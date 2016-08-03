Andrew Moore | Starting Pitcher | #74

10-Day DL

Jean Segura (ankle) went 1-for-5 with a run scored in his second rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Tacoma.

More importantly, he played all nine innings at shortstop and had no issues with his right ankle. Segura is expected to rejoin the Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle, though he might not be activated until Thursday. The 27-year-old shortstop has been on the disabled list since June 2 because of a high ankle sprain.