Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brent Suter | Relief Pitcher | #35

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Harvard
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 31 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brent Suter fired seven scoreless frames in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs on Friday.
It was the longest outing of his career. The soft-tossing lefty allowed just four hits — all of them singles — while walking one and striking out five. He worked fast and was very efficient, throwing 54 out of his 82 pitches for strikes. He now owns a 1.50 ERA over five starts while filling in for Chase Anderson in the rotation. We suspect the league will catch up to him eventually, but he’s been quite a find for Milwaukee so far. Jul 29 - 12:05 AM
More Brent Suter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.7140041500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW125110038.03714121032002.841.24
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 28CHC111007.04001500.00.71
Jul 22@ PHI110006.051105001.50.83
Jul 17@ PIT110004.272222003.861.93
Jul 8@ NYY110006.152215002.84.95
Jul 3BAL111006.04101800.00.83
Jun 27@ CIN100001.00000200.00.00
Jun 23@ ATL100002.02101300.001.50
Jun 13@ STL110104.253312005.791.29
Apr 23STL100001.00001100.001.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA10831036.2421818838004.4181.364
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Manny Pina
3Jett Bandy
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
LF1Ryan Braun
2Hernan Perez
CF1Lewis Brinson
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Jimmy Nelson
5Matt Garza
6Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Anthony Swarzak
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Wily Peralta
8Josh Hader
9Paolo Espino
 

 