Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Robinson Cano (hamstring) set to undergo MRI
Leiter fires seven shutout, one-hit frames
Hoskins homers, drives in five runs vs Miami
Williams shuts out Dodgers for eight frames
Harrison hits walk-off homer, ends no-hitter
Hill loses perfecto in 9th, no-hitter in 10th
Castro forced out with possible concussion
Guillermo Heredia exits after HBP to arm
Robinson Cano exits with hamstring tightness
Travis Shaw (foot) X-rays come back negative
Manny Machado ends extras with walk-off shot
Britton sees AL-record saves streak snapped
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chad Henne will start third preseason game
Raiders LT Donald Penn officially ends holdout
Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler again
Conner behind Toussaint on PIT depth chart
Jordan Reed gets in first practice Wednesday
Jordan Matthews back doing individual drills
Bears do 4-year, $38M extension with LT Leno
Allen Hurns on trade block in Jacksonville?
Woodhead missing practice with hammy issue
Charles Sims to be Bucs' passing-down back
Rob Gronkowski changes diet, cuts out booze
OBJ 'could miss a week or two' of reg. season
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic heading to CLE
Kyrie Irving traded to BOS for Isaiah Thomas
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for full activity
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers
Clippers and Marshall Plumlee agree to deal
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Will Rodgers: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
William Byron: Johnsonville 180 advance
Michael Self: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
Michael Annett: Johnsonville 180 advance
Julia Landauer: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
Elliott Sadler: Johnsonville 180 advance
Derek Kraus: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
Justin Allgaier: Johnsonville 180 advance
Max Zachem: Seekonk 150 stats
Ryan Reed: Johnsonville 180 advance
Ted Christopher: Seekonk 150 stats
Todd Gilliland: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth co-fave at THE NORTHERN TRUST
Kjeldsen makes another bid to win home event
Reed returns to New York for defense @ The NT
Pieters is odds favorite for Denmark defense
Late rally yields solo 3rd for Webb Simpson
Schniederjans bogey-free 64; career-best 2nd
Stenson wins Wyndham for sixth TOUR title
Sabbatini ends w/ 64; first top 10 since 2015
Armour posts -17; first top 10 in 118 months
Otaegui wins 2017 Paul Lawrie Match Plays
World No.1238 Norris wins Fiji International
Rookie Schniederjans vying for first TOUR win
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
FAU QB Johnson (undisclosed) sits again
McElwain: I may play 3 QBs against Michigan
Garvin upsets Davis to win S. Alabama QB job
Kiffin: I'm not using A. Briles as consultant
Ohio State backup QB Burrow breaks hand
Ex-GT RB Mills transfers to 2016 JUCO champs
Orgeron pegs LSU QB Danny Etling to start
Clemson names QB Kelly Bryant starter for '17
ECU names Garnder Minshew starting QB
Bruins, Badgers schedule games for 2029, 2030
Seth Collins (finger) ruled out for opener
Wyoming WR James Price breaks collarbone
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
De Boer provides an encouraging Zaha update
Craig Dawson extends WBA contract to 2020
New-arrival Hoedt to "develop alongside" VVD
Brighton second-string prevail in cup
Pugh and Fraser goals send Cherries through
Swansea 16.5m bid for Hull's Clucas accepted
Barca hoping 4th time's a charm for Coutinho
Bartley suffers knee injury in cup win
Rondon back in the middle in cup win
Troy Deeney returns to starting lineup
Swiss star suffers a minor strain
Burnley add Chris Wood to their strike force
Weather
Roster
Jorge Alfaro
(C)
Casey Fien
(R)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Ben Lively
(S)
John Richy
(S)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Pedro Florimon
(OF)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Hoby Milner
(R)
Yacksel Rios
(R)
Drew Anderson
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Rhys Hoskins
(OF)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Andres Blanco
(2B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Hector Neris
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Ty Kelly
(2B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Jesen Therrien
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Ricardo Pinto
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Mark Leiter
(R)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mark Leiter | Relief Pitcher | #59
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
N.J.I.T.
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 22 (0) / PHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Leiter tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just one base hit in an 8-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.
The rookie made it look easy against a strong lineup. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Miguel Rojas poked a double to left field to break it up. Leiter allowed just the one knock and two walks while striking out five in the gem effort. He improves to 2-3 with a nice 3.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 58 1/3 innings.
Aug 23 - 11:12 PM
Mark Leiter allowed eight runs - four earned - and seven hits with three walks and just one strikeout across five innings in a loss Tuesday in San Diego.
