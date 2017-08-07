Rhys Hoskins | First Baseman | #70

Welcome,
Phillies' Hoskins to play LF in Triple-A
Miguel Sano (hand) considered day-to-day
Escobar to undergo MRI for intercostal strain
Report: Tigers, Astros have talked Verlander
Bellinger crushes 32nd homer in Sunday's win
Hyun-Jin Ryu dominates in victory over Mets
Jake Junis dominates in victory over Mariners
Shoemaker to undergo season-ending surgery
DET to call up Jeimer Candelario on Monday
Wieters crushes grand slam in win over Cubs
Contreras stays hot with two more home runs
Miguel Sano to have MRI and CT scan Monday
Latavius Murray finally cleared to practice
LeSean McCoy could lead Bills in receptions?
Jets No. 1 WR Enunwa (neck) done for season
Doctson (hamstring) had MRI; 'Slight pull'
Jimmy Graham down from 280 pounds to 260
Jay Cutler says he's been healthy since March
Richard listed ahead of DeAndre Washington
Paxton Lynch will start second preseason game
Jamaal Charles playing in preseason opener
Siemian starting preseason opener for Broncos
Cris Carter injects himself into Zeke saga
Vince Wilfork retires with sponsored tweet
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Willie Reed arrested for domestic violence
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Solomito 4th at Stafford, retains points lead
DNF for Rowan Pennink in Stafford 150
Goodale: 13th at Stafford, 3rd in NWMT points
Bonsignore: 3rd at Stafford, 4th in points
Doug Coby: Stafford 150 runner-up
Matt Tifft: Zippo 200 results
Raphael Lessard: Winchester ARCA 200 results
Max Zachem: Stafford 150 results
Ryan Reed: Zippo 200 results
Travis Braden: Winchester ARCA 200 results
Dave Sapienza: Stafford 150 results
Dakoda Armstrong: Zippo 200 results
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
Oklahoma WR Basquine (Achilles) done for year
Ex-USC, current UNC DL Rodgers retires
Barkley on NFL: I'm focusing on this season
UW using 4-star ATH Ahmed as both a RB and WR
Bama RB Scarbrough (leg): I'm 100-percent
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
Campbell: Butler may be my most talented WR
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Brighton trying to make a Propper signing
Southampton end preseason on a high
Koeman: Everton closes on Siggy transfer
Arsenal stars doubtful for Friday's opener
Deeney steps up his recovery from surgery
Trippier injury is a worry for Pochettino
Sead Kolasinac scores in Arsenal Shield win
Kieran Trippier leaves Wembly on crutches
Firmino scores as Liverpool win in Dublin
Diouf continues to score in pre-season
Ki on track to return next month
England midfielder out of Emirates clash
Full Depth Charts
Rhys Hoskins | First Baseman | #70
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/17/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Sacramento State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (0) / PHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rhys Hoskins will play left field with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Hoskins has exclusively played first base in the minors, but the Phillies are willing to experiment with Tommy Joseph blocking him at the major league level. With Aaron Altherr (hamstring) on the disabled list, Hoskins could be called up in the near future as long as he shows he can handle the position. The 24-year-old is batting .280/.385/.570 with 27 homers over 112 games this year in Triple-A. He could be worth an early stash in deeper mixed fantasy leagues.
Aug 7 - 2:55 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
Phillies prospect homered twice on Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
It gives Hoskins 26 homers on the year. Stats don't tell the entire story, but the fact is that few players have shown as much power as he has over the past two years. He also is drawing walks while not piling up the strikeouts, which is an excellent sign. Hoskins deserves to see time with the Phillies before the end of the 2017 campaign.
Aug 3 - 1:00 PM
Phillies prospect Rhys Hoskins hit his 24th homer of the season on Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Hoskins also doubled, which gives him 22 and 50 extra-base hits on the year. He's seen his average drop substantially over the past month, but he's still getting on base, and the power is obvious. What isn't obvious is when he'll get a chance to play in 2017, which is unfortunate. He looks like he's ready to make an impact at the highest level.
Jul 27 - 1:42 PM
Phillies prospect Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a homer on Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
That homer gives Hoskins 18, and it's his 41st extra-base hit of the season. Not only has he shown impressive power, he's one of very few players right now that are hitting above 300, getting on-base above 400, and slugging above 600. That's impressive. The Phillies stink, and it would behoove them to give Hoskins a chance to hit sooner than later.
Jun 29 - 2:40 PM
Phillies' Hoskins to play LF in Triple-A
Aug 7 - 2:55 PM
Aug 3 - 1:00 PM
Hoskins homers twice
Aug 3 - 1:00 PM
Hoskins hits homer No. 24
Jul 27 - 1:42 PM
Hoskins keeps hitting homers
Jun 29 - 2:40 PM
More Rhys Hoskins Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
112
386
108
23
4
27
84
75
64
73
3
2
.280
.385
.570
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
Sidelined
Andrew Knapp left Thursday's game against the Angels with a bruised right hand.
Knapp exited after taking a foul ball off his hand in the second inning. Cameron Rupp came in to replace him behind the plate. Knapp struck out in his only at-bat of the night.
Aug 3
3
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Nick Williams
2
Daniel Nava
3
Hyun Soo Kim
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
10-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Aaron Altherr on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Altherr just missed 11 days of action with the very same injury. Cameron Perkins has been called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move to give the Phillies outfield depth. Altherr leaves behind a cool .285/.357/.536 batting line with 16 home runs, 49 RBI, five stolen bases, and 47 runs scored in 87 games.
Aug 5
2
Cameron Perkins
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Aaron Nola
2
Jerad Eickhoff
3
Vince Velasquez
4
Nick Pivetta
5
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Luis Garcia
3
Adam Morgan
4
Casey Fien
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Casey Fien from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Fien landed on the disabled list late last month with a right rotator cuff strain and faces an extended absence.
Jul 10
5
Hoby Milner
6
Pedro Beato
10-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Pedro Beato on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Beato hurt himself Saturday in his first appearance in the majors in three years. Mark Leiter has replaced him in the bullpen.
Jul 30
7
Mark Leiter
8
Jesen Therrien
9
Edubray Ramos
10
Ricardo Pinto
