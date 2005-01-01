Koda Glover | Relief Pitcher | #30

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
White Sox, Anderson agree on $25M extension
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
Pollock (groin) plays in minors game Monday
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
Mesoraco admits he might not be ready for OD
Brantley (shoulder) has two singles in debut
RP Smith aggravates elbow injury, set for MRI
David Dahl (rib) not cleared to swing bat yet
Cashner (biceps) pitching in minors game Wed.
J.D. Martinez (foot) to have CT scan Friday
Pomeranz says triceps issue was mechanical
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
Colts sign former Ravens WR Kamar Aiken
Deal between Butler, Saints 'mostly in place'
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
Patriots cut preseason phenom Tyler Gaffney
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
CLE 'fairly confident' it can wait on QB?
Lombardi: Revis didn't take care of his body
Report: Browns sky high on Myles Garrett
Giannis tweaks ankle in Saturday's loss
Blake Griffin drops 30 points in win over NYK
Stephen Curry scores 23, hits seven triples
Klay Thompson scores 34 w/ seven treys
Nikola Vucevic posts 26 points w/ 13 boards
Marcin Gortat plays 12 minutes in loss to BOS
Richaun Holmes grabs career-high 14 boards
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 points in return
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffers ankle strain
Rudy Gobert swats eight shots vs. Indiana
Schroder scores 20 w/ six dimes, two blocks
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 38 at IND
Stars G Kari Lehtonen sparkles in shutout win
Cam Talbot gets back-to-back shutouts v Kings
D Ryan Ellis scores twice in Preds' 3-1 win
NHL-high PP assist total for D Ristolainen
Buffalo G Robin Lehner makes 34 saves in win
Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
Aaron Dell expected to start Monday vs. DAL
Jamie Benn is ready to play on Monday night
Jason Spezza (back) doubtful to play Monday
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 results
Bonsignore: Performance Plus 150 results
Cole Custer: NXS 300 advance
Rowan Pennink: Performance Plus 150 results
Todd Gilliland: Runner-up in K&N West points
Sadler fifth at Phoenix, increases NXS lead
Woody Pitkat: Performance Plus 150 results
Zane Smith: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Burt Myers: Performance Plus 150 results
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Ryan Reed: DC Solar 200 results
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
Foster: X’s and O’s on boards is hard for me
Raiders host RB Joe Mixon on a visit
Peppers now Mayock's No. 1 S prospect
Florida CB Tabor works out for NO and ARI
Bears host ILB Foster for a Monday visit
Tide T Robinson set to meet with the Panthers
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings
Cosell: Trubisky not a high level prospect
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Belgium without Hazard for WCQ vs. Greece
Foxes hopeful Morgan will be fit after break
Luiz looking forward to international break
Reid rounds out triple injury blow for WHU
Kirchhoff sidelined for six more weeks
Anichebe on track for April return
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Trea Turner
(SS)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Enny Romero
(R)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Koda Glover | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/13/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oklahoma State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 8 (0) / WAS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that he's trying to see if Koda Glover is ready for the closer role.
The writing has been on the wall in recent days. Glover has worked the ninth inning in each of his last five appearances, so it's easy to see the connection here. Baker has praised his stuff, so the opportunity is there for the taking. No final decision has been made on his role, but Glover figures to have plenty of momentum in fantasy drafts in the coming days.
Mar 21 - 10:38 AM
Source:
Jamal Collier on Twitter
Koda Glover worked a scoreless ninth inning Monday in the Nationals' loss to the Yankees.
If anyone besides Dusty Baker were managing the Nationals, we wouldn't read anything into the fact that Glover keeps working the ninth in spring games. However, Baker, unlike every other manager, likes using his closer in the ninth in the spring -- he did it with Jonathan Papelbon last spring -- even though it leads to matchups with nothing but scrubs and low-level prospects. In this case, we would take it as a hint that Baker is seriously considering Glover for the ninth. It's time to move him up draft boards.
Mar 20 - 5:19 PM
Koda Glover struck out the side for the second straight appearance Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Glover, a definite sleeper to finish the season as the Nationals' closer, has allowed one hit, walked none and struck out seven in three innings to open the spring.
Mar 7 - 4:37 PM
Koda Glover struck out the side in his inning of work Friday as a Nationals split-squad beat the Marlins 8-5.
Glover did allow a single in the process. Glover, who was awfully impressive after arriving last year, has thrown two scoreless innings this spring. The Joe Blanton signing opened up the possibility that Glover could start off in the minors, but that doesn't seem to be the plan. He's a threat to be the Nationals' best reliever this year.
Mar 3 - 5:48 PM
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
Mar 21 - 10:38 AM
Koda Glover pitches scoreless ninth
Mar 20 - 5:19 PM
Koda Glover strikes out side against Boston
Mar 7 - 4:37 PM
Koda Glover strikes out the side
Mar 3 - 5:48 PM
More Koda Glover Player News
1
C. Carrasco
CLE
(3066)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2844)
3
J. Martinez
DET
(2397)
4
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2300)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2241)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2160)
7
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2122)
8
G. Holland
COL
(2090)
9
D. Price
BOS
(2079)
10
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2005)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
19
0
2
0
0
2
19.2
15
12
11
7
16
0
0
5.03
1.12
Koda Glover's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Koda Glover's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Koda Glover's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Koda Glover's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Harrisburg(EAST)
AA
17
0
2
0
4
22.1
20
9
8
7
29
0
0
3.224
1.209
Potomac(CARO)
A
7
0
0
0
2
9.2
3
0
0
4
15
0
0
.000
.724
Syracuse(INT)
AAA
16
0
1
1
2
24
16
6
6
3
22
0
0
2.250
.792
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Clint Robinson
4
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
Sidelined
Max Scherzer (finger) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday.
"We'll take the training wheels off," pitching coach Mike Maddux told reporters Thursday, after watching Scherzer throw 54 pitches over three innings in a minor league game. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner had been experimenting with a three-finger grip designed to alleviate some of the pressure on his fractured right ring finger, but he used his normal two-finger grip on Thursday and felt fine. Scherzer should be ready to start one of the Nationals' first five regular-season games. And he might still be in play for Opening Day.
Mar 16
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday morning that A.J. Cole is dealing with "tenderness somewhere."
That's deep. Baker wasn't sure about the exact nature of the issue, but he noted that this is why the Nationals skipped his most recent turn. There should be more clarity on his status soon.
Mar 21
7
Jeremy Guthrie
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Joe Blanton
7
Trevor Gott
8
Enny Romero
9
Rafael Martin
10
Matt Albers
11
Matt Grace
12
Joe Nathan
13
Neal Cotts
14
Braulio Lara
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
In Tuesday's Spring Training Daily, Ryan Boyer looks at Julio Urias' delayed arrival, Didi Gregorius' injury and more.
