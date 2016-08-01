Player Page

Blake Rutherford | Outfielder | #88

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/2/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (18) / NYY
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that 2016 first-rounder Blake Rutherford "will be the prized Yankees prospect going to the White Sox" in the yet-to-be announced trade for Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle.
The names of minor leaguers are beginning to leak out, so this one is probably quite close to being completed. Rutherford, the No. 18 overall pick last year out of a high school in California, owns a .302/.364/.443 batting line over his first 104 professional games. The 20-year-old outfielder is currently stationed with the Yankees' Low-A Charleston affiliate in the South Atlantic League. He was ranked the No. 37 prospect in all of baseball this spring by MLB.com. Jul 18 - 10:16 PM
Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charleston(SAL)A712747720223041255594.281.342.391
