Koda Glover | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 8 (0) / WAS
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that he's trying to see if Koda Glover is ready for the closer role.
The writing has been on the wall in recent days. Glover has worked the ninth inning in each of his last five appearances, so it's easy to see the connection here. Baker has praised his stuff, so the opportunity is there for the taking. No final decision has been made on his role, but Glover figures to have plenty of momentum in fantasy drafts in the coming days. Mar 21 - 10:38 AM
Source: Jamal Collier on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS190200219.2151211716005.031.12
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Harrisburg(EAST)AA17020422.12098729003.2241.209
Potomac(CARO)A700029.230041500.000.724
Syracuse(INT)AAA160112241666322002.250.792
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Clint Robinson
4Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Jeremy Guthrie
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Joe Blanton
7Trevor Gott
8Enny Romero
9Rafael Martin
10Matt Albers
11Matt Grace
12Joe Nathan
13Neal Cotts
14Braulio Lara
 

 