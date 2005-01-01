Koda Glover | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (23) / 4/13/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Oklahoma State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 8 (0) / WAS Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that he's trying to see if Koda Glover is ready for the closer role. The writing has been on the wall in recent days. Glover has worked the ninth inning in each of his last five appearances, so it's easy to see the connection here. Baker has praised his stuff, so the opportunity is there for the taking. No final decision has been made on his role, but Glover figures to have plenty of momentum in fantasy drafts in the coming days. Source: Jamal Collier on Twitter

Koda Glover worked a scoreless ninth inning Monday in the Nationals' loss to the Yankees. If anyone besides Dusty Baker were managing the Nationals, we wouldn't read anything into the fact that Glover keeps working the ninth in spring games. However, Baker, unlike every other manager, likes using his closer in the ninth in the spring -- he did it with Jonathan Papelbon last spring -- even though it leads to matchups with nothing but scrubs and low-level prospects. In this case, we would take it as a hint that Baker is seriously considering Glover for the ninth. It's time to move him up draft boards.

Koda Glover struck out the side for the second straight appearance Tuesday against the Red Sox. Glover, a definite sleeper to finish the season as the Nationals' closer, has allowed one hit, walked none and struck out seven in three innings to open the spring.