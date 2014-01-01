Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dinelson Lamet | Starting Pitcher | #87

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 187
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / SD
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Padres are calling up prospect right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
The expectation, according to Mish, is that Lamet will make his major league debut Thursday against the Mets. The 24-year-old owns a 3.23 ERA and 50/20 K/BB ratio in 39 innings over eight starts with Triple-A El Paso this season. The walks are a concern and some have speculated that he could be bullpen-bound in the long-term, but he has shown an ability to miss bats. He could be worth a try in deeper fantasy formats. May 23 - 1:38 PM
Source: Craig Mish on Twitter
More Dinelson Lamet Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
El Paso(PCL)AAA88320393217142050003.2311.333
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Cory Spangenberg
3Carlos Asuaje
SS1Erick Aybar
2Allen Cordoba
3Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Yangervis Solarte
LF1Travis Jankowski
2Alex Dickerson
CF1Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Jered Weaver
3Trevor Cahill
4Clayton Richard
5Luis Perdomo
6Christian Friedrich
7Robbie Erlin
8Colin Rea
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Miguel Diaz
6Craig Stammen
7Buddy Baumann
8Jarred Cosart
9Jose Torres
10Kirby Yates
11Kevin Quackenbush
 

 