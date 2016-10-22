Andrew Toles | Outfielder | #60

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

3 Bobby Wilson

1B 1 Adrian Gonzalez

2 Ike Davis

2B 1 Logan Forsythe

SS 1 Corey Seager Sidelined

Corey Seager (oblique) will play seven innings in a minor league game Saturday. Seager got three at-bats in a minor league game Tuesday and played five innings in one Thursday, so he's slowly but surely upping his progression. It's possible he'll continue to be held out of Cactus League action just in case the Dodgers need to backdate a disabled list stint in the event of a setback. However, all signs are pointing to Seager being ready to go on Opening Day.

2 Chris Taylor

3B 1 Justin Turner

2 Rob Segedin

LF 1 Andrew Toles

2 Franklin Gutierrez

3 Scott Van Slyke

CF 1 Joc Pederson

2 Trayce Thompson Sidelined

Trayce Thompson (back) will play in back-to-back Cactus League games soon. The Dodgers have been slow-playing Thompson all spring after he suffered stress fractures in his back last season. He's surely not going to be available on Opening Day.

3 Enrique Hernandez

4 Tyler Holt

RF 1 Yasiel Puig Sidelined

Yasiel Puig (calf) is back in the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup on Thursday. Puig has been held out of action this week after feeling a tweak in his left calf Sunday while trying to steal a base. It sounds like this is minor, but we all know about Puig's long history of leg issues. He remains a high-risk, high-reward type of fantasy outfielder leading into the 2017 regular season.

2 Andre Ethier Sidelined

Andre Ethier (back) won't resume baseball activities until the first week of April. The decision was made after Ethier met with a back specialist on Saturday. Ethier will obviously open the year on the disabled list but manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't anticipate the injury being a "6-8 week thing." The injury-prone Ethier was limited to just 16 games last season and is now facing another extended absence.

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Rich Hill

3 Kenta Maeda

4 Brandon McCarthy

5 Alex Wood

6 Scott Kazmir Sidelined

Scott Kazmir's (hip) next start will come on Sunday in a Cactus League game after he showed improved velocity in a minor league start Tuesday. Kazmir has had issues getting his hip and lower half loose dating back to last season, and it's led to mechanical issues and a lack of zip on his pitches. He was still only hitting 87 mph Tuesday, but that's better than he had been throwing. The left-hander is still likely to begin the season on the disabled list.

7 Julio Urias

8 Hyun-Jin Ryu Sidelined

Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow, shoulder) said after throwing four shutout innings while allowing just one hit Tuesday that he feels "very close to my 2013 form." Ryu posted a 3.00 ERA over 30 starts that season. The left-hander has had two straight years wrecked by injury and got a late start this spring, but he's now yielded just one run while boasting an 8/1 K/BB ratio over nine Cactus League frames. Ryu is still likely to begin the season on the disabled list and remains a big health risk, but his work the last few weeks has been very encouraging.

9 Ross Stripling

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Sergio Romo Sidelined

Sergio Romo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Romo has been dealing with some stiffness in his back since returning from the World Baseball Classic, but it's not believed to be serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.

3 Pedro Baez Sidelined

Pedro Baez (thumb) threw a successful bullpen session on Sunday. It's the first bullpen session for the right-hander since suffering a bruised thumb last month. Expect him to repeat the process in the next few days before being cleared to face live hitters. He's still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

4 Grant Dayton

5 Luis Avilan

6 Adam Liberatore Sidelined

Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery. Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.

7 Chris Hatcher

8 Josh Ravin Sidelined

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Josh Ravin aggravated his right groin strain and will be sidelined for the next several weeks. Ravin had hoped to return to the mound on Sunday. He had been a candidate to win one of the final spots in the club's Opening Day bullpen, but instead he'll now open the year on the 10-day disabled list.

9 Josh Fields

10 Steve Geltz

11 Yimi Garcia 60-Day DL

Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery. Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.