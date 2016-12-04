Player Page

Brian Snitker | Catcher

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (61) / 10/17/1955
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
John Coppolella has officially resigned as Braves general manager.
This confirms a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. According to the announcement from the team, the resignation is the result of "a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market." "Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support," Braves president John Hart said in a statement. "We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete." Hart will take over GM duties until a replacement is hired. Oct 2 - 1:12 PM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Tony Sanchez
4David Freitas
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Ozzie Albies
2Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Johan Camargo
2Adonis Garcia
3Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
2Matt Adams
3Jace Peterson
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
3Lane Adams
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Michael Foltynewicz
3R.A. Dickey
4Sean Newcomb
5Lucas Sims
6Max Fried
7Luiz Gohara
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Arodys Vizcaino
2Jim Johnson
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Sam Freeman
6Dan Winkler
7Jason Motte
8Matt Wisler
9A.J. Minter
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
12Luke Jackson
13Rex Brothers
 

 