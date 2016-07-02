Welcome,
Kevin Maitan | Shortstop | #91
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
17
) / 2/12/2000
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that while Commissioner Rob Manfred has not yet made a final decision on what the penalties will be for their alleged IFA transgressions, it's likely to be severe.
Rosenthal mentions that the Braves will likely receive a "substantial fine, restrictions in their allocated finances for future signings, and prospects that were signed out of Latin America will become free agents. This includes Kevin Maitan' the crown jewel of the 2016 international class. Maitan has consistently been named as one of the prospects that Atlanta gave verbal agreements with. While the 17-year-old didn't light the world on fire in his first professional season (.629 OPS), he's still widely considered one of the very best shortstop prospects in baseball. There's still no firm date as to when Manfred will announce his findings and punishment.
Nov 15 - 10:11 PM
Source:
The Athletic
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that MLB's investigation of the Braves could potentially lead to top prospect Kevin Maitan being declared a free agent if improprieties are found.
General manager John Coppolella was forced to resign Monday as MLB's investigation into the Braves' affairs heated up. Passan writes that "the focus of MLB’s investigation narrowed in recent days to the bundling of international amateur signing bonuses to circumvent spending restrictions." However, he adds that the investigation "remains open and is expected to look into" the team's signing of Maitan, who got a Venezuelan-record $4.25 million last July. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also reports that MLB is investigating a verbal agreement the Braves have with 14-year-old Dominican shortstop Robert Puason.
Oct 2 - 7:22 PM
Source:
Yahoo! Sports
Braves signed SS Kevin Maitan to a $4.25 million contract.
The 16-year-old is widely regarded as the top overall prospect available during this international signing period. The Braves also have reportedly added several other key international pieces on Saturday, agreeing to terms with C Abrahan Gutierrez ($3.5 million), SS Yunior Severino ($1 million), SS Yenci Pena ($1 million), INF Livan Soto ($1 million), RHP Guillermo Zuniga ($350,000) and RHP Juan Contreras ($200,000).
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 10:29:00 AM
Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that the Braves have reached an agreement with top international prospect Kevin Maitan.
The deal is for a reported $4.25 million. 16-year-old Venezuelan shortstop is widely regarded as the top talent in this year's crop of international free agents. A switch-hitter, Maitan is believed to be the best prospect to come out of Venezuela since Miguel Cabrera. He's a pure hitter that's expected to hit for average and power, and a skilled defender with a strong arm that could remain at shortstop.
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 09:12:00 AM
Source:
MLB.com
Braves IFA punishment likely to be severe
Nov 15 - 10:11 PM
Report: MLB could declare Kevin Maitan a FA
Oct 2 - 7:22 PM
Braves ink Kevin Maitan to $4.25 million deal
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 10:29:00 AM
Braves agree with top international prospect
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 09:12:00 AM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gulf Coast(GULF)
R
9
35
11
3
0
0
3
5
2
10
1
0
.314
.351
.400
Danville(APPY)
R
33
127
28
5
1
2
15
10
9
39
1
0
.220
.273
.323
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Ozzie Albies
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Johan Camargo
2
Adonis Garcia
3
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
Sidelined
Matt Kemp (hamstring) had an RBI groundout as a pinch-hitter in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Kemp tweaked his left hamstring back on September 15 and has been limited to pinch-hitting duties since. With only six games remaining in the season, there's no need to push things.
Sep 26
2
Matt Adams
3
Jace Peterson
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
Sidelined
Ender Inciarte (thumb) is not in the Braves' lineup Friday.
Inciarte has dealt with lingering soreness in his left thumb this month. He's hoping to play in the team's final two games. it out Lance Adams is in center field.
Sep 29
2
Danny Santana
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Michael Foltynewicz
Sidelined
Mike Foltywicz has hired Victor Menocal and Casey Close of Excel Sports Management as his new representation.
Foltynewicz qualified for arbitration this winter as a Super Two player, so he enters the negotiation side for the first time since he was drafted in the first-round back in 2010. The 26-year-old right-hander went 10-13 in 2017 with a 4.79 ERA with 143 strikeouts in 154 innings.
Nov 8
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Sean Newcomb
5
Lucas Sims
6
Max Fried
7
Luiz Gohara
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Arodys Vizcaino
2
Jim Johnson
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Sam Freeman
6
Dan Winkler
7
Jason Motte
8
Matt Wisler
9
A.J. Minter
10
Jacob Lindgren
11
Luke Jackson
12
Rex Brothers
