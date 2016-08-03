Player Page

Andrew Moore | Starting Pitcher | #74

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2015 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / SEA
Mariners purchased the contract of RHP Andrew Moore from Triple-A Tacoma.
Moore, a second-round pick in 2015 out of Oregon State University, has posted a promising 2.59 ERA, 1.057 WHIP, and 253/50 K/BB ratio in 284 2/3 career minor league innings, advancing recently to the Triple-A level. It looks like he might join the Mariners' starting rotation, possibly debuting Saturday at home against the Astros. Jun 21 - 3:00 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Arkansas(TEX)AA6512034.22888933002.0771.067
Tacoma(PCL)AAA8831048381817844003.188.958
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Taylor Motter
3Tyler Smith
4Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Ben Gamel
2Guillermo Heredia
CF1Jarrod Dyson
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Andrew Moore
8Sam Gaviglio
9Ryan Weber
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Daniel Altavilla
9Max Povse
10Shae Simmons
11Evan Marshall
 

 