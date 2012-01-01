Player Page

Pat Valaika | Shortstop | #4

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 211
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 9 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Pat Valaika went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.
Valaika cracked a two-run homer off Julio Urias in the fourth inning to give the Rockies a 5-4 lead. Fast forward to the eighth inning, when the 24-year-old shortstop connected for another two-run shot off Chris Hatcher. That provided a nice bit of insurance for the Rockies, as it gave them a 9-6 lead (which would stand as the final score). Since being called up to the big league club on April 18, Valaika is slashing .268/.302/.585 with three home runs and nine RBI. May 14 - 7:20 PM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500240200000012
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
19379401562900.243.282.432.714
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170217220
20160052600
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 14LA14200242000000.500.5002.000
May 13LA14000000010000.000.000.000
May 12LA13000000020000.000.000.000
May 11LA14110010110000.250.400.500
May 10CHC13100001010000.333.333.333
May 9CHC22000000020000.000.000.000
May 7ARZ13200121000000.667.6671.667
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA11451221111641100.267.327.422
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
4Ryan Hanigan
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6German Marquez
7Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jordan Lyles
8Scott Oberg
9Jairo Diaz
 

 