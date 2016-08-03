Welcome,
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Miller Time?
Jun 21
Daily Dose: Norris Nicked
Jun 21
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 19
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
Andrew Moore | Starting Pitcher | #74
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oregon State
Drafted:
2015 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / SEA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners purchased the contract of RHP Andrew Moore from Triple-A Tacoma.
Moore, a second-round pick in 2015 out of Oregon State University, has posted a promising 2.59 ERA, 1.057 WHIP, and 253/50 K/BB ratio in 284 2/3 career minor league innings, advancing recently to the Triple-A level. It looks like he might join the Mariners' starting rotation, possibly debuting Saturday at home against the Astros.
Jun 21 - 3:00 PM
Mariners RHP prospect Andrew Moore delivered nine shutout innings Tuesday in a win for Double-A Jackson.
The nine-inning gem was Moore's first career shutout as well as his first complete game. He held Montgomery to only four hits and didn't allow a walk. The right-hander added four strikeouts to bring his season total to 99. Moore earned a promotion early in the year by going 3-1 with a 1.65 ERA in nine starts for High-A Bakersfield. So far he's made a seamless transition to Double-A, earning seven wins with a 2.78 ERA over 13 starts for the Generals.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 01:30:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Mariners call up SP prospect Andrew Moore
Jun 21 - 3:00 PM
Andrew Moore logs first career shutout
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 01:30:00 PM
More Andrew Moore Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Arkansas(TEX)
AA
6
5
1
2
0
34.2
28
8
8
9
33
0
0
2.077
1.067
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
8
8
3
1
0
48
38
18
17
8
44
0
0
3.188
.958
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
10-Day DL
Jean Segura (ankle) went 1-for-5 with a run scored in his second rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Tacoma.
More importantly, he played all nine innings at shortstop and had no issues with his right ankle. Segura is expected to rejoin the Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle, though he might not be activated until Thursday. The 27-year-old shortstop has been on the disabled list since June 2 because of a high ankle sprain.
Jun 21
2
Taylor Motter
3
Tyler Smith
4
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.
May 9
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Ben Gamel
2
Guillermo Heredia
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will rejoin the Mariners' rotation on Friday versus the Astros.
His return next weekend was expected and manager Scott Servais confirmed it Sunday. King Felix pitched well in his last two rehab outings, but he held a 4.73 ERA prior to going on the DL and faces a stiff test in his first start back.
Jun 18
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
10-Day DL
Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is slated to make one more rehab start.
Iwakuma was on track to return this weekend against the Astros, but the Mariners have decided against that move after the 36-year-old right-hander made it just two innings Monday with Triple-A Tacoma. He has been on the disabled list since early May with right shoulder inflammation.
Jun 20
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly (elbow) is on track to throw a simulated game before the end of the week.
Smyly will throw another bullpen session Tuesday and if it goes well will be cleared to face hitters. He'll begin a rehab assignment next week if things continue to progress. The left-hander has been on the shelf all season with a strained flexor bundle in his pitching elbow.
Jun 20
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Andrew Moore
8
Sam Gaviglio
9
Ryan Weber
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Ryan Weber on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.
Weber suffered the injury during Saturday's start in Toronto. It's unclear at this point how long he'll be sidelined.
May 14
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Max Povse
10
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Shae Simmons (elbow) has resumed throwing.
Simmons suffered a setback with his sprained right elbow two weeks ago, just as he was about to embark on a minor league rehab assignment, and he is now basically hitting the reset button. The 26-year-old reliever has been on the disabled list all season and probably won't be an option for the Seattle bullpen until sometime in the second half.
Jun 8
11
Evan Marshall
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.
May 10
