Kyle Lewis | Outfielder | #85

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mercer
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (11) / SEA
Mariners outfield prospect Kyle Lewis (knee) will begin playing in minor league games early next week.
Lewis is either headed to High-A Modesto or Low-A Clinton, per Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto. The talented 21-year-old has been playing in extended spring training games in Arizona for the last couple of weeks as he nears the very end of his rehabilitation from a major right knee injury. Lewis was selected 11th overall by the Mariners in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. Jun 8 - 10:25 AM
Source: Tacoma News Tribune
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3Tyler Smith
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
2Boog Powell
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Christian Bergman
8Sam Gaviglio
9Ryan Weber
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Daniel Altavilla
9Evan Marshall
10Shae Simmons
11Tyler Cloyd
 

 