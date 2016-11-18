Magneuris Sierra | Outfielder | #79

10-Day DL

Cardinals placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Piscotty's strain isn't considered serious after he underwent an MRI, but the shorter 10-day disabled list allows the Cards to be careful here. Tommy Pham has replaced Piscotty on the roster and should see some starts, especially with Dexter Fowler (shoulder) also banged up. Jose Martinez figures to see regular at-bats in right field for a while.