be known about his status once the exam results are in.
May 21
4
Clayton Richard
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Christian Friedrich
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Christian Friedrich from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Friedrich is still rehabbing injuries to his lat and left elbow and won't be an option for the Padres before early June. The move cleared a 40-man roster spot for reliever Jose Valdez, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday afternoon.
May 10
7
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
60-Day DL
Padres transferred RHP Carter Capps from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Chase d'Arnaud. Capps is at extended spring training after being pulled off his rehab assignment due to command issues.
May 21
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Miguel Diaz
6
Craig Stammen
7
Buddy Baumann
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.
May 8
8
Jarred Cosart
9
Jose Torres
10
Kirby Yates
11
Kevin Quackenbush
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
Jesse Pantuosco explains how the Astros kept the No. 1 spot in his Week 8 Power Rankings.
