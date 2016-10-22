Player Page

Weather | Roster

Andrew Toles | Outfielder | #60

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Chipola JC (FL)
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / TB
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Andrew Toles rapped a grand slam off Jesse Hahn in Saturday's Cactus League win over the A's.
Toles came through for the granny against Hahn with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning. That well-timed home run was his first of the spring. He is set to start in left field for the Dodgers during the coming campaign. In a utility role last season, Toles slashed .314/.365/.505 with three homers and 19 RBI across 105 at-bats. Mar 25 - 8:22 PM
More Andrew Toles Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4810533913161982511.314.365.505.870
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000320
Andrew Toles's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Andrew Toles's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Andrew Toles's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Andrew Toles's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA175618502762815.321.339.518
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A22923482092261393.370.414.500
Tulsa(TEX)AA4317555143522271230133.314.363.514
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Brandon McCarthy
5Alex Wood
6Scott Kazmir
7Julio Urias
8Hyun-Jin Ryu
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Grant Dayton
5Luis Avilan
6Adam Liberatore
7Chris Hatcher
8Josh Ravin
9Josh Fields
10Steve Geltz
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
 

 