The defense behind Leiter certainly let him down, as Maikel Franco booted a grounder and Jorge Alfaro was charged with a throwing error. Leiter managed to find the strike zone just 48 times on his 92 pitches. He'll look to much better results in the road trip finale on Sunday in San Francisco opposite Ty Blach.
Aug 16 - 4:19 AM
Mark Leiter will start on Tuesday in San Diego in place of Vince Velasquez (finger).
Leiter is the natural choice after he relieved Velasquez last Thursday and struck out seven Mets hitters across five innings of one-run ball. The righty holds a 4.08 ERA and 45/19 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 innings across 19 appearances -- three starts -- with the big club this season.
Aug 14 - 8:52 PM
Source:
Matt Gelb on Twitter
Phillies recalled RHP Mark Leiter from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Leiter has posted a 4.08 ERA over 15 appearances -- three starts -- for the Phillies this season. He'll work in long relief for now.
Jul 30 - 12:14 PM
Leiter fires seven shutout, one-hit frames
Aug 23 - 11:12 PM
Mark Leiter smacked around in San Diego
Aug 16 - 4:19 AM
Mark Leiter to start on Tuesday in San Diego
Aug 14 - 8:52 PM
Mark Leiter recalled from Triple-A
Jul 30 - 12:14 PM
More Mark Leiter Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.429
0
0
1
2
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
20
4
1
3
0
0
51.1
45
31
25
22
46
0
0
4.38
1.31
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 23
MIA
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
1
0
0
2
5
0
0
.00
.43
Aug 15
@ SD
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
7
8
4
3
1
0
0
7.20
2.00
Aug 10
NYM
1
0
0
0
0
5.0
4
1
1
0
7
0
0
1.80
.80
Aug 5
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
4.1
2
0
0
0
9
0
0
.00
.46
Aug 1
@ LAA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
3
3
3
0
1
0
0
27.00
3.00
Jul 17
@ MIA
1
0
0
1
0
.2
2
1
1
2
0
0
0
13.50
6.00
Jul 4
PIT
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
4
2
2
2
5
0
0
3.38
1.13
Jun 28
@ SEA
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
9
4
4
0
6
0
0
7.20
1.80
Jun 23
@ ARZ
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
0
0
1
5
0
0
.00
.67
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
7
5
2
1
0
30
27
15
14
6
38
0
0
4.200
1.100
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
10-Day DL
An MRI has revealed a fracture in Andrew Knapp's right hand.
It was originally described as a bruise. Knapp has already been placed on the disabled list and is likely to miss the remainder of August. This means more MLB exposure for catching prospect Jorge Alfaro.
Aug 8
3
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Rhys Hoskins
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
Pedro Florimon
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Nick Williams
2
Daniel Nava
10-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Daniel Nava on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Nava just missed 10 days of action with a hamstring strain. Cameron Perkins has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move to provide the Phillies with much-needed outfield depth.
Aug 15
3
Hyun Soo Kim
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
10-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Odubel Herrera on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 15, with a left hamstring strain.
Herrera hasn't played since suffering a strained hamstring on Monday and the club couldn't afford to go another day with a short-handed bench. Herrera shouldn't need more than a minimum stint on the disabled list.
Aug 18
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
10-Day DL
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin expects Aaron Altherr (hamstring) to return "sometime in September."
In other words, he's going to be out awhile. Altherr obviously returned from the DL too soon, so the Phillies will exercise a bit more caution this time around. Nick Williams will continue to occupy right field in Altherr's absence.
Aug 10
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Aaron Nola
2
Jerad Eickhoff
3
Vince Velasquez
60-Day DL
Vince Velasquez will undergo surgery to repair a vascular issue with his right middle finger.
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told Meghan Montemurro of the News Journal that the issue has been clogging blood flow to his middle finger. This would explain the numbness he has been experiencing. Velasquez is officially done for the year and his role for 2018 could be up in the air.
Aug 22
4
Zach Eflin
10-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 20, with a right shoulder strain.
Eflin suffered the injury during Friday's start and will now get some extended rest. His exit was originally considered precautionary, so perhaps he'll be ready to return around the beginning of September.
Aug 22
5
Ben Lively
6
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Luis Garcia
3
Adam Morgan
4
Casey Fien
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Casey Fien from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Fien landed on the disabled list late last month with a right rotator cuff strain and faces an extended absence.
Jul 10
5
Hoby Milner
6
Edubray Ramos
7
Ricardo Pinto
8
Jesen Therrien
9
Mark Leiter
10
Yacksel Rios
11
Drew Anderson
Notes: It's Prospect Season
Aug 23
Matthew Pouliot offers up thoughts on Lucas Giolito, Ronald Acuna and Jack Flaherty, as well as plenty of closer talk, in the Strike Zone.
