Aaron Wilkerson | Starting Pitcher | #56 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (28) / 5/25/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cumberland University Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / BOS

Latest News Recent News

Aaron Wilkerson worked seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Brewers' 6-1 victory over the Cardinals. Wilkerson carved up a St. Louis lineup that featured very few regulars, yielding just two hits while striking out five and issuing zero walks. The one run he allowed came on a Randal Grichuk solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Milwaukee finishes the 2017 season with an impressive 86-76 record.

Aaron Wilkerson surrendered three runs in 2 1/3 innings and took a no-decision in his start against the Pirates on Wednesday. Making his first career start, he got through the first two innings unscathed before getting hit hard in the third. He allowed a lead-off double and a walk before Adam Frazier tripled in two runs and Starling Marte knocked in the third tally with a single. The 28-year-old rookie completed his climb from independent ball to the majors when he made a one-inning relief appearance last week. He turned in a 3.16 ERA in 24 starts at Triple-A Biloxi this year and will have a strong chance of starting next season in the Brewers' rotation.

Aaron Wilkerson is expected to make his first major league start Wednesday versus the Pirates. Wilkerson was promoted to the majors last week after posting a 3.16 ERA and 143/36 K/BB ratio over 142 1/3 innings (24 starts) this season at Double-A Biloxi and he worked a scoreless inning of relief in his MLB debut September 15 against the Marlins, striking out two of the three batters he faced. The 28-year-old right-hander is a great story, having begun his pro career in independent ball, and he makes for a decent fantasy streaming option at Pittsburgh. Source: Adam McCalvy on Twitter