Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jake Junis | Relief Pitcher | #65

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 29 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Royals recalled RHP Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha.
Junis will start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Astros. He's posted a dominant 2.34 ERA and 57/8 K/BB ratio over 42 1/3 innings this season at the Triple-A level and could have some streaming appeal moving forward, if he stays in the rotation for an extended period. We wouldn't trust him against a lethal Houston lineup, but he lines up to pitch at San Diego over the weekend. Jun 6 - 1:08 PM
More Jake Junis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC3110006.262276002.701.95
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 21@ MIN110004.252234003.861.71
May 9@ TB101001.00002200.002.00
Apr 12OAK100001.01002000.003.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Omaha(PCL)AAA7722042.1331111857002.339.969
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
1B1Eric Hosmer
2B1Whit Merrifield
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
RF1Jorge Bonifacio
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Eric Skoglund
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Travis Wood
4Chris Young
5Mike Minor
6Kevin McCarthy
7Peter Moylan
8Scott Alexander
9Matt Strahm
10Brian Flynn
 

 