Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Brewer Brent
Aug 4
Dose: Goldy Rocks
Aug 4
Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk
Aug 4
Waiver Wired: Add Brad
Aug 3
Daily Dose: Feeling Minnesota
Aug 3
August Top 300 Overall
Aug 3
August Reliever Rankings
Aug 3
August Outfielder Rankings
Aug 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Woodruff blanks Rays in MLB debut Friday
Salvador Perez heading for MRI on side/rib
Darvish Ks 10 in dominant debut with Dodgers
Justin Upton swats grand slam to beat Orioles
Nelson Cruz scratched due to neck spasms
Anderson (oblique) ready for rehab assignment
Murphy powers Nationals to win over Cubs
Correa (thumb) hopes to swing bat next week
David Price feeling more soreness in elbow
Third week of August for Familia (shoulder)?
Josh Harrison (leg) back in Pirates' lineup
Rays option Blake Snell back to Triple-A
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Blog: 12-Team PPR Draft
Aug 4
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 4
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 4
Dose: Tanny In Trouble
Aug 4
Dose: Fuller Out for Months
Aug 3
Podcast: 6 Preseason Questions
Aug 3
Silva's Early-Camp Top 150
Aug 2
Mock Draft Preview
Aug 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Dolphins in talks with Jay Cutler
Corey Davis (hamstring) out 'at least a week'
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (foot) may need surgery
Tyler Lockett officially activated from PUP
Jerry Jones doesn't expect Zeke suspension
Steelers ink Tomlin to contract extension
2nd opinion confirms Flacco's injury is minor
Pagano: Marlon Mack can be 'special' player
DeAndre Washington ahead of Jalen Richard
Fournette listed as co-starter on depth chart
Quarterback-needy Fins reach out to Cutler
Sterling Shepard (ankle) walking without limp
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Craig Lutz on top in qualifying at Stafford
De Alba Jr. paces Peak Mexico practice 2
Ruben Pardo leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Joey Logano tops XFINITY Final Practice
Keselowski paces 1st NXS practice at The Glen
Will Rodgers earns first career victory
Smith: Experience and momentum at Winchester
Lessard returns...race-ready for Winchester
Chase Purdy has 3-race ARCA deal with MMM
Winchester, another new one for rookie Herbst
Kyle Benjamin: Winchester ARCA 200 advance
Brennan Poole: Zippo 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Overnight leader Pieters dips with R2 70
McIlroy three back entering the weekend @ WGC
Walker sets a 7-under target at Firestone CC
Zach Johnson posts 4-under after R2 67
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Kiffin on McNeal: He could be an elite player
Memphis snags an Auburn academic casualty
FSU suspends WR Phillips (fraud charges)
Lamar Jackson up to 212 lbs, says he's faster
Pauline on Chubb: He's a better Derek Barnett
Salisbury thinks Darnold could be USC's best
Bama opts not to suspend Da'Shawn Hand (DUI)
Canes WR Thomas looks like Day 1 contributor
Bing-Dukes, Webster both suspended 1 game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Bournemouth Season Preview
Aug 4
Manchester City Season Preview
Aug 4
West Ham United Preview
Aug 3
Season Preview: Arsenal
Aug 2
Newcastle Season Preview
Jul 31
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Overall
Jul 31
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man City continues cuts with Fernando sale
Lallana set to miss months with injury
Shakespeare provides update on Iheanacho
Bilic not worried over Arnie knock
Huddersfield draw Torino in pre-season finale
Double injury blow for Chelsea
Brighton attacker remains on the sidelines
Leicester City confirm Iheanacho signing
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Klopp has a decision to make ahead of GW1
Pre-season malaise strikes Saints again
Mkhi notches up another pre-season goal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Alan Farina
(S)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Brent Suter
(S)
Will West
(S)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Brandon Woodruff
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Matt Garza
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Josh Hader
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon Woodruff | Starting Pitcher | #53
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/10/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 228
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 11 (0) / MLW
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Making his major league debut, Brandon Woodruff tossed 6 1/3 innings of scoreless ball as part of a 2-0 victory over the Rays on Friday.
