Mark Leiter | Relief Pitcher | #59 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (26) / 3/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: N.J.I.T. Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 22 (0) / PHI

Mark Leiter tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just one base hit in an 8-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday. The rookie made it look easy against a strong lineup. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Miguel Rojas poked a double to left field to break it up. Leiter allowed just the one knock and two walks while striking out five in the gem effort. He improves to 2-3 with a nice 3.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 58 1/3 innings.

Mark Leiter allowed eight runs - four earned - and seven hits with three walks and just one strikeout across five innings in a loss Tuesday in San Diego. The defense behind Leiter certainly let him down, as Maikel Franco booted a grounder and Jorge Alfaro was charged with a throwing error. Leiter managed to find the strike zone just 48 times on his 92 pitches. He'll look to much better results in the road trip finale on Sunday in San Francisco opposite Ty Blach.

Mark Leiter will start on Tuesday in San Diego in place of Vince Velasquez (finger). Leiter is the natural choice after he relieved Velasquez last Thursday and struck out seven Mets hitters across five innings of one-run ball. The righty holds a 4.08 ERA and 45/19 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 innings across 19 appearances -- three starts -- with the big club this season. Source: Matt Gelb on Twitter