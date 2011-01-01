Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals promote Jake Junis for Tuesday start
Rays calling up RHP prospect Jacob Faria
Marwin Gonzalez exits game with hand injury
Justin Bour (ankle) might be placed on DL
Devon Travis (wrist) sitting out on Monday
Pederson (concussion) could begin rehab Fri.
Wood (shoulder) expects to start this weekend
Kolten Wong (elbow) could be activated Friday
Aaron Sanchez (blister) plays catch Monday
Jayson Werth (foot) lands on disabled list
Cubs place Wade Davis on paternity leave
DL hasn't been ruled out for Napoli (back)
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Brandon Moss
(DH)
Eric Skoglund
(S)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Jake Junis
(R)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Nate Karns
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Matt Strahm
(R)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Cory Wade
(R)
Billy Burns
(OF)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Mike Minor
(R)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Travis Wood
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
George Sherrill
(R)
Chris Young
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jake Junis | Relief Pitcher | #65
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/16/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 29 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Royals recalled RHP Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha.
Junis will start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Astros. He's posted a dominant 2.34 ERA and 57/8 K/BB ratio over 42 1/3 innings this season at the Triple-A level and could have some streaming appeal moving forward, if he stays in the rotation for an extended period. We wouldn't trust him against a lethal Houston lineup, but he lines up to pitch at San Diego over the weekend.
Jun 6 - 1:08 PM
Jake Junis will start Tuesday against the Astros.
Junis holds a 2.70 ERA and 6/7 K/BB ratio across 6 2/3 innings -- one start, two relief appearances -- for the Royals this season. He's been dominant at Triple-A Omaha with a 2.34 ERA and 57/8 K/BB ratio over 42 1/3 frames. Junis is a nice pitching prospect, but he's a poor streaming option against an elite Astros offense. He'll be more appealing on Sunday, assuming he gets the ball then in San Diego.
Jun 5 - 5:01 PM
Source:
Rustin Dodd on Twitter
Royals optioned RHP Jake Junis to Triple-A Omaha.
Junis pitched well in a spot start against the Twins on Sunday. He'll bide his time in Triple-A until the Royals have another need for an emergency starter.
May 21 - 6:26 PM
Jake Junis pitched well enough in a spot start against the Twins on Sunday, tossing 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball in the win.
Junis was called up to make a spot start as part of Sunday's doubleheader after Saturday's scheduled game was rained out. While he did not pitch deep enough into the game to qualify for a decision, he came through in fine fashion despite the late notice on the whole, scattering five hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out four. He did walk three, but was able to keep the scoreboard relatively clean. The 24-year-old right-hander figures to be shuttled back to Triple-A after this outing, where he will return to a 3.07 ERA and 36/7 K/BB ratio in five starts covering 29 1/3 innings. He could see additional work with the Royals this summer depending on when they need an additional bullpen arm or spot starter.
May 21 - 5:36 PM
Royals promote Jake Junis for Tuesday start
Jun 6 - 1:08 PM
Jake Junis to start Tuesday versus Astros
Jun 5 - 5:01 PM
Royals option Jake Junis to Triple-A Omaha
May 21 - 6:26 PM
Jake Junis confounds Twins in spot start
May 21 - 5:36 PM
More Jake Junis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
3
1
1
0
0
0
6.2
6
2
2
7
6
0
0
2.70
1.95
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 21
@ MIN
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
5
2
2
3
4
0
0
3.86
1.71
May 9
@ TB
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
.00
2.00
Apr 12
OAK
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
.00
3.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
7
7
2
2
0
42.1
33
11
11
8
57
0
0
2.339
.969
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2B
1
Whit Merrifield
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
RF
1
Jorge Bonifacio
2
Paulo Orlando
60-Day DL
Royals recalled OF Paulo Orlando from Triple-A Omaha; placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured shin.
Having him in the big leagues won't affect the Royals' 40-man roster. Orlando fouled a ball off his shin and broke it about three weeks ago. He won't be eligible to return until August.
Jun 1
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
10-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 29, with a left oblique strain.
Duffy is slated to miss 6-8 weeks after straining his oblique while covering first base during his start on Sunday. It's a brutal blow for the Royals, who sit at 21-29 and are poised to be sellers moving into the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Eric Skoglund has been called up from Triple-A Omaha and will receive a chance to run away with a rotation spot.
May 30
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
10-Day DL
Royals placed RHP Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 21, with a right elbow injury.
Karns experienced a buildup of fluid around his right elbow during his last start Friday against the Twins. He's eligible to return next Wednesday and it's possible that he will only miss one turn in the Royals' rotation, though there isn't much clarity at this point. Miguel Almonte is starting in Karns' place on Thursday against the Yankees.
May 24
6
Eric Skoglund
7
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Travis Wood
4
Chris Young
5
Mike Minor
6
Kevin McCarthy
7
Peter Moylan
8
Scott Alexander
10-Day DL
Scott Alexander (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
He shouldn't need too many appearances before being activated. Alexander has missed the last two-and-a-half weeks with a strained hamstring.
May 26
9
Matt Strahm
10
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
Can anyone stop the Astros? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in his latest Power Rankings.
