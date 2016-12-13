Hanley Ramirez | First Baseman | #13

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sandy Leon

2 Blake Swihart Sidelined

Blake Swihart said his ankle is "perfect" and won't have any impact on his catching. He wound up missing the last four months of the 2016 season after injuring his ankle in left field. Swihart said he's done playing the outfield and will return to his usual position behind the plate this year. He's spent the offseason honing his catching skills under the tutelage of catching instructor Dana LeVangie and former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek. Swihart will face competition from Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez in spring training.

3 Christian Vazquez

1B 1 Mitch Moreland

2B 1 Dustin Pedroia

2 Josh Rutledge

3 Marco Hernandez

SS 1 Xander Bogaerts

2 Deven Marrero

3B 1 Pablo Sandoval Sidelined

Pablo Sandoval's weight has dropped below 250 pounds. He's listed at 255 pounds, but we suspect Panda was much heavier than that before he began losing weight. Sandoval posted several videos of his workouts on Instagram recently and he does look noticeably slimmer. His role was up in the air for a while, but after trading away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, it appears that Sandoval is ready to reclaim his position as the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Sandoval looks to be in good shape, but a bounce-back season is far from a guarantee.

2 Brock Holt

3 Matt Dominguez

LF 1 Andrew Benintendi

2 Chris Young

3 Steve Selsky

4 Carlos Quentin

CF 1 Jackie Bradley

RF 1 Mookie Betts Sidelined

Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic. Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best.

2 Junior Lake

DH 1 Hanley Ramirez

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Chris Sale

2 David Price

3 Rick Porcello

4 Drew Pomeranz Sidelined

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Sunday that Drew Pomeranz (elbow) won't throw off a mound for at least the first week of spring training. Pomeranz received a stem cell injection in his left elbow in October, so his throwing program this offseason has been stalled. It doesn't appear to be something to be overly concerned with at this point. "Similar situation (to Steven Wright) in terms of the timing of it all," Farrell said. "With physicals tomorrow we’ll get a better read, but there’s a possibility those two guys might be in a continued long toss throwing period for a week before we get them on the mound."

5 Steven Wright Sidelined

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Sunday that Steven Wright (shoulder) won't throw off a mound for at least the first week of spring training. It's a reversal of course from just a few weeks ago when the skipper said that Wright would be full-go at the start of camp. Wright is still not fully recovered from an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder. "He’s making improvement," Farrell said. "This has probably taken longer than he anticipated, than we certainly anticipated. He’s back throwing to 120 feet. He’s throwing flat ground right now. He still needs to continue to build some arm strength at this point in camp. We’ll get a better read exactly when everybody goes through their physicals tomorrow. We’ll get a better read of arm strengths and accurate measurements overall."

6 Eduardo Rodriguez

7 Henry Owens

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Craig Kimbrel

2 Tyler Thornburg

3 Joe Kelly

4 Robbie Ross

5 Fernando Abad

6 Matt Barnes

7 Robby Scott

8 Heath Hembree

9 Noe Ramirez

10 Brandon Workman Sidelined

Red Sox and RHP Brandon Workman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $635,000 contract. The 28-year-old hurler missed the entire 2016 campaign while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Given the depth that the Red Sox have stockpiled in the bullpen, Workman will have his work cut out for him in trying to make the club's Opening Day bullpen.

11 Carson Smith Sidelined

Carson Smith (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off the mound around March 10. Smith is on the comeback trail from his Tommy John surgery last May. All is going according to plan in his recovery and the Red Sox hope to have him in their bullpen at some point in May. The 27-year-old put up a 2.31 ERA and 92/22 K/BB ratio over 70 innings with the Mariners in 2015, so he has the potential to be a huge addition.

12 Kyle Martin