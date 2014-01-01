Welcome,
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Zach Davies
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Wei-Chung Wang
(R)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Alan Farina
(S)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Brent Suter
(S)
Will West
(S)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Quintin Berry
(OF)
Matt Garza
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Aaron Wilkerson
(S)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Brett Phillips
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Taylor Williams
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Josh Hader
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Brandon Woodruff
(S)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Aaron Wilkerson | Starting Pitcher | #56
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/25/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cumberland University
Drafted:
2014 / UDFA / BOS
Latest News
Recent News
Aaron Wilkerson worked seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Brewers' 6-1 victory over the Cardinals.
Wilkerson carved up a St. Louis lineup that featured very few regulars, yielding just two hits while striking out five and issuing zero walks. The one run he allowed came on a Randal Grichuk solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Milwaukee finishes the 2017 season with an impressive 86-76 record.
Oct 1 - 5:44 PM
Aaron Wilkerson surrendered three runs in 2 1/3 innings and took a no-decision in his start against the Pirates on Wednesday.
Making his first career start, he got through the first two innings unscathed before getting hit hard in the third. He allowed a lead-off double and a walk before Adam Frazier tripled in two runs and Starling Marte knocked in the third tally with a single. The 28-year-old rookie completed his climb from independent ball to the majors when he made a one-inning relief appearance last week. He turned in a 3.16 ERA in 24 starts at Triple-A Biloxi this year and will have a strong chance of starting next season in the Brewers' rotation.
Sep 21 - 1:33 AM
Aaron Wilkerson is expected to make his first major league start Wednesday versus the Pirates.
Wilkerson was promoted to the majors last week after posting a 3.16 ERA and 143/36 K/BB ratio over 142 1/3 innings (24 starts) this season at Double-A Biloxi and he worked a scoreless inning of relief in his MLB debut September 15 against the Marlins, striking out two of the three batters he faced. The 28-year-old right-hander is a great story, having begun his pro career in independent ball, and he makes for a decent fantasy streaming option at Pittsburgh.
Sep 19 - 4:30 PM
Source:
Adam McCalvy on Twitter
Brewers purchased the contract of RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Double-A Biloxi.
Wilkerson has earned a shot in the majors after pitching in independent ball a few years ago. He posted a 3.16 ERA and 143/36 K/BB ratio across 142 1/3 innings this season at Biloxi. Wilkerson will be available out of the bullpen Friday but could potentially get a start or two in the final weeks.
Sep 15 - 2:38 PM
Wilkerson goes seven strong to top Cardinals
Oct 1 - 5:44 PM
Wilkerson allows three runs in 2 1/3 vs Pitt.
Sep 21 - 1:33 AM
Wilkerson expected to start on Wednesday
Sep 19 - 4:30 PM
Aaron Wilkerson called up from Double-A
Sep 15 - 2:38 PM
More Aaron Wilkerson Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
1.29
.286
1
1
2
0
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
2
1
0
0
0
0
3.1
4
3
3
1
2
0
0
8.10
1.50
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Oct 1
@ STL
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
2
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.29
.29
Sep 20
@ PIT
1
1
0
0
0
2.1
4
3
3
1
0
0
0
11.57
2.14
Sep 15
@ MIA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Biloxi(SOU)
AA
24
24
11
4
0
142.1
117
54
50
36
143
2
2
3.162
1.075
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Manny Pina
Sidelined
Manny Pina (thumb) played catch before the game on Wednesday against the Reds.
Pina hasn't played since spraining his thumb on a tag last Thursday. This comes after reports on Tuesday that he was still in "significant pain." It's possible that he's made progress, and it's possible that this was just a test to see how far behind he is. It'd be a surprise at this point if Pina played another regular season game in 2017.
Sep 27
3
Jett Bandy
4
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
Jonathan Villar
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
LF
1
Ryan Braun
2
Hernan Perez
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
2
Quintin Berry
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jimmy Nelson
10-Day DL
Jimmy Nelson underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to miss a "chunk" of the 2018 season, according to Brewers general manager David Stearns.
It was originally announced that the surgery could just be a "cleanup," but Nelson needed some of his labrum repaired, as it turned out. It's a potentially big blow not only to Nelson's 2018 prospects but perhaps even his career, as the history of pitchers coming back from labrum surgery is sketchy, at best. Obviously, it's a big bummer for a guy who had a big breakout this season.
Sep 20
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Brandon Woodruff
5
Brent Suter
6
Matt Garza
7
Junior Guerra
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Anthony Swarzak
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jeremy Jeffress
7
Josh Hader
8
Jared Hughes
9
Wei-Chung Wang
10
Taylor Williams
11
Aaron Wilkerson
Dose: All Over But The Crying
Oct 1
Nate Grimm rounds up the jubilation and heartbreak from Saturday's clinching games, and talks Danny Duffy's elbow procedure in Sunday's Daily Dose.
