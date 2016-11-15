Kyle Lewis | Outfielder | #85

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
Watchin' Watson
Jun 7
Notes: Calling All Cubbies
Jun 7
Daily Dose: Scooterrific
Jun 7
MLB Live Chat
Jun 6
Roundtable: Pretenders & Stars
Jun 6
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
M's prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
MLB investigating Russell for domestic abuse
Mancini cracks two clutch homers vs. Pirates
Mariners' Zunino walks it off to defeat Twins
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
X-rays on Machado's wrist come up negative
Report: Beltre (ankle) could need DL trip
Farmer fires 6 2/3 scoreless innings for win
Sabathia goes eight scoreless versus Boston
Dallas Keuchel (illness) scratched from start
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
DeAndre Hopkins loves playing for Texans
Saints 'gushing' over Adrian Peterson at OTAs
DeVante Parker set for 'giant' 3rd-year leap?
Conley slated for starting role opposite Hill
Chargers rookie WR Williams 'getting behind'
Report: Maclin, Bills 'hung up' over salary
Cardinals moving Andre Ellington back to RB
Maclin leaves Bills visit to meet with Ravens
Ravens cut Pitta with inj. waiver, save $2.5M
Osweiler impressing teammates at Browns OTAs
Enunwa now expected to be Jets' top wideout
Report: Redskins, Cousins talks heating up
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Too much Durant in 4th
Jun 8
Draft Small Forward Rankings
Jun 7
Draft Shooting Guard Rankings
Jun 6
Stepping up in the Postseason
Jun 6
NBA Draft Point Guard Rankings
Jun 5
Dose: Durantula Unleashed
Jun 5
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Jun 3
NBA Finals Podcast
Jun 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kings sign Tyler Toffoli for 3 years, $13.8M
Extension for Martin Jones may come in July
Bonino misses practice, remains day-to-day
Blackhawks sign FA defenseman Jan Rutta
Kris Letang (neck) won't make surprise return
Coyotes not shopping goalie Mike Smith
Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery
Evander Kane returns to trade rumor mill
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
Competition committee proposes two changes
Jesper Fast will likely miss start of 17-18
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jones tops speed chart in ARCA Pocono test
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Nemechek: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 advance
Todd Souza: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Penalty for Briscoe's team for losing wheel
Michael Self: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Kyle Busch team penalized for losing wheel
Blaine Perkins: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
T.J. Bell: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 advance
Julia Landauer: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl sets the early pace in Lyoness Open
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
Jeremiah comps USC QB Darnold to Andrew Luck
16 players leave the Nevada football program
Crimson Tide lose DT O.J. Smith to transfer
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
Update: Josh Smith assault case dropped
Ole Miss backs HC Freeze in response
Wildcats dismiss DE Bell for rules violation
13 ULL players have felony charges reduced
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Delph attracting interest from several clubs
Man City's Nolito: 'I want to leave'
Giroud hints at exit over lack of game time
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Race for Batshuayi heating up
Another devastating loss for football
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Christian Bergman
(S)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Tyler Smith
(SS)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Sam Gaviglio
(S)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Tyler Cloyd
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Tony Zych
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kyle Lewis | Outfielder | #85
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/13/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mercer
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (11) / SEA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners outfield prospect Kyle Lewis (knee) will begin playing in minor league games early next week.
Lewis is either headed to High-A Modesto or Low-A Clinton, per Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto. The talented 21-year-old has been playing in extended spring training games in Arizona for the last couple of weeks as he nears the very end of his rehabilitation from a major right knee injury. Lewis was selected 11th overall by the Mariners in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Jun 8 - 10:25 AM
Source:
Tacoma News Tribune
Mariners player development director Andy McKay said top outfield prospect Kyle Lewis (knee) should begin playing in minor league games around midseason.
Lewis tore the ACL in his right knee a month after being selected 11th overall in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. Before that injury -- which usually requires 12 full months of rehab -- the dynamic 21-year-old batted .299/.385/.530 with 16 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, three stolen bases, and 26 runs scored in 30 games at Low-A Everett. Lewis is an exciting young talent and could make it to Double-A by the end of 2017 if his right knee cooperates.
Jan 26 - 1:35 PM
Source:
Greg Johns on Twitter
Mariners top prospect Kyle Lewis said he's on track in his recovery from major right knee surgery.
Lewis tore the ACL in his right knee this past July, just a month after being selected 11th overall by the Mariners. It'll probably take a full year of rest and rehab before he's back to full strength, but the early returns are good. "I’m right on track of where I was expected to be at this point — full range of motion, no pain, starting to do split squats and lunges and things like that," the talented young outfielder told the Seattle Times. "A lot of it is mental, trusting the process and being able to take things as slow as you can because you kind of want to hurry up and get to the next phase. You have to embrace the small victories, minimal goals. Ten degrees range of motion every day."
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 07:38:00 PM
Source:
Seattle Times
Mariners OF prospect Kyle Lewis will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right ACL.
In addition to the torn ACL, Lewis also suffered a torn medial and lateral meniscus. He sustained the devastating injuries on a play at the plate on Tuesday while down with Low-A Everett. The Mariners selected the outfielder with the 11th overall pick in last month's draft. In 117 at-bats prior to the season-ending blow, Lewis was hitting .299/.385/.530 with eight doubles, five triples, three homers and 26 RBI. Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto called the injury "heartbreaking." If there is any silver lining here, it is that Lewis is a ways away from the majors and should be able to move past this injury without damaging his future prospects.
