Making his major league debut, Brandon Woodruff tossed 6 1/3 innings of scoreless ball as part of a 2-0 victory over the Rays on Friday.

The Brewers couldn’t have asked for much more under the circumstances. Woodruff actually loaded the bases in his first two innings, but he managed to escape without any damage on both occasions. He settled down as the outing moved along, finishing with six strikeouts and two walks. The 24-year-old put up a 4.46 ERA over 15 starts in Triple-A this season while missing time with a hamstring injury, but he was a highly-regarded prospect coming into the year and could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.