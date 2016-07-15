Player Page

Braxton Garrett | Starting Pitcher | #93

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (19) / 8/5/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Switch / Left
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIA
Marlins pitching prospect Braxton Garrett will get a second opinion on his left elbow next week from Dr. James Andrews.
It sounds like Garrett is headed for Tommy John surgery, as he's been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear and at this stage in his career it's a less significant interruption. The 19-year-old left-hander was the seventh overall pick in 2016 out of a high school in Alabama and had registered a 2.93 ERA and 16/6 K/BB ratio in 15 1/3 innings this season at Low-A Greensboro. Jun 14 - 11:06 AM
Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Greensboro(SAL)A4410015.11375616002.9351.239
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Christian Colon
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
2Derek Dietrich
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Jeff Locke
5Jose Urena
6Justin Nicolino
7Tom Koehler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Nick Wittgren
8Jarlin Garcia
9Drew Steckenrider
10Vance Worley
 

 