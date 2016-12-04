Brian Snitker | Catcher Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (61) / 10/17/1955 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

John Coppolella has officially resigned as Braves general manager. This confirms a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. According to the announcement from the team, the resignation is the result of "a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market." "Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support," Braves president John Hart said in a statement. "We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete." Hart will take over GM duties until a replacement is hired. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Braves general manager John Coppolella is expected to resign on Monday. That's a shocker. The specifics of the decision aren't yet known, but Rosenthal notes that it has something to do with issues regarding the Braves’ talent acquisition in Latin America. In fact, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports hears that MLB has been investigating Coppolella in recent weeks. Special assistant to the general manager Gordon Blakeley is also wrapped up in the situation, per Rosenthal. There should be more clarity on the situation soon, but it doesn't sound good. Coppolella was promoted to general manager almost exactly two years ago and has helped build one of the better farm systems in the game. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Brian Snitker will meet with the Braves' front office as soon as Saturday to learn his managerial fate. At this point, it would be a surprise if the Braves elect to keep Snitker on for 2018 after a disappointing first season in their new stadium where they have gone 69-83 and sit 22 1/2 games behind the Nationals in the National League East. Overall, the Braves are 128-148 in two seasons with Snitker at the helm. Source: Bob NIghtengale on Twitter