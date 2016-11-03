Tim Tebow | Outfielder

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis d'Arnaud

2 Rene Rivera

3 Kevin Plawecki

4 Tomas Nido

1B 1 Lucas Duda Sidelined

Lucas Duda said Sunday that he doesn't think his back spasms will linger more than a few days. It's good that he's optimistic, but it's not encouraging that Duda is already having back issues after his back sabotaged his 2016 campaign. He's been given cortisone shots in hopes that it will help speed up the healing process.

2 Wilmer Flores

2B 1 Neil Walker Sidelined

Mets manager Terry Collins said he's spoken to Jay Bruce and Neil Walker about getting reps at first base. Collins has hinted at trying Bruce out at first base but this is the first time he's mentioned using Walker in that capacity. Bruce has made three career starts at first but none since 2014 while Walker has never made a big league appearance at first base. Lucas Duda is out with hip issues and it's unclear how long his injuries will linger. Tinkering with lineups and positions is pretty common this time of year so in all likelihood Collins is just doing his due diligence.

SS 1 Asdrubal Cabrera

2 Matt Reynolds

3 Gavin Cecchini

4 Amed Rosario

3B 1 David Wright Sidelined

David Wright started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 against the Nationals on Saturday. Mets fans were happy just to see him on the field after missing most of the last two seasons with spinal injuries. He is unlikely to play the field until mid-March. He was replaced by Michael Conforto in the sixth inning.

2 Jose Reyes

LF 1 Yoenis Cespedes

CF 1 Curtis Granderson

2 Juan Lagares Sidelined

Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest. The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.

RF 1 Jay Bruce

2 Michael Conforto

3 Brandon Nimmo

4 Wulimer Becerra

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Noah Syndergaard

2 Jacob deGrom Sidelined

Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve. DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.

3 Matt Harvey Sidelined

Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training. "I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.

4 Steven Matz

5 Zack Wheeler Sidelined

Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday that all went well with Zack Wheeler's (elbow) first full-effort bullpen session. Collins indicated that the next step for Wheeler will be a live batting practice session which should come early in the week. If he remains on schedule, his first Grapefruit League appearance should come around March 9. He has been brought along slowly this spring after experiencing renewed soreness in his elbow, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction.

6 Robert Gsellman Sidelined

Robert Gsellman (shoulder) won't be cleared to swing a bat for about two weeks. Gsellman was unable to swing a bat last season and eventually required surgery in October to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The Mets are easing him into hitting again, but he should be fine for the start of the season. He's competing with Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo for the final spot in the Mets' rotation.

7 Seth Lugo

8 Rafael Montero

9 Chris Flexen

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Jeurys Familia

2 Addison Reed

3 Fernando Salas

4 Jerry Blevins

5 Hansel Robles

6 Josh Smoker

7 Erik Goeddel

8 Josh Edgin

9 Sean Gilmartin

10 Ben Rowen

11 Adam Wilk

12 Tom Gorzelanny