Pat Valaika | Shortstop | #4

Pat Valaika went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Valaika cracked a two-run homer off Julio Urias in the fourth inning to give the Rockies a 5-4 lead. Fast forward to the eighth inning, when the 24-year-old shortstop connected for another two-run shot off Chris Hatcher. That provided a nice bit of insurance for the Rockies, as it gave them a 9-6 lead (which would stand as the final score). Since being called up to the big league club on April 18, Valaika is slashing .268/.302/.585 with three home runs and nine RBI.