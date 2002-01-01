Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kemp leaves early with undisclosed injury
Jackson's three RBI propel Indians past O's
Report: Royals strike deal with Neftali Feliz
Nationals showing interest in Pat Neshek
Russell powers Cubs with homer, four hits
Chase Headley dealing with back spasms
Corey Seager absent from Thursday's lineup
Quintana strikes out nine in blanking of MIN
Duffy to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Mets might move Asdrubal Cabrera to 2B
George Springer (hand) hoping to play Friday
Shoemaker's MRI shows no structural damage
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Ty Kelly
(OF)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Cameron Perkins
(OF)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Casey Fien
(R)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Ben Lively
(S)
Pat Neshek | Relief Pitcher | #17
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 9/4/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 221
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Butler
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 6 (0) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $6.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Nationals have shown interest in Pat Neshek.
Neshek, who is headed for free agency in 2018, acknowledged that it's likely he'll be traded before the July 31 deadline. Nobody is more desperate for a closer than the Nationals and Neshek would seem to be a perfect fit. It's rare for teams to trade within the division but perhaps the two sides would make an exception. The Nats have also expressed interest in White Sox closer David Robertson and Padres lefty Brad Hand.
Jun 22 - 11:22 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Pat Neshek said he expects to be traded.
"I would say yes," said Neshek when asked about being traded. "I'm sure it will happen." A free agent at the end of the year, Neshek would be a strong get for a contender and would probably fetch the Phillies a prospect or two. The 36-year-old closed out Tuesday night's win and the Phillies will probably showcase him by giving him more save chances leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. Neshek has been Philadelphia's best reliever this year, delivering a remarkable 0.82 ERA over 24 appearances.
Jun 8 - 8:52 PM
Source:
CSN Philly
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said that Pat Neshek could be used in a save situation in Wednesday's game against the Braves.
With Hector Neris' splitter not moving the way that the team would like, Neshek -- who recorded his first save on Monday -- could be in line for additional chances in the short term. He is pitching to a strong 0.82 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 21/4 K/BB ratio in 24 appearances this season.
Jun 7 - 5:01 PM
Source:
Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Pat Neshek retired the only two batters he faced to record his first save of the season Monday in Atlanta.
Neshek came on after Hector Neris allowed a pair of one-out singles, and he got a strikeout and foulout on just five pitches to seal it. With a 0.77 ERA and 21/4 K/BB ratio over 22 innings, Neshek has been the Phillies' best reliever this season. Neris should still be the favorite for saves, but Neshek is worth a speculative pickup.
Jun 6 - 10:40 PM
Nationals showing interest in Pat Neshek
Jun 22 - 11:22 PM
Pat Neshek expects to be traded
Jun 8 - 8:52 PM
Neshek could see save opportunity Wednesday
Jun 7 - 5:01 PM
Pat Neshek notches first save of season
Jun 6 - 10:40 PM
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.2
0
0
0
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
30
0
2
1
1
7
28.0
18
2
2
4
25
0
0
.64
.79
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 22
STL
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 20
STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 18
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 16
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 15
BOS
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 12
@ BOS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 11
@ STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 6
@ ATL
1
0
0
0
1
.2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 4
SF
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that Cesar Hernandez (oblique) will miss approximately six weeks.
Hernandez landed on the disabled list Sunday after being diagnosed with a left oblique strain. This latest update means the second baseman will remain sidelined through the All-Star break and possibly into August.
Jun 13
2
Howie Kendrick
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Daniel Nava
2
Cameron Perkins
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
10-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day disabled list with an upper back strain.
Eickhoff looked sharp in his last start against a dangerous Diamondbacks offense, firing six innings of one-run ball, but he won't be able to take his next turn Friday. The hope is it'll be a short absence.
Jun 20
4
Vince Velasquez
10-Day DL
Vince Velasquez (elbow) is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session next Thursday.
Velasquez was placed on the disabled list at the end of May with a flexor strain in his right elbow. There's no clear timetable for his return at this point, but a good workout Thursday will represent a significant step in the right direction.
Jun 16
5
Ben Lively
6
Nick Pivetta
7
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Pat Neshek
3
Joaquin Benoit
4
Edubray Ramos
5
Casey Fien
6
Adam Morgan
7
Luis Garcia
8
Hoby Milner
