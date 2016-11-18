Player Page

Magneuris Sierra | Outfielder | #79

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/7/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 160
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from High-A Palm Beach.
It's quite the jump for the 21-year-old Sierra, who is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Cardinals on Sunday in Atlanta. The Cards' hand was forced a bit here, as Stephen Piscotty (hamstring), Dexter Fowler (shoulder) and Jose Martinez (groin) are hurt and Sierra is the only outfielder on the 40-man roster that wasn't already on the active roster. Sierra was batting .272/.337/.407 with three steals at Palm Beach and surely isn't MLB-ready offensively, but he's got an excellent glove in center field. With Fowler and Piscotty not expected to miss much time, Sierra's stay figures to be short. May 7 - 10:26 AM
Palm Beach(FSL)A20812234091671535.272.337.407
