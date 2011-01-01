Jake Junis | Relief Pitcher | #65

Junis will start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Astros. He's posted a dominant 2.34 ERA and 57/8 K/BB ratio over 42 1/3 innings this season at the Triple-A level and could have some streaming appeal moving forward, if he stays in the rotation for an extended period. We wouldn't trust him against a lethal Houston lineup, but he lines up to pitch at San Diego over the weekend.

Junis holds a 2.70 ERA and 6/7 K/BB ratio across 6 2/3 innings -- one start, two relief appearances -- for the Royals this season. He's been dominant at Triple-A Omaha with a 2.34 ERA and 57/8 K/BB ratio over 42 1/3 frames. Junis is a nice pitching prospect, but he's a poor streaming option against an elite Astros offense. He'll be more appealing on Sunday, assuming he gets the ball then in San Diego.

Junis was called up to make a spot start as part of Sunday's doubleheader after Saturday's scheduled game was rained out. While he did not pitch deep enough into the game to qualify for a decision, he came through in fine fashion despite the late notice on the whole, scattering five hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out four. He did walk three, but was able to keep the scoreboard relatively clean. The 24-year-old right-hander figures to be shuttled back to Triple-A after this outing, where he will return to a 3.07 ERA and 36/7 K/BB ratio in five starts covering 29 1/3 innings. He could see additional work with the Royals this summer depending on when they need an additional bullpen arm or spot starter.