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 10:09:00 PM
Source:
Tacoma News Tribune
M's prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
Jun 8 - 10:25 AM
Kyle Lewis (knee) making good progress
Jan 26 - 1:35 PM
Kyle Lewis on track with right knee rehab
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 07:38:00 PM
M's first-rounder Lewis down with knee injury
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 10:09:00 PM
More Kyle Lewis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Segura
SEA
(2823)
2
J. Bour
MIA
(2391)
3
J. Turner
LA
(2261)
4
D. Travis
TOR
(2223)
5
S. Schebler
CIN
(2144)
6
A. Wood
LA
(2053)
7
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2051)
8
M. Trout
LAA
(1863)
9
J. Hoffman
COL
(1815)
10
N. Cruz
SEA
(1796)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
10-Day DL
Mariners signed SS Jean Segura to a five-year, $70 million contract extension with a $17 million club option for 2023.
The contract terms were first reported by Hector Gomez of Z 101 in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night and now the Mariners have made the deal official. Segura, who was due to become a free agent after 2018, is now locked up for his age 28-32 seasons at an average annual value of $14 million. That seems like a relative bargain for Seattle in this thriving baseball economy. Segura is currently on the disabled list with a high right ankle sprain, but he has slashed .324/.373/.491 -- and been worth 6.4 fWAR -- in 196 games since the beginning of the 2016 campaign.
Jun 7
2
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.
May 9
3
Tyler Smith
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Boog Powell
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
10-Day DL
Mitch Haniger (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a single in his rehab debut Tuesday with Triple-A Tacoma.
Haniger served as Tacoma's designated hitter in this one. He is scheduled to play six innings in right field Wednesday, DH again on Thursday, and then play nine innings in the field on Friday. The 26-year-old is on track to return to the Mariners' active roster over the weekend.
Jun 7
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Sidelined
Nelson Cruz (calf) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Cruz has been dealing with right calf soreness over the last week or so, with the ailment most recently flaring up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI earlier on Wednesday and manager Scott Servais said that he could potentially receive a few days off to rest up. This does not sound like a DL situation, though that could obviously change if the veteran slugger continues to experience discomfort. Carlos Ruiz draws the start at designated hitter on Wednesday and will bat ninth in Cruz's place.
Jun 7
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over two innings in his rehab debut Tuesday with Triple-A Tacoma.
Hernandez threw a total of 50 pitches in the outing. Box scores aren't all that important for most minor league rehab assignments, but King Felix owners are watching closely given that the veteran right-hander had struggled prior to landing on the disabled list April 26 with right shoulder inflammation. Hernandez will make at least one more rehab start.
Jun 6
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
10-Day DL
Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) threw two simulated innings Saturday as he continues to recover from a sore shoulder.
Iwakuka called the outing a "step in the right direction," and said he feels like he is making progress while no longer feeling discomfort in his shoulder. Manager Scott Servais indicated Iwakuma is likely to need one more sim game before being green-lighted for a minor-league rehab assignment, likely requiring at least two starts. If that timetable holds up he might be able to return by late June.
Jun 3
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Drew Smyly (elbow) is "picking up the intensity" of his flat-ground throwing.
But the left-hander has not yet been cleared to work off a mound and there is no current timetable for his Seattle debut. "Until he gets on a mound, throws a bullpen (session), start planning it out, you really can’t project," Servais said. "The longer it goes, the more you start looking at the All-Star break. … I don’t know anything definite." Smyly has been on the disabled list all season with a strained flexor tendon.
Jun 7
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Christian Bergman
8
Sam Gaviglio
9
Ryan Weber
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Ryan Weber on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.
Weber suffered the injury during Saturday's start in Toronto. It's unclear at this point how long he'll be sidelined.
May 14
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Evan Marshall
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.
May 10
10
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Shae Simmons (elbow) is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
Simmons has been throwing bullpens in Arizona for some time now and is closing in on a minor league assignment. The right-hander has been dealing with a sprained elbow since spring training. He's eligible to return next month.
May 18
11
Tyler Cloyd
Headlines
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
Daniel E. Dobish examines yet another Adrian Beltre injury and possible replacements, the latest on Manny Machado and more in Thursday's Daily Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
»
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
»
Watchin' Watson
Jun 7
»
Notes: Calling All Cubbies
Jun 7
»
Daily Dose: Scooterrific
Jun 7
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 6
»
Roundtable: Pretenders & Stars
Jun 6
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
MLB Headlines
»
M's prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
»
MLB investigating Russell for domestic abuse
»
Mancini cracks two clutch homers vs. Pirates
»
Mariners' Zunino walks it off to defeat Twins
»
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
»
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
»
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
»
X-rays on Machado's wrist come up negative
»
Report: Beltre (ankle) could need DL trip
»
Farmer fires 6 2/3 scoreless innings for win
»
Sabathia goes eight scoreless versus Boston
»
Dallas Keuchel (illness) scratched from start
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Does stacking work in MLB DFS? Find out here.
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved