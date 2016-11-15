Kyle Lewis | Outfielder | #85 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (21) / 7/13/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Mercer Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (11) / SEA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mariners outfield prospect Kyle Lewis (knee) will begin playing in minor league games early next week. Lewis is either headed to High-A Modesto or Low-A Clinton, per Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto. The talented 21-year-old has been playing in extended spring training games in Arizona for the last couple of weeks as he nears the very end of his rehabilitation from a major right knee injury. Lewis was selected 11th overall by the Mariners in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. Source: Tacoma News Tribune

Mariners player development director Andy McKay said top outfield prospect Kyle Lewis (knee) should begin playing in minor league games around midseason. Lewis tore the ACL in his right knee a month after being selected 11th overall in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. Before that injury -- which usually requires 12 full months of rehab -- the dynamic 21-year-old batted .299/.385/.530 with 16 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, three stolen bases, and 26 runs scored in 30 games at Low-A Everett. Lewis is an exciting young talent and could make it to Double-A by the end of 2017 if his right knee cooperates. Source: Greg Johns on Twitter

Mariners top prospect Kyle Lewis said he's on track in his recovery from major right knee surgery. Lewis tore the ACL in his right knee this past July, just a month after being selected 11th overall by the Mariners. It'll probably take a full year of rest and rehab before he's back to full strength, but the early returns are good. "I’m right on track of where I was expected to be at this point — full range of motion, no pain, starting to do split squats and lunges and things like that," the talented young outfielder told the Seattle Times. "A lot of it is mental, trusting the process and being able to take things as slow as you can because you kind of want to hurry up and get to the next phase. You have to embrace the small victories, minimal goals. Ten degrees range of motion every day." Source: Seattle Times