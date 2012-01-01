Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Alexi Amarista
(OF)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Pat Valaika
(SS)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Pat Valaika | Shortstop | #4
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/9/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 211
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 9 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pat Valaika went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.
Valaika cracked a two-run homer off Julio Urias in the fourth inning to give the Rockies a 5-4 lead. Fast forward to the eighth inning, when the 24-year-old shortstop connected for another two-run shot off Chris Hatcher. That provided a nice bit of insurance for the Rockies, as it gave them a 9-6 lead (which would stand as the final score). Since being called up to the big league club on April 18, Valaika is slashing .268/.302/.585 with three home runs and nine RBI.
May 14 - 7:20 PM
Pat Valaika went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Valaika uncorked a two-run home run off J.J. Hoover to boost the Rockies to a 4-0 lead with two outs in the sixth inning. This was his first homer since being called up to the big-league squad on April 18. In 21 at-bats, the 24-year-old infielder has picked up seven hits. Despite his home run on Sunday, there remains little-to-no fantasy intrigue, here.
May 7 - 7:45 PM
Rockies recalled INF Pat Valaika from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Valaika was batting .267/.327/.422 with one home run, one triple, two doubles, and 11 RBI in 11 games this season at Triple-A, but the 24-year-old infielder seems doubtful to hold any fantasy relevance in Colorado.
Apr 18 - 6:46 PM
Rockies optioned INF Pat Valaika to Triple-A Albuquerque; re-assigned OF Chris Denorfia to minor league camp.
Valaika posted a .937 OPS with three dingers this spring, but it wasn't enough to earn a roster spot. He'll get a shot eventually.
Mar 31 - 3:59 PM
Pat Valaika crunches pair of two-run homers
May 14 - 7:20 PM
Pat Valaika rocks two-run home run in win
May 7 - 7:45 PM
Rockies recall Pat Valaika from Triple-A
Apr 18 - 6:46 PM
Pat Valaika optioned to Triple-A
Mar 31 - 3:59 PM
More Pat Valaika Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
2
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
19
37
9
4
0
1
5
6
2
9
0
0
.243
.282
.432
.714
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
2
1
7
2
2
0
2016
0
0
5
2
6
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 14
LA
1
4
2
0
0
2
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
2.000
May 13
LA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 12
LA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 11
LA
1
4
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.500
May 10
CHC
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
May 9
CHC
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 7
ARZ
1
3
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
1.667
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
11
45
12
2
1
1
11
6
4
11
0
0
.267
.327
.422
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
7-Day DL
Tony Wolters (concussion) played his second minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, finishing 1-for-4 as the designated hitter.
Wolters was able to catch six innings in his first rehab game. He is making progress and nearing a return to the big league club. Avoid plugging him back into your active NL-only fantasy lineup until he can officially return and prove his health without any setbacks.
May 14
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said Sunday that Tom Murphy (wrist) is "closer than you think" to returning.
Tests at the beginning of May showed that Murphy's fractured right wrist was healing slower than expected, but it sounds like he's made nice progress since then. Black didn't reveal any hints about when Murphy might be game-ready, however.
May 14
3
Dustin Garneau
4
Ryan Hanigan
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
10-Day DL
Rockies placed SS Trevor Story on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.
Jeff Hoffman was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque in the corresponding roster move. Coming off an impressive rookie year, Story has been dreadful this season, producing a dismal .180 average with six homers and 48 strikeouts in 111 at-bats. The shoulder issue could be to blame for his early struggles. It will be interesting to see if Ian Desmond, a former shortstop, will see any time at his old position during Story's absence. For what it's worth, Pat Valaika is getting the start there on Thursday night.
May 11
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
When asked Sunday if David Dahl (rib) was close to a return, Rockies manager Bud Black replied, "not so much."
Dahl has resumed taking dry swings as he works his way back from a stress reaction in his rib, but he's still got a long ways to go. Between a slower-than-expected recovery and possible questions about his playing time once activated, things aren't looking so rosy for Dahl's fantasy owners.
May 14
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Jon Gray (foot) got good news on his most recent bone scan.
Gray has been sidelined with a stress fracture since April 14. "Bone scan came back negative, everything is healing better than expected," Gray said Monday. Gray will meet with doctors again on Thursday, at which point he could finally receive a timetable for his return.
May 11
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
German Marquez
7
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jordan Lyles
8
Scott Oberg
9
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
McCarthyism Rising
May 14
Brad Johnson covers his MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, May 15
