Player Results
Article Results
Kyle Farmer | Catcher | #65
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/17/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 214
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Farmer played the role of hero on Sunday, delivering a walk-off two-run double in his first big league at-bat to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory over the Giants.
The Dodgers had to rally to tie the game in the ninth inning to force extra innings and gave up a run in the top half of the 11th, but you just can't count this team out. The 26-year-old backstop came to the dish as a pinch hitter after Corey Seager had doubled and Justin Turner was walked intentionally, then laced a double into the right field corner plating both runners to send the home crowd into a tizzy. The win secured a series sweep for the Dodgers and puts them an astounding 47 games over .500.
Jul 31 - 12:14 AM
Dodgers recalled C Kyle Farmer from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The 26-year-old backstop was slashing a robust .326/.384/.488 with nine homers and 47 RBI in 81 games between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He'll be making his big league debut when he appears in a game with the Dodgers.
Jul 28 - 7:24 PM
Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports the Dodgers are recalling Kyle Farmer from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The Dodgers have yet to announce a corresponding move. Farmer has raked in the minors this year, hitting a robust .326 with nine homers and 47 RBI over 301 at-bats between Double and Triple-A. The promotion is well-earned, though Farmer will be hard-pressed for consistent playing time behind Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes.
Jul 27 - 11:13 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Dodgers optioned C/3B Kyle Farmer to Double-A Tulsa.
Farmer went 1-for-10 with a walk in eight Cactus League games, appearing defensively at third base and catcher. He was never in the running for a major league roster spot.
Mar 13 - 12:27 PM
Kyle Farmer gets walk-off winner in debut
Jul 31 - 12:14 AM
Dodgers recall Kyle Farmer from Triple-A
Jul 28 - 7:24 PM
Dodgers to recall Kyle Farmer from AAA OKC
Jul 27 - 11:13 PM
Dodgers option Kyle Farmer to Double-A
Mar 13 - 12:27 PM
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
1
1
1.000
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
1
1
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
3.000
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 30
SF
1
1
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
48
177
56
13
1
6
29
25
10
31
0
4
.316
.363
.503
Tulsa(TEX)
AA
33
124
42
7
0
3
18
21
16
13
1
0
.339
.411
.468
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Adrian Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
That clears a spot on the 40-man roster for minor league left-hander Luis Ysala, who was acquired from the Red Sox on Saturday. It doesn't change much for Gonzalez, who has been on the DL for almost two months anyway. Gonzalez, who is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City next week, could be relegated to a backup role upon his return with Cody Bellinger playing so well at first base.
Jul 29
3
Rob Segedin
10-Day DL
Rob Segedin (wrist) need surgery on his wrist, not on his injured toe, the Dodgers clarified on Friday.
Segedin has been battling turf toe for the past month, but it turns out he needs corrective surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.
May 27
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Chris Taylor
2
Franklin Gutierrez
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed OF Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with ankylosis spondylitis.
It's something Gutierrez has dealt with before and he just hasn't been feeling well enough to play. Mike Freeman has replaced him on the roster.
Jun 25
3
Andre Ethier
60-Day DL
Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts said Friday that he doesn't expect Andre Ethier (back) to rejoin the club until after rosters expand in September.
Ethier has yet to make his season debut due to a lingering back issue. He should't be on any fantasy rosters at this point.
Jul 21
4
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Enrique Hernandez
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Kershaw suffered the injury during Sunday's start against the Braves. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported earlier Monday that the initial prognosis has Kershaw missing 4-6 weeks, but more will be known after he's examined by Dr. Robert Watkins. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that it's "not a disc issue" with Kershaw this time like he had last season, which cost him a couple months.
Jul 24
2
Rich Hill
3
Alex Wood
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right hand.
McCarthy threw a bullpen session Sunday in hopes that his blister wouldn't keep him from starting Tuesday, but obviously it's not in good enough shape yet. Kenta Maeda will start Tuesday instead.
Jul 24
6
Kenta Maeda
7
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) will make his third minor league rehab start Saturday with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Kazmir has allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings through his first two starts, though he has struck out just one batter. He threw 53 pitches in his last outing, so he's still in the process of getting stretched out. The veteran southpaw has yet to pitch in the majors this year due to a hip injury and arm fatigue.
Jul 7
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Brandon Morrow
4
Adam Liberatore
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred LHP Adam Liberatore to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery process for the southpaw, this was done merely as a procedural move to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.
Jul 28
5
Luis Avilan
6
Chris Hatcher
10-Day DL
Chris Hatcher (shoulder) received a cortisone injection earlier this week.
Manager Dave Roberts previously said he expected Hatcher back shortly after the All-Star break but now that's in question. He's been on the shelf for two weeks while battling thoracic inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
Jul 8
7
Grant Dayton
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day disabled list with neck stiffness.
Dayton had just returned from the disabled list last week with the same issue. The left-handed specialist owns a 4.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 20/12 K/BB ratio over 23 2/3 innings on the season.
Jul 28
8
Ross Stripling
9
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
10
Brock Stewart
11
Josh Fields
12
Edward Paredes
13
Josh Ravin
