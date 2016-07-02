Kevin Maitan | Shortstop | #91 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (17) / 2/12/2000 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right Share: Tweet

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that while Commissioner Rob Manfred has not yet made a final decision on what the penalties will be for their alleged IFA transgressions, it's likely to be severe. Rosenthal mentions that the Braves will likely receive a "substantial fine, restrictions in their allocated finances for future signings, and prospects that were signed out of Latin America will become free agents. This includes Kevin Maitan' the crown jewel of the 2016 international class. Maitan has consistently been named as one of the prospects that Atlanta gave verbal agreements with. While the 17-year-old didn't light the world on fire in his first professional season (.629 OPS), he's still widely considered one of the very best shortstop prospects in baseball. There's still no firm date as to when Manfred will announce his findings and punishment. Source: The Athletic

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that MLB's investigation of the Braves could potentially lead to top prospect Kevin Maitan being declared a free agent if improprieties are found. General manager John Coppolella was forced to resign Monday as MLB's investigation into the Braves' affairs heated up. Passan writes that "the focus of MLB’s investigation narrowed in recent days to the bundling of international amateur signing bonuses to circumvent spending restrictions." However, he adds that the investigation "remains open and is expected to look into" the team's signing of Maitan, who got a Venezuelan-record $4.25 million last July. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also reports that MLB is investigating a verbal agreement the Braves have with 14-year-old Dominican shortstop Robert Puason. Source: Yahoo! Sports

Braves signed SS Kevin Maitan to a $4.25 million contract. The 16-year-old is widely regarded as the top overall prospect available during this international signing period. The Braves also have reportedly added several other key international pieces on Saturday, agreeing to terms with C Abrahan Gutierrez ($3.5 million), SS Yunior Severino ($1 million), SS Yenci Pena ($1 million), INF Livan Soto ($1 million), RHP Guillermo Zuniga ($350,000) and RHP Juan Contreras ($200,000).