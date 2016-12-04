Brian Snitker | Catcher

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
John Coppolella officially out as Braves GM
Report: Marlins sale to Jeter/Sherman is done
Eiland won't return as Royals pitching coach
Miguel Sano still feeling discomfort in shin
Carpenter won't need surgery on shoulder
Khris Davis hits 43rd homer in season finale
Thor throws two scoreless in 11-0 loss
Giancarlo Stanton finishes one short of 60 HR
Snell fans 13 in regular-season finale vs O's
Wilkerson goes seven strong to top Cardinals
Anderson blanks Yankees over five in 2-1 win
Collins to take front office role with Mets
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kurt Coleman 'