Braxton Garrett | Starting Pitcher | #93

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braxton Garrett to visit Dr. James Andrews
Astros calling up OF prospect Derek Fisher
Bucs reach deal with first-rounder Shane Baz
Yanks' Gregorius extends hitting streak to 15
CC Sabathia (hamstring) likely headed to DL
Clayton Richard just misses out on CG win
Odor breaks out with two-homer game in win
Knebel earns save, MIL splits doubleheader
Jon Lester strikes out 10 in defeat of Mets
Cody Bellinger swats 16th and 17th dingers
Puig flips off Cleveland fans after home run
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to pace Nats
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Jones asks for his release from Redskins
Eagles give LT Peters extension through 2019
Giants RB Darkwa gets 'extensive' 1st-tm work
Matt Forte expected to be safe in Jets' purge
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
Underpaid TE Olsen wants raise from Panthers
Matt Ryan talks up 2nd-year TE Austin Hooper
Jordan Reed looking 'dominant' at minicamp
Niners rookie TE Kittle getting 1st-team reps
Ravens owner says signing Decker is unlikely
Packers TE Rodgers could lose his roster spot
DeShone Kizer earns reps with Browns starters
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
Bobby Santos: Thompson 125 advance
Woody Pitkat: Thompson 125 advance
Ryan Preece: Thompson 125 advance
Timmy Solomito: Thompson 125 advance
Justin Bonsignore: Thompson 125 advance
Doug Coby: Thompson 125 advance
Gilliland keeps lead after NAPA/Toyota 150
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
Former Clemson DB Wiggins reveals final 4
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
Houston adds dismissed Canes DT Jenkins
Top recruit suffers minor injuries in crash
Gundy signs new 5-year deal with Oklahoma St.
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Son suspected of suffering a broken arm
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Cody Hall
(R)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Troy Patton
(R)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Steve Holm
(C)
David Phelps
(R)
Dan Straily
(S)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Jeff Locke
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Vance Worley
(S)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Tomas Telis
(1B)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(3B)
Jose Urena
(S)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Braxton Garrett | Starting Pitcher | #93
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 8/5/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Left
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marlins pitching prospect Braxton Garrett will get a second opinion on his left elbow next week from Dr. James Andrews.
It sounds like Garrett is headed for Tommy John surgery, as he's been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear and at this stage in his career it's a less significant interruption. The 19-year-old left-hander was the seventh overall pick in 2016 out of a high school in Alabama and had registered a 2.93 ERA and 16/6 K/BB ratio in 15 1/3 innings this season at Low-A Greensboro.
Jun 14 - 11:06 AM
Source:
Clark Spencer on Twitter
Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports that Marlins pitching prospect Braxton Garrett may need to undergo Tommy John surgery.
According to Fernandez, Garrett has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow. In four-starts covering 15 1/3 innings at Single-A Greenboro, the 19-year-old southpaw had been pitching to a 2.91 ERA with a 16/6 K/BB. Should he require Tommy John, he would be out of commission until next summer. The Marlins selected Garrett with the seventh overall pick of the 2016 amateur draft.
Jun 7 - 8:48 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Marlins have a deal in place with left-hander Braxton Garrett.
One of the last remaining unsigned first-round picks. Garrett is in Miami for a physical on Friday morning and should be officially introduced at some point this weekend. He'll get a $4,145,900 signing bonus, well above slot $3,756,300 for this year's seventh overall pick. The hard-throwing 18-year-old southpaw will begin his professional career in the Gulf Coast League.
Fri, Jul 15, 2016 08:51:00 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Marlins selected high school left-hander Braxton Garrett with the seventh pick in the draft.
Garrett is pretty polished for a high school pitcher, with a nice low-90s fastball and an excellent curveball. Like third overall pick Ian Anderson, he's a Vanderbilt commit. Still, he shouldn't be a difficult sign for Miami. He might be a No. 2 or 3 starter in time.
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 08:10:00 PM
Braxton Garrett to visit Dr. James Andrews
Jun 14 - 11:06 AM
Report: Braxton Garrett may need Tommy John
Jun 7 - 8:48 PM
Marlins reach deal with first-rounder Garrett
Fri, Jul 15, 2016 08:51:00 AM
Marlins take high school left-hander first
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 08:10:00 PM
More Braxton Garrett Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Greensboro(SAL)
A
4
4
1
0
0
15.1
13
7
5
6
16
0
0
2.935
1.239
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
1B
1
Justin Bour
10-Day DL
Justin Bour (ankle) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Friday.
It's the first day he's eligible. Bour tweaked his right ankle when he landed awkwardly on first base on June 3, but he said he's feeling great now. The Marlins will be happy to get his red-hot bat back in the lineup.
Jun 13
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Christian Colon
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
10-Day DL
Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this week with High-A Jupiter.
His first rehab game will either come Wednesday or Thursday, and he's likely to remain in the minors through the weekend. Hechavarria has been on the disabled list for over a month because of a left oblique strain, with J.T. Riddle filling in at shortstop for Miami.
Jun 14
2
Miguel Rojas
60-Day DL
Miguel Rojas expects to get the cast off his right thumb in about a week.
Rojas was off to a surprising start this season before suffering a fractured right thumb a week ago. He hopes to be back right before the All-Star break.
May 15
3
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Martin Prado (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday.
It's unclear where the assignment will take place or how long it will last. Prado has been on the shelf for over a month with a right hamstring strain but should be activated later this month.
Jun 13
2
Derek Dietrich
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) is hoping to be cleared to resume a throwing program when he visits the doctor Wednesday.
It's expected to happen, but it's still going to be a while before Chen is ready to rejoin the Marlins' rotation. The left-hander was given a platelet-rich plasma injection last month as he attempts to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Jun 13
2
Edinson Volquez
3
Dan Straily
4
Jeff Locke
5
Jose Urena
6
Justin Nicolino
10-Day DL
Justin Nicolino (finger) allowed two earned runs over six innings Tuesday in his rehab debut with High-A Jupiter.
Nicolino struck out one, walked none, and scattered seven hits. He is expected to rejoin the Marlins' rotation this weekend in Atlanta after missing two weeks with a blood blister on his left index finger. The 25-year-old southpaw owns a 4.15 ERA in three starts with Miami this season.
Jun 13
7
Tom Koehler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
10-Day DL
Junichi Tazawa (ribs) allowed four earned runs on five hits while recording only two outs Tuesday in a rehab appearance with Double-A Jacksonville.
Tazawa pitched well Friday in his rehab debut at High-A Jupiter, but the wheels fell off for him on Tuesday at Double-A. The 31-year-old reliever will probably have to work on back-to-back days (with far better results) before the Marlins consider activating him. He had a brutal 6.60 ERA over his first 16 appearances this season with Miami.
Jun 13
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Nick Wittgren
8
Jarlin Garcia
9
Drew Steckenrider
10
Vance Worley
