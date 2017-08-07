Rhys Hoskins | First Baseman | #70 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (24) / 3/17/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Sacramento State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (0) / PHI Share: Tweet

Rhys Hoskins will play left field with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Hoskins has exclusively played first base in the minors, but the Phillies are willing to experiment with Tommy Joseph blocking him at the major league level. With Aaron Altherr (hamstring) on the disabled list, Hoskins could be called up in the near future as long as he shows he can handle the position. The 24-year-old is batting .280/.385/.570 with 27 homers over 112 games this year in Triple-A. He could be worth an early stash in deeper mixed fantasy leagues. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News

Phillies prospect homered twice on Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It gives Hoskins 26 homers on the year. Stats don't tell the entire story, but the fact is that few players have shown as much power as he has over the past two years. He also is drawing walks while not piling up the strikeouts, which is an excellent sign. Hoskins deserves to see time with the Phillies before the end of the 2017 campaign.

Phillies prospect Rhys Hoskins hit his 24th homer of the season on Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Hoskins also doubled, which gives him 22 and 50 extra-base hits on the year. He's seen his average drop substantially over the past month, but he's still getting on base, and the power is obvious. What isn't obvious is when he'll get a chance to play in 2017, which is unfortunate. He looks like he's ready to make an impact at the highest level.