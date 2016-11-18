Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(OF)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Victor Marte
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Magneuris Sierra | Outfielder | #79
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 4/7/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 160
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from High-A Palm Beach.
It's quite the jump for the 21-year-old Sierra, who is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Cardinals on Sunday in Atlanta. The Cards' hand was forced a bit here, as Stephen Piscotty (hamstring), Dexter Fowler (shoulder) and Jose Martinez (groin) are hurt and Sierra is the only outfielder on the 40-man roster that wasn't already on the active roster. Sierra was batting .272/.337/.407 with three steals at Palm Beach and surely isn't MLB-ready offensively, but he's got an excellent glove in center field. With Fowler and Piscotty not expected to miss much time, Sierra's stay figures to be short.
May 7 - 10:26 AM
Cardinals optioned OF Magneuris Sierra to High-A Palm Beach.
Sierra certainly impressed this spring, batting .387/.424/.484 across 33 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, but he was never going to crack the Cardinals' Opening Day roster. The young outfield prospect finished out the 2016 season in Low-A ball.
Mar 16 - 9:29 AM
Cardinals purchased the contract of OF Magneuris Sierra from Low-A Peoria.
Sierra is arguably the club's top outfield prospect, having finished a season at Peoria that included a .307/.335/.395 batting line and 31 stolen bases. Sierra obviously needs more seasoning but is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Cardinals OF prospect Magneuris Sierra delivered four hits Monday in a win for Low-A Peoria.
He finished the night with two singles, two doubles and a stolen base. Sierra has hit a ridiculous .565 over his last five games. His average has jumped from .299 to .311 over that span. The 20-year-old Dominican Republic native hasn't hit for much power this year (three homers in 501 at-bats) but he's made up for it by swiping 31 bags on 47 steal attempts. Sierra looks like he's ready to compete at a higher level and should get that opportunity next season.
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Cards promote Magneuris Sierra for MLB debut
May 7 - 10:26 AM
Cardinals option Magneuris Sierra to minors
Mar 16 - 9:29 AM
Magneuris Sierra added to 40-man roster
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Sierra collects four hits in Monday's win
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 02:46:00 PM
More Magneuris Sierra Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Palm Beach(FSL)
A
20
81
22
3
4
0
9
16
7
15
3
5
.272
.337
.407
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
10-Day DL
Jhonny Peralta (illness) is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Palm Beach.
Peralta is expected to see time at both third base and shortstop during his rehab assignment. The Cardinals may also get him extra some at-bats in extended spring training at the team's nearby facility. Peralta has been sidelined with respiratory issues since mid-April.
May 4
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed 1B/OF Jose Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.
Martinez suffered the injury Saturday while trying to beat out a grounder. He's traveled back to St. Louis to be evaluated and it's unclear at this point how much time he'll miss. It's poor timing for Martinez, as he had been slated for regular at-bats with Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) and Dexter Fowler (shoulder) banged up.
May 7
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
Sidelined
An MRI on Dexter Fowler's right shoulder didn't show anything concerning.
It had looked like Fowler was likely to land on the disabled list, so this is a nice surprise. He's not ready to throw yet but could be available as a pinch-hitter as soon as Friday. Tommy Pham is filling in in center field.
May 5
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Piscotty's strain isn't considered serious after he underwent an MRI, but the shorter 10-day disabled list allows the Cards to be careful here. Tommy Pham has replaced Piscotty on the roster and should see some starts, especially with Dexter Fowler (shoulder) also banged up. Jose Martinez figures to see regular at-bats in right field for a while.
May 5
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
10-Day DL
Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said Tuesday that John Gant (groin) can "start pushing a little bit" in his rehab.
Gant was placed on the major league disabled list at the end of March with a severe right groin strain. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably be sent to Triple-A Memphis once he returns to full strength. Acquired from the Braves this winter in the Jaime Garcia trade, Gant is organizational rotation depth for St. Louis.
Apr 26
7
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed LHP Tyler Lyons on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Lyons started the year on the DL with a knee injury and it didn't take him long to find his way back. Sam Tuivailala was called up from Memphis to take his place in the St. Louis bullpen. Lyons carries a 3.00 ERA in three innings of work for the Cardinals this year.
May 2
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) will begin throwing off a mound this week.
It's the beginning of what's expected to be a three-month process of building his arm back up following Tommy John surgery. Duke and the Cardinals hope he can make it back late this season, although it's probably more likely that we won't see him until 2018.
Apr 9
Headlines
Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born
May 7
Nate Grimm talks Starlin Castro's resurgence, the Pirates' rotation in flux and a top prospect possibly being promoted in Sunday's Daily Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born
May 7
»
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
»
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
»
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
»
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
»
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 4
»
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
MLB Headlines
»
Byron Buxton (head) returns to Twins' lineup
»
Report: Mets considering SP Doug Fister
»
Chris Tillman activated for Sunday start
»
Matt Harvey suspended for violating team rule
»
Cards promote Magneuris Sierra for MLB debut
»
Kinsler (hamstring) aiming to play Tuesday
»
Cody Bellinger slams Padres with five RBI
»
Anderson fans 10 D'backs in dominant victory
»
Bruce leads way with three RBI to top Marlins
»
Castro sinks former team with homer, 3 RBI
»
Brett Anderson (back) likely headed to DL
»
Oh bounces back, earns save against Braves
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
