Brent Suter | Relief Pitcher | #35 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (27) / 8/29/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Harvard Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 31 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Brent Suter fired seven scoreless frames in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs on Friday. It was the longest outing of his career. The soft-tossing lefty allowed just four hits — all of them singles — while walking one and striking out five. He worked fast and was very efficient, throwing 54 out of his 82 pitches for strikes. He now owns a 1.50 ERA over five starts while filling in for Chase Anderson in the rotation. We suspect the league will catch up to him eventually, but he’s been quite a find for Milwaukee so far.

Brent Suter held the Phillies to one run in six innings but had to settle for a no-decision in a game his team eventually won. He struck out five without issuing a base-on-balls. He allowed just five hits, one of which was an Odubel Herrera solo homer. He left the game with a 6-1 lead that was blown by the bullpen in rapid fashion. Suter spent time at Triple-A and in the Brewers' bullpen earlier this year but is now solidly entrenched in the starting rotation. He has a 2.84 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 12 games, including five starts. He has fanned 32 and walked 10 in 38 innings.

Brent Suter allowed two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings Monday in a no-decision versus the Pirates. Suter had been sharp since joining the Brewers' rotation at the beginning of July, but the Pirates pounced on him for seven hits and two walks on Monday night at PNC Park and Pittsburgh eventually won the game 4-2. Suter struck out only two of the 21 batters he faced. He has a 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 27/10 K/BB ratio in 32 total innings this season.