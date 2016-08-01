Blake Rutherford | Outfielder | #88 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (20) / 5/2/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (18) / NYY Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that 2016 first-rounder Blake Rutherford "will be the prized Yankees prospect going to the White Sox" in the yet-to-be announced trade for Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle. The names of minor leaguers are beginning to leak out, so this one is probably quite close to being completed. Rutherford, the No. 18 overall pick last year out of a high school in California, owns a .302/.364/.443 batting line over his first 104 professional games. The 20-year-old outfielder is currently stationed with the Yankees' Low-A Charleston affiliate in the South Atlantic League. He was ranked the No. 37 prospect in all of baseball this spring by MLB.com. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

Yankees prospect Blake Rutherford went 4-for-5 on Wednesday for Low-A Charleston. Two of the four hits were triples, and Rutherford also scored two runs while also picking up three RBI. The Yankees were very fortunate to get the former Southern California prep with the 18th pick, and he's shown tremendous potential in his time in the system. He's probably two years away, but his fantasy upside is very impressive.

Yankees OF prospect Blake Rutherford scored twice and ripped a pair of doubles Sunday in a win for Rookie-level Pulaski. The 19-year-old just can't stop hitting. He's hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .500 over that span while raising his average from .262 to .389. Rutherford leads the Appalachian League with four triples, a remarkable feat considering that he's only been with Pulaski since July 15. Dominating rookie ball isn't the same as shredding in the upper minor leagues but the first-round pick is certainly off to a strong start in his first year as a pro. Source: MILB.com