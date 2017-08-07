Player Page

Rhys Hoskins | First Baseman | #70

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Sacramento State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (0) / PHI
Rhys Hoskins will play left field with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Hoskins has exclusively played first base in the minors, but the Phillies are willing to experiment with Tommy Joseph blocking him at the major league level. With Aaron Altherr (hamstring) on the disabled list, Hoskins could be called up in the near future as long as he shows he can handle the position. The 24-year-old is batting .280/.385/.570 with 27 homers over 112 games this year in Triple-A. He could be worth an early stash in deeper mixed fantasy leagues. Aug 7 - 2:55 PM
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA112386108234278475647332.280.385.570
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Nick Williams
2Daniel Nava
3Hyun Soo Kim
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
2Cameron Perkins
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Aaron Nola
2Jerad Eickhoff
3Vince Velasquez
4Nick Pivetta
5Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Luis Garcia
3Adam Morgan
4Casey Fien
5Hoby Milner
6Pedro Beato
7Mark Leiter
8Jesen Therrien
9Edubray Ramos
10Ricardo Pinto
 

 