Mark Leiter | Relief Pitcher | #59

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: N.J.I.T.
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 22 (0) / PHI
Mark Leiter tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just one base hit in an 8-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.
The rookie made it look easy against a strong lineup. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Miguel Rojas poked a double to left field to break it up. Leiter allowed just the one knock and two walks while striking out five in the gem effort. He improves to 2-3 with a nice 3.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 58 1/3 innings. Aug 23 - 11:12 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.4290012500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI204130051.14531252246004.381.31
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 23MIA111007.01002500.00.43
Aug 15@ SD110105.078431007.202.00
Aug 10NYM100005.041107001.80.80
Aug 5@ COL100004.12000900.00.46
Aug 1@ LAA100001.0333010027.003.00
Jul 17@ MIA10010.2211200013.506.00
Jul 4PIT110105.142225003.381.13
Jun 28@ SEA110005.094406007.201.80
Jun 23@ ARZ111006.03001500.00.67
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA7521030271514638004.2001.100
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Rhys Hoskins
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Nick Williams
2Daniel Nava
3Hyun Soo Kim
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Aaron Nola
2Jerad Eickhoff
3Vince Velasquez
4Zach Eflin
5Ben Lively
6Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Luis Garcia
3Adam Morgan
4Casey Fien
5Hoby Milner
6Edubray Ramos
7Ricardo Pinto
8Jesen Therrien
9Mark Leiter
10Yacksel Rios
11Drew Anderson
 

 