Brandon Woodruff | Starting Pitcher | #53

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 228
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 11 (0) / MLW
Making his major league debut, Brandon Woodruff tossed 6 1/3 innings of scoreless ball as part of a 2-0 victory over the Rays on Friday.
The Brewers couldn’t have asked for much more under the circumstances. Woodruff actually loaded the bases in his first two innings, but he managed to escape without any damage on both occasions. He settled down as the outing moved along, finishing with six strikeouts and two walks. The 24-year-old put up a 4.46 ERA over 15 starts in Triple-A this season while missing time with a hamstring injury, but he was a highly-regarded prospect coming into the year and could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats. Aug 4 - 11:28 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.001.5000072600100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 4@ TB111006.17002600.001.42
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Phoenix(ARIZ)R11000221111004.5001.500
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA151565072.27344362470004.4591.335
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Manny Pina
3Jett Bandy
4Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
LF1Ryan Braun
2Hernan Perez
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jimmy Nelson
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Matt Garza
5Brent Suter
6Brandon Woodruff
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Anthony Swarzak
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jeremy Jeffress
7Josh Hader
8Jared Hughes
 

 