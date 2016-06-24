Player Page

Alex Kirilloff | Outfielder | #80

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/9/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (15) / MIN
Twins prospect outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on March 8.
Brutal news for Kirilloff and the Twins. Kirilloff, 19, was selected No. 15 overall in last year's draft and had a strong pro debut. He originally hurt his elbow on a throw last August and unfortunately the symptoms lingered. The expectation is that he'll be ready for baseball activity in about five months, so he could play in instructs later this year. The surgery is a setback, but Kirilloff still has a very promising future. Mar 1 - 9:15 AM
Source: Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Elizabethton(APPY)R55216669173333113201.306.341.454
