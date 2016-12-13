Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Fernando Abad
(R)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Hanley Ramirez | First Baseman | #13
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 12/23/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $22 million, 2017: $22 million, 2018: $22 million, 2019: $22 million vesting option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Wednesday that Hanley Ramirez will serve as the designated hitter against right-handers.
He's confirming what was already expected. This means that Mitch Moreland will see most of the at-bats at first base against right-handers. Ramirez could slide to first base against southpaws, with someone like Chris Young seeing at-bats out of the DH spot.
Feb 15 - 12:09 PM
Source:
Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Monday that Hanley Ramirez "wants to DH a lot."
Which is good, because that's where he'll get the large majority of his starts in 2017. Hanley holds an impressive .331/.381/.634 career slash line as a designated hitter. The role seems to suit him well, and he could be headed for a huge year as the replacement to David Ortiz.
Feb 13 - 11:44 AM
Source:
Alex Speier on Twitter
Hanley Ramirez has received permission from the Red Sox to play winter ball.
It's presumably going to happen in his native Dominican Republic, though the involved parties still need to sort out how many games he is actually going to play. Hanley will move into a more DH-heavy role with the Red Sox in 2017 following the signing of Gold Glove first baseman Mitch Moreland, so there's less worry here about fatigue. It might actually do him some good to get at-bats out of the DH spot in the Dominican Winter League for a couple of weeks.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 04:08:00 PM
Source:
Pete Abraham on Twitter
Hanley Ramirez hit his 30th homer and worked a walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Ramirez's homer gave the Red Sox three players with 30 homers and 100 RBI (David Ortiz and Mookie Betts being the others). It's the first time it's happened in franchise history and the 28th time in major league history.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:47:00 PM
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
147
549
157
28
1
30
111
81
60
120
9
3
.286
.361
.505
.866
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
133
0
0
0
0
11
Hanley Ramirez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Hanley Ramirez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Hanley Ramirez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Hanley Ramirez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
Sidelined
Blake Swihart said his ankle is "perfect" and won't have any impact on his catching.
He wound up missing the last four months of the 2016 season after injuring his ankle in left field. Swihart said he's done playing the outfield and will return to his usual position behind the plate this year. He's spent the offseason honing his catching skills under the tutelage of catching instructor Dana LeVangie and former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek. Swihart will face competition from Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez in spring training.
Jan 21
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval's weight has dropped below 250 pounds.
He's listed at 255 pounds, but we suspect Panda was much heavier than that before he began losing weight. Sandoval posted several videos of his workouts on Instagram recently and he does look noticeably slimmer. His role was up in the air for a while, but after trading away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, it appears that Sandoval is ready to reclaim his position as the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Sandoval looks to be in good shape, but a bounce-back season is far from a guarantee.
Dec 17
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic.
Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best.
Jan 19
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Sunday that Drew Pomeranz (elbow) won't throw off a mound for at least the first week of spring training.
Pomeranz received a stem cell injection in his left elbow in October, so his throwing program this offseason has been stalled. It doesn't appear to be something to be overly concerned with at this point. "Similar situation (to Steven Wright) in terms of the timing of it all," Farrell said. "With physicals tomorrow we’ll get a better read, but there’s a possibility those two guys might be in a continued long toss throwing period for a week before we get them on the mound."
Feb 12
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Sunday that Steven Wright (shoulder) won't throw off a mound for at least the first week of spring training.
It's a reversal of course from just a few weeks ago when the skipper said that Wright would be full-go at the start of camp. Wright is still not fully recovered from an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder. "He’s making improvement," Farrell said. "This has probably taken longer than he anticipated, than we certainly anticipated. He’s back throwing to 120 feet. He’s throwing flat ground right now. He still needs to continue to build some arm strength at this point in camp. We’ll get a better read exactly when everybody goes through their physicals tomorrow. We’ll get a better read of arm strengths and accurate measurements overall."
Feb 12
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Red Sox and RHP Brandon Workman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $635,000 contract.
The 28-year-old hurler missed the entire 2016 campaign while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Given the depth that the Red Sox have stockpiled in the bullpen, Workman will have his work cut out for him in trying to make the club's Opening Day bullpen.
Dec 16
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off the mound around March 10.
Smith is on the comeback trail from his Tommy John surgery last May. All is going according to plan in his recovery and the Red Sox hope to have him in their bullpen at some point in May. The 27-year-old put up a 2.31 ERA and 92/22 K/BB ratio over 70 innings with the Mariners in 2015, so he has the potential to be a huge addition.
Feb 14
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
