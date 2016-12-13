Player Page

Hanley Ramirez | First Baseman | #13

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/23/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / UDFA / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Wednesday that Hanley Ramirez will serve as the designated hitter against right-handers.
He's confirming what was already expected. This means that Mitch Moreland will see most of the at-bats at first base against right-handers. Ramirez could slide to first base against southpaws, with someone like Chris Young seeing at-bats out of the DH spot. Feb 15 - 12:09 PM
Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14754915728130111816012093.286.361.505.866
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160133000011
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 