Kyle Farmer played the role of hero on Sunday, delivering a walk-off two-run double in his first big league at-bat to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory over the Giants.

The Dodgers had to rally to tie the game in the ninth inning to force extra innings and gave up a run in the top half of the 11th, but you just can't count this team out. The 26-year-old backstop came to the dish as a pinch hitter after Corey Seager had doubled and Justin Turner was walked intentionally, then laced a double into the right field corner plating both runners to send the home crowd into a tizzy. The win secured a series sweep for the Dodgers and puts them an astounding 47 games over .500.