The Brewers couldn’t have asked for much more under the circumstances. Woodruff actually loaded the bases in his first two innings, but he managed to escape without any damage on both occasions. He settled down as the outing moved along, finishing with six strikeouts and two walks. The 24-year-old put up a 4.46 ERA over 15 starts in Triple-A this season while missing time with a hamstring injury, but he was a highly-regarded prospect coming into the year and could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
Aug 4 - 11:28 PM
Brewers recalled RHP Brandon Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Woodruff will make his major league debut Friday in a start against the Rays. The right-hander has had an up-and-down year in the minor leagues, producing an underwhelming 4.46 ERA over 16 starts for Colorado Springs. He's not on the fantasy radar.
Aug 3 - 7:45 PM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Brewers activated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 10-day disabled list; optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Woodruff was poised to make his major league debut last month before going down with a right hamstring strain. Now that the 24-year-old is back to full health, he'll continue to serve as rotation depth in the minors.
Jul 25 - 11:14 AM
Brandon Woodruff (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona League.
Woodruff is on the comeback trail after missing the past month with a strained hamstring. The right-hander has collected a 4.12 ERA over 12 starts for Colorado Springs. He was called up to the big club last month but got hurt before he had a chance to pitch.
Jul 15 - 8:48 PM
Source:
Adam McCalvy on Twitter
Woodruff blanks Rays in MLB debut Friday
Aug 4 - 11:28 PM
Brandon Woodruff called up for Friday's start
Aug 3 - 7:45 PM
Brewers option RHP Woodruff to Triple-A
Jul 25 - 11:14 AM
Woodruff (hamstring) begins rehab assignment
Jul 15 - 8:48 PM
More Brandon Woodruff Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
NYY
(4602)
2
Y. Darvish
LA
(4199)
3
J. Wilson
CHC
(3607)
4
J. Lucroy
COL
(2815)
5
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2732)
6
B. Kintzler
WAS
(2561)
7
J. Garcia
NYY
(2528)
8
D. Pedroia
BOS
(2397)
9
A. Reed
BOS
(2364)
10
J. Cueto
SF
(2360)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
1.500
0
0
7
2
6
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 4
@ TB
1
1
1
0
0
6.1
7
0
0
2
6
0
0
.00
1.42
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Phoenix(ARIZ)
R
1
1
0
0
0
2
2
1
1
1
1
0
0
4.500
1.500
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
15
15
6
5
0
72.2
73
44
36
24
70
0
0
4.459
1.335
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Stephen Vogt (knee) will miss at least a month.
Vogt suffered a MCL sprain in his home-plate collision with Chad Kuhl on Monday night in Pittsburgh and he was officially placed on the disabled list Tuesday. Jett Bandy has been recalled from the minors to back up Manny Pina in Milwaukee.
Jul 18
2
Manny Pina
3
Jett Bandy
10-Day DL
Brewers placed C Jett Bandy on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured rib.
Bandy broke his rib on a hit-by-pitch Sunday against the Cubs. He played through the injury Thursday against St. Louis but obviously didn't feel right. There's no timetable for his return.
Aug 3
4
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
LF
1
Ryan Braun
2
Hernan Perez
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jimmy Nelson
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
10-Day DL
Chase Anderson (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday or Wednesday.
He was cleared for game action after getting through a simulated game Friday with no issues. Anderson is expected to make three rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' rotation, so it's going to be toward the end of the month before we see him in the majors again.
Aug 4
4
Matt Garza
5
Brent Suter
6
Brandon Woodruff
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Anthony Swarzak
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jeremy Jeffress
7
Josh Hader
8
Jared Hughes
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Brewer Brent
Aug 4
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including Milwaukee pitcher Brent Suter's two-start week.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Brewer Brent
Aug 4
»
Dose: Goldy Rocks
Aug 4
»
Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk
Aug 4
»
Waiver Wired: Add Brad
Aug 3
»
Daily Dose: Feeling Minnesota
Aug 3
»
August Top 300 Overall
Aug 3
»
August Reliever Rankings
Aug 3
»
August Outfielder Rankings
Aug 3
MLB Headlines
»
Woodruff blanks Rays in MLB debut Friday
»
Salvador Perez heading for MRI on side/rib
»
Darvish Ks 10 in dominant debut with Dodgers
»
Justin Upton swats grand slam to beat Orioles
»
Nelson Cruz scratched due to neck spasms
»
Anderson (oblique) ready for rehab assignment
»
Murphy powers Nationals to win over Cubs
»
Correa (thumb) hopes to swing bat next week
»
David Price feeling more soreness in elbow
»
Third week of August for Familia (shoulder)?
»
Josh Harrison (leg) back in Pirates' lineup
»
Rays option Blake Snell back to Triple-A
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved