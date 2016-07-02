Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kevin Maitan | Shortstop | #91

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (17) / 2/12/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that while Commissioner Rob Manfred has not yet made a final decision on what the penalties will be for their alleged IFA transgressions, it's likely to be severe.
Rosenthal mentions that the Braves will likely receive a "substantial fine, restrictions in their allocated finances for future signings, and prospects that were signed out of Latin America will become free agents. This includes Kevin Maitan' the crown jewel of the 2016 international class. Maitan has consistently been named as one of the prospects that Atlanta gave verbal agreements with. While the 17-year-old didn't light the world on fire in his first professional season (.629 OPS), he's still widely considered one of the very best shortstop prospects in baseball. There's still no firm date as to when Manfred will announce his findings and punishment. Nov 15 - 10:11 PM
Source: The Athletic
More Kevin Maitan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gulf Coast(GULF)R935113003521010.314.351.400
Danville(APPY)R3312728512151093910.220.273.323
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Ozzie Albies
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Johan Camargo
2Adonis Garcia
3Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
2Matt Adams
3Jace Peterson
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
3Lane Adams
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Michael Foltynewicz
3R.A. Dickey
4Sean Newcomb
5Lucas Sims
6Max Fried
7Luiz Gohara
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Arodys Vizcaino
2Jim Johnson
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Sam Freeman
6Dan Winkler
7Jason Motte
8Matt Wisler
9A.J. Minter
10Jacob Lindgren
11Luke Jackson
12Rex Brothers
 

 