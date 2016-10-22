Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Andrew Toles | Outfielder | #60
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/24/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Chipola JC (FL)
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / TB
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Toles rapped a grand slam off Jesse Hahn in Saturday's Cactus League win over the A's.
Toles came through for the granny against Hahn with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning. That well-timed home run was his first of the spring. He is set to start in left field for the Dodgers during the coming campaign. In a utility role last season, Toles slashed .314/.365/.505 with three homers and 19 RBI across 105 at-bats.
Mar 25 - 8:22 PM
Andrew Toles whacked three hits Wednesday in the Dodgers’ Cactus League win over the Mariners.
Toles began the game by flying out to right field but hit safely in each of his next three at-bats. He led off the third inning with a triple and followed that up by singling home a run in the sixth. Toles had been having a quiet spring before Wednesday’s explosion. He’s now hitting .280 with three RBI over 25 Cactus League at-bats. The 24-year-old was more of a role player last year but will open 2017 as the Dodgers’ starting left fielder.
Mar 15 - 7:58 PM
Andrew Toles (knee) is expected to return to game action late in the week.
Toles has missed the last four games due to a slight hyperextension of his knee, but it's not a long-term concern. The 24-year-old batted .314/.365/.505 over 115 plate appearances as a rookie last season and could play a significant role again in 2017.
Mar 7 - 12:34 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Andrew Toles will start in left field and bat leadoff for the Dodgers Saturday against the Cubs in Game 6 of the NLCS.
Toles didn't start Game 5 with lefty Jon Lester on the mound but he's back in there Saturday versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks. The rookie has had a marvelous postseason, hitting .368 with two RBI over 10 contests. Toles saw just one at-bat out of the leadoff spot during the regular season. The Dodgers' full Game 6 lineup is as follows: Andrew Toles LF, Corey Seager SS, Justin Turner 3B, Adrian Gonzalez 1B, Josh Reddick RF, Joc Pederson CF, Yasmani Grandal C, Chase Utley 2B and Clayton Kershaw P.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 04:10:00 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Andrew Toles crunches grand slam in win
Mar 25 - 8:22 PM
Andrew Toles erupts for three hits Wednesday
Mar 15 - 7:58 PM
Toles (knee) to return late in week
Mar 7 - 12:34 PM
All in: Toles batting leadoff for NLCS Game 6
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 04:10:00 PM
More Andrew Toles Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
48
105
33
9
1
3
16
19
8
25
1
1
.314
.365
.505
.870
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
32
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
17
56
18
5
0
2
7
6
2
8
1
5
.321
.339
.518
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
22
92
34
8
2
0
9
22
6
13
9
3
.370
.414
.500
Tulsa(TEX)
AA
43
175
55
14
3
5
22
27
12
30
13
3
.314
.363
.514
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (oblique) will play seven innings in a minor league game Saturday.
Seager got three at-bats in a minor league game Tuesday and played five innings in one Thursday, so he's slowly but surely upping his progression. It's possible he'll continue to be held out of Cactus League action just in case the Dodgers need to backdate a disabled list stint in the event of a setback. However, all signs are pointing to Seager being ready to go on Opening Day.
Mar 24
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) will play in back-to-back Cactus League games soon.
The Dodgers have been slow-playing Thompson all spring after he suffered stress fractures in his back last season. He's surely not going to be available on Opening Day.
Mar 21
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Sidelined
Yasiel Puig (calf) is back in the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup on Thursday.
Puig has been held out of action this week after feeling a tweak in his left calf Sunday while trying to steal a base. It sounds like this is minor, but we all know about Puig's long history of leg issues. He remains a high-risk, high-reward type of fantasy outfielder leading into the 2017 regular season.
Mar 23
2
Andre Ethier
Sidelined
Andre Ethier (back) won't resume baseball activities until the first week of April.
The decision was made after Ethier met with a back specialist on Saturday. Ethier will obviously open the year on the disabled list but manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't anticipate the injury being a "6-8 week thing." The injury-prone Ethier was limited to just 16 games last season and is now facing another extended absence.
Mar 25
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Brandon McCarthy
5
Alex Wood
6
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Scott Kazmir's (hip) next start will come on Sunday in a Cactus League game after he showed improved velocity in a minor league start Tuesday.
Kazmir has had issues getting his hip and lower half loose dating back to last season, and it's led to mechanical issues and a lack of zip on his pitches. He was still only hitting 87 mph Tuesday, but that's better than he had been throwing. The left-hander is still likely to begin the season on the disabled list.
Mar 21
7
Julio Urias
8
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Sidelined
Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow, shoulder) said after throwing four shutout innings while allowing just one hit Tuesday that he feels "very close to my 2013 form."
Ryu posted a 3.00 ERA over 30 starts that season. The left-hander has had two straight years wrecked by injury and got a late start this spring, but he's now yielded just one run while boasting an 8/1 K/BB ratio over nine Cactus League frames. Ryu is still likely to begin the season on the disabled list and remains a big health risk, but his work the last few weeks has been very encouraging.
Mar 21
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
Sidelined
Sergio Romo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.
Romo has been dealing with some stiffness in his back since returning from the World Baseball Classic, but it's not believed to be serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.
Mar 21
3
Pedro Baez
Sidelined
Pedro Baez (thumb) threw a successful bullpen session on Sunday.
It's the first bullpen session for the right-hander since suffering a bruised thumb last month. Expect him to repeat the process in the next few days before being cleared to face live hitters. He's still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
Mar 19
4
Grant Dayton
5
Luis Avilan
6
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Josh Ravin
Sidelined
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Josh Ravin aggravated his right groin strain and will be sidelined for the next several weeks.
Ravin had hoped to return to the mound on Sunday. He had been a candidate to win one of the final spots in the club's Opening Day bullpen, but instead he'll now open the year on the 10-day disabled list.
Mar 24
9
Josh Fields
10
Steve Geltz
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
12
Brandon Morrow
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
