Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
Orioles acquire Hellickson from Phillies
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
Mike Moustakas connects for HR No. 30 in win
Report: Nationals acquire Howie Kendrick
Aaron Altherr blasts two homers in victory
Tanaka Ks 14 in dominant win over Rays
Broncos could have interest in Dwight Freeney
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks after wrist surgery
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NFL remains undecided on Zeke suspension
John Brown day to day with quadriceps injury
Bucs plan to start Quizz Rodgers Weeks 1-3
Donald Penn holding out at Raiders camp
Aaron Donald yet to report to Rams camp
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Report: MIA offers Dragic & Winslow for Kyrie
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Alex Tagliani: LUXXUR 300 stats
Andrew Ranger: LUXXUR 300 stats
Preece: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: LUXXUR 300 stats
Ben Kennedy tops XFINITY Final Practice
Kevin Lacroix: LUXXUR 300 stats
Benjamin: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Alex Labbé: LUXXUR 300 stats
Hornish Jr. paces Newton XFINITY Practice 1
Gary Klutt: LUXXUR 300 stats
Kraus: Pole for K&N East/West Combo at Iowa
D.J. Kennington: LUXXUR 300 stats
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Josh Hader
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Paolo Espino
(R)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Brent Suter
(R)
Will West
(S)
Lewis Brinson
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Matt Garza
(S)
Wily Peralta
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brent Suter | Relief Pitcher | #35
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/29/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Harvard
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 31 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brent Suter fired seven scoreless frames in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs on Friday.
It was the longest outing of his career. The soft-tossing lefty allowed just four hits — all of them singles — while walking one and striking out five. He worked fast and was very efficient, throwing 54 out of his 82 pitches for strikes. He now owns a 1.50 ERA over five starts while filling in for Chase Anderson in the rotation. We suspect the league will catch up to him eventually, but he’s been quite a find for Milwaukee so far.
Jul 29 - 12:05 AM
Brent Suter held the Phillies to one run in six innings but had to settle for a no-decision in a game his team eventually won.
He struck out five without issuing a base-on-balls. He allowed just five hits, one of which was an Odubel Herrera solo homer. He left the game with a 6-1 lead that was blown by the bullpen in rapid fashion. Suter spent time at Triple-A and in the Brewers' bullpen earlier this year but is now solidly entrenched in the starting rotation. He has a 2.84 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 12 games, including five starts. He has fanned 32 and walked 10 in 38 innings.
Jul 22 - 11:29 PM
Brent Suter allowed two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings Monday in a no-decision versus the Pirates.
Suter had been sharp since joining the Brewers' rotation at the beginning of July, but the Pirates pounced on him for seven hits and two walks on Monday night at PNC Park and Pittsburgh eventually won the game 4-2. Suter struck out only two of the 21 batters he faced. He has a 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 27/10 K/BB ratio in 32 total innings this season.
Jul 17 - 10:33 PM
Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed Brent Suter will remain in the rotation after the All-Star break.
He turned in another strong performance Saturday against the Yankees (6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER) and now sports an impressive 2.65 ERA across three starts this season. Suter came up through the minors as a starter, though the Brewers had been using him out of the pen until recently. The right-hander is still available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Jul 8 - 9:56 PM
Source:
Adam McCalvy on Twitter
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
Jul 29 - 12:05 AM
Suter holds Phillies to one run in six frames
Jul 22 - 11:29 PM
Suther allows two runs on seven hits
Jul 17 - 10:33 PM
Brent Suter to remain in starting rotation
Jul 8 - 9:56 PM
More Brent Suter Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(3339)
2
C. Kershaw
LA
(3072)
3
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2933)
4
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2905)
5
E. Nunez
BOS
(2657)
6
R. Devers
BOS
(2578)
7
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2505)
8
G. Springer
HOU
(2182)
9
D. Keuchel
HOU
(1944)
10
T. Turner
WAS
(1876)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.714
0
0
4
1
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
12
5
1
1
0
0
38.0
37
14
12
10
32
0
0
2.84
1.24
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 28
CHC
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
1
5
0
0
.00
.71
Jul 22
@ PHI
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.50
.83
Jul 17
@ PIT
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
7
2
2
2
2
0
0
3.86
1.93
Jul 8
@ NYY
1
1
0
0
0
6.1
5
2
2
1
5
0
0
2.84
.95
Jul 3
BAL
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
1
0
1
8
0
0
.00
.83
Jun 27
@ CIN
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 23
@ ATL
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
2
1
0
1
3
0
0
.00
1.50
Jun 13
@ STL
1
1
0
1
0
4.2
5
3
3
1
2
0
0
5.79
1.29
Apr 23
STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
10
8
3
1
0
36.2
42
18
18
8
38
0
0
4.418
1.364
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Stephen Vogt (knee) will miss at least a month.
Vogt suffered a MCL sprain in his home-plate collision with Chad Kuhl on Monday night in Pittsburgh and he was officially placed on the disabled list Tuesday. Jett Bandy has been recalled from the minors to back up Manny Pina in Milwaukee.
Jul 18
2
Manny Pina
3
Jett Bandy
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
LF
1
Ryan Braun
2
Hernan Perez
CF
1
Lewis Brinson
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
10-Day DL
Chase Anderson (oblique) made 25 throws from a mound in a light bullpen session Wednesday.
Anderson said he felt encouraged by the workout and might soon advance to full-intensity throwing. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since late June because of a left oblique strain. He's trending toward a mid-August return to the Brewers' starting rotation.
Jul 27
4
Jimmy Nelson
5
Matt Garza
10-Day DL
Brewers placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23, with a right lower leg strain.
Garza had been scheduled to start against the Nationals on Thursday, but that is no longer in the cards. The Brewers have yet to announce a replacement starter. There is no current timetable for Garza's return. Prior to landing on the disabled list, he had been pitching to a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts.
Jul 26
6
Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Anthony Swarzak
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Wily Peralta
8
Josh Hader
9
Paolo Espino
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including reason to be concerned about Cole Hamels.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
»
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
»
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
»
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
»
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
»
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
»
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Headlines
»
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
»
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
»
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
»
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
»
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
»
Orioles acquire Hellickson from Phillies
»
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
»
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
»
Mike Moustakas connects for HR No. 30 in win
»
Report: Nationals acquire Howie Kendrick
»
Aaron Altherr blasts two homers in victory
»
Tanaka Ks 14 in dominant win over Rays
