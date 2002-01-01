Player Page

Pat Neshek | Relief Pitcher | #17

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (36) / 9/4/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 221
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Butler
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 6 (0) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Nationals have shown interest in Pat Neshek.
Neshek, who is headed for free agency in 2018, acknowledged that it's likely he'll be traded before the July 31 deadline. Nobody is more desperate for a closer than the Nationals and Neshek would seem to be a perfect fit. It's rare for teams to trade within the division but perhaps the two sides would make an exception. The Nats have also expressed interest in White Sox closer David Robertson and Padres lefty Brad Hand. Jun 22 - 11:22 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI300211728.0182242500.64.79
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 22STL10000.20000000.00.00
Jun 20STL100001.00000100.00.00
Jun 18ARZ100001.01000100.001.00
Jun 16ARZ100001.01000000.001.00
Jun 15BOS101001.01000100.001.00
Jun 12@ BOS100001.01000000.001.00
Jun 11@ STL100001.01000100.001.00
Jun 6@ ATL10001.20000100.00.00
Jun 4SF101001.00001000.001.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Howie Kendrick
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Daniel Nava
2Cameron Perkins
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Ben Lively
6Nick Pivetta
7Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Pat Neshek
3Joaquin Benoit
4Edubray Ramos
5Casey Fien
6Adam Morgan
7Luis Garcia
8Hoby Milner
 

 