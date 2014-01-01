Player Page

Aaron Wilkerson | Starting Pitcher | #56

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cumberland University
Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / BOS
Aaron Wilkerson worked seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Brewers' 6-1 victory over the Cardinals.
Wilkerson carved up a St. Louis lineup that featured very few regulars, yielding just two hits while striking out five and issuing zero walks. The one run he allowed came on a Randal Grichuk solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Milwaukee finishes the 2017 season with an impressive 86-76 record. Oct 1 - 5:44 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01001.29.2861120500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW2100003.143312008.101.50
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oct 1@ STL111007.021105001.29.29
Sep 20@ PIT110002.1433100011.572.14
Sep 15@ MIA100001.00000200.00.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Biloxi(SOU)AA24241140142.1117545036143223.1621.075
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Manny Pina
3Jett Bandy
4Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Neil Walker
2Jonathan Villar
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
LF1Ryan Braun
2Hernan Perez
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
2Quintin Berry
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jimmy Nelson
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Brandon Woodruff
5Brent Suter
6Matt Garza
7Junior Guerra
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Anthony Swarzak
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jeremy Jeffress
7Josh Hader
8Jared Hughes
9Wei-Chung Wang
10Taylor Williams
11Aaron Wilkerson
 

 