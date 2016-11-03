Player Page

Tim Tebow | Outfielder

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 245
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Tim Tebow hit nine home runs over a span of four batting practice rounds Monday in his first workout at Mets camp.
They were all to either left field or right-center, per Mark Saxon of ESPN.com. It was an impressive power show from Tebow -- who reworked his swing over the winter between college football broadcasting duties -- but it's still difficult to see this baseball experiment progressing beyond Low-A ball. Tebow, 29, batted .194/.296/.242 with 20 strikeouts over 62 at-bats in the 2016 Arizona Fall League. Feb 27 - 2:18 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 