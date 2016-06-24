Alex Kirilloff | Outfielder | #80

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
ST Daily: Kipnis Shut Down
Feb 27
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
Peter O'Brien slugs third homer of the spring
Counsell hopes to hit Broxton high in order
Walker works two scoreless in Cactus debut
David Dahl (back) expected to miss a few days
Sam Dyson dealing with right wrist sprain
Donaldson (calf) takes batting practice Tue.
Report: Nationals to sign RHP Joe Blanton
Wright diagnosed with shoulder impingement
Dee Gordon (pink eye) ready for spring debut
Segura goes 3-for-3 with a homer vs Royals
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Feb 28
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Long having complications from ankle op
Kaepernick hires agents, will opt out of deal
Report: Pats not expected to trade Garoppolo
FA RG Kevin Zeitler to command $10M per year?
Report: Vikings interested in Latavius Murray
Saints releasing FA mega-bust FS Jairus Byrd
No Hollywood ending: Jets cut Darrelle Revis
Report: Cowboys won't pursue Adrian Peterson
Oakland stadium group submits plan to NFL
Mariota (leg) switches from scooter to boot
Report: Bills won't franchise tag CB Gilmore
Report: NFL could centralize reviews in 2017
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 27
Dose: 40 bombs & Big Sauce
Feb 27
More Than Doc River's Son
Feb 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Durant could be out months, not weeks
Kevin Durant's MRI results expected Wednesday
Warriors planning to sign Matt Barnes?
Frank Kaminsky scores 24 w/ 12 rebounds
Julius Randle racks up 23 points, 18 rebounds
D'Angelo Russell scores 23 points in loss
Marc Gasol scores 28, hits five 3-pointers
Mike Conley drops 29 points in win
Russell Westbrook goes 43-11-10 in win
Rajon Rondo scores season-high 19 points
Nurk Alert: 19-7-5 line for Jusuf Nurkic
Marcus Morris scores career-high 37 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
Subject to Line Changes
Feb 28
Kucherov Gets the Hat Trick
Feb 28
Podcast: Pre-Trade Deadline
Feb 27
Subban Powers Preds Play
Feb 27
Dose: Bishop takes the Kings
Feb 27
Waiver Wired: Jokinen awakes
Feb 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Barry Trotz gets his 700th career victory
A. Burmistrov out of hospital, says he's OK
Canadiens acquire Steve Ott from Detroit
Canucks ship Jannik Hansen to Sharks
J. Abdelkader snaps 22-game goalless streak
Malkin scores but Pens fall apart in third
Milan Lucic scores & drops the gloves vs STL
Carey Price picks up 3rd shutout of season
Another three-point night for Filip Forsberg
Marcus Johansson nets 2G, 1A in win over NYR
Brad Marchand nets 1G, 1A in win over Arizona
Wayne Simmonds scores twice in win over COL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 advance
Ryan Reed: Rinnai 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 advance
One top-25 for Timmy Hill on 1.5-milers
10 top-10s in last 12 on type for Kyle Busch
Patrick seeks 1st top-10 on type in 2 yrs+
Daniel Suarez hopes to put Daytona behind
Gray Gaulding to join ROTY battle at Atlanta
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
WATCH: Vegas rides ace to closing 64 at Honda
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mahomes: I’m not a project, can play Day 1
Waldman: Kelly is a top 3 QB based on talent
Could Garett Bolles push OL agility records?
Dane: Dalvin had 3 prev shoulder surgeries
Dantonio releases statement regarding tumult
Four-star WR Joseph Scates decommits from MSU
Oklahoma QB Mayfield apologizes for arrest
All-FCS corner Delaney transfers to Miami
Reports: Vols to name K-State's Currie as AD
Former Miami RB Edwards transfers to Rutgers
Jabrill Peppers O/U 4.37 forty at the Combine
Barrows: RB complement a top 5 need for 49ers
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
LFC rocking without their skipper at the helm
Pulis makes light of Dawson head injury
Lingard gives big Wembley performance again
Question marks still hang over Ibra's future
Liverpool suffer shock defeat at Leicester
Ibrahimovic era at United gets first trophy
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Justin Haley
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jake Reed
(S)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Kirilloff | Outfielder | #80
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 11/9/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (15) / MIN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Twins prospect outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on March 8.
Brutal news for Kirilloff and the Twins. Kirilloff, 19, was selected No. 15 overall in last year's draft and had a strong pro debut. He originally hurt his elbow on a throw last August and unfortunately the symptoms lingered. The expectation is that he'll be ready for baseball activity in about five months, so he could play in instructs later this year. The surgery is a setback, but Kirilloff still has a very promising future.
Mar 1 - 9:15 AM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Twins signed first-round pick OF Alex Kirilloff.
La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune says Kirilloff will receive a bonus of $2.8171 million, which matches the slot value for the No. 15 pick. Kirilloff is a left-handed swinging corner outfielder from the high school ranks.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 08:48:00 AM
Twins picked high school outfielder Alex Kirilloff 15th overall in the draft.
Kirilloff has a nice left-handed bat and questions about his defense in a corner outfield spot, which won't exactly make him unique in Minnesota. Still, he was worthy of a selection in the middle of round one. He projects as a quality OBP guy with 15- or 20-homer power.
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 08:52:00 PM
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
Mar 1 - 9:15 AM
Twins sign first-rounder Alex Kirilloff
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 08:48:00 AM
Alex Kirilloff goes to Twins in first round
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 08:52:00 PM
More Alex Kirilloff Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hamilton
TEX
(3066)
2
J. Verlander
DET
(1827)
3
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1673)
4
A. Beltre
TEX
(1628)
5
M. Wieters
WAS
(1622)
6
Z. Britton
BAL
(1535)
7
A. Pagan
SF
(1461)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1454)
9
D. Wright
NYM
(1391)
10
T. Frazier
CWS
(1356)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Alex Kirilloff's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Alex Kirilloff's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Alex Kirilloff's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Alex Kirilloff's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Elizabethton(APPY)
R
55
216
66
9
1
7
33
33
11
32
0
1
.306
.341
.454
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes started against the Red Sox on Saturday and gave up two runs in two innings.
He allowed four base hits, two of which were doubles. He underwent season-ending thoracic outlet surgery and had a rib removed in July. He pitched 59 innings with a 5.95 ERA. He will pitch near the front of the Twins rotation if he proves himself healthy.
Feb 25
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins (shoulder) is set to throw his fifth bullpen session of the spring on Thursday.
Perkins stretched things out to 20 pitches in his most recent bullpen session on Sunday, though he's still limited to throwing fastballs. While he's making progress from labrum surgery, he appears likely to begin the season on the disabled list. Brandon Kintzler is expected to begin the season as the Twins' closer.
Feb 28
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Raul Fernandez
Headlines
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
Drew Silva discusses David Wright's latest physical issue, Mitch Haniger's big blast, and more in Wednesday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
»
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
»
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
»
ST Daily: Kipnis Shut Down
Feb 27
»
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
»
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
»
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
MLB Headlines
»
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
»
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
»
Peter O'Brien slugs third homer of the spring
»
Counsell hopes to hit Broxton high in order
»
Walker works two scoreless in Cactus debut
»
David Dahl (back) expected to miss a few days
»
Sam Dyson dealing with right wrist sprain
»
Donaldson (calf) takes batting practice Tue.
»
Report: Nationals to sign RHP Joe Blanton
»
Wright diagnosed with shoulder impingement
»
Dee Gordon (pink eye) ready for spring debut
»
Segura goes 3-for-3 with a homer vs Royals
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved