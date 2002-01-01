Pat Neshek | Relief Pitcher | #17 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (36) / 9/4/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 221 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Butler Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 6 (0) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Nationals have shown interest in Pat Neshek. Neshek, who is headed for free agency in 2018, acknowledged that it's likely he'll be traded before the July 31 deadline. Nobody is more desperate for a closer than the Nationals and Neshek would seem to be a perfect fit. It's rare for teams to trade within the division but perhaps the two sides would make an exception. The Nats have also expressed interest in White Sox closer David Robertson and Padres lefty Brad Hand. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Pat Neshek said he expects to be traded. "I would say yes," said Neshek when asked about being traded. "I'm sure it will happen." A free agent at the end of the year, Neshek would be a strong get for a contender and would probably fetch the Phillies a prospect or two. The 36-year-old closed out Tuesday night's win and the Phillies will probably showcase him by giving him more save chances leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. Neshek has been Philadelphia's best reliever this year, delivering a remarkable 0.82 ERA over 24 appearances. Source: CSN Philly

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said that Pat Neshek could be used in a save situation in Wednesday's game against the Braves. With Hector Neris' splitter not moving the way that the team would like, Neshek -- who recorded his first save on Monday -- could be in line for additional chances in the short term. He is pitching to a strong 0.82 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 21/4 K/BB ratio in 24 appearances this season. Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter