Kyle Farmer | Catcher | #65

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 214
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Farmer played the role of hero on Sunday, delivering a walk-off two-run double in his first big league at-bat to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory over the Giants.
The Dodgers had to rally to tie the game in the ninth inning to force extra innings and gave up a run in the top half of the 11th, but you just can't count this team out. The 26-year-old backstop came to the dish as a pinch hitter after Corey Seager had doubled and Justin Turner was walked intentionally, then laced a double into the right field corner plating both runners to send the home crowd into a tizzy. The win secured a series sweep for the Dodgers and puts them an astounding 47 games over .500. Jul 31 - 12:14 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final111.000020001000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1111002000001.0001.0002.0003.000
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 30SF111100200000001.0001.0002.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA481775613162925103104.316.363.503
Tulsa(TEX)AA33124427031821161310.339.411.468
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Cody Bellinger
2Adrian Gonzalez
3Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Chris Taylor
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4Andrew Toles
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Alex Wood
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Kenta Maeda
7Scott Kazmir
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Brandon Morrow
4Adam Liberatore
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Grant Dayton
8Ross Stripling
9Yimi Garcia
10Brock Stewart
11Josh Fields
12Edward Paredes
13Josh Ravin
 

 