Braxton Garrett | Starting Pitcher | #93 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (19) / 8/5/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Switch / Left Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIA

Marlins pitching prospect Braxton Garrett will get a second opinion on his left elbow next week from Dr. James Andrews. It sounds like Garrett is headed for Tommy John surgery, as he's been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear and at this stage in his career it's a less significant interruption. The 19-year-old left-hander was the seventh overall pick in 2016 out of a high school in Alabama and had registered a 2.93 ERA and 16/6 K/BB ratio in 15 1/3 innings this season at Low-A Greensboro. Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Marlins have a deal in place with left-hander Braxton Garrett. One of the last remaining unsigned first-round picks. Garrett is in Miami for a physical on Friday morning and should be officially introduced at some point this weekend. He'll get a $4,145,900 signing bonus, well above slot $3,756,300 for this year's seventh overall pick. The hard-throwing 18-year-old southpaw will begin his professional career in the Gulf Coast League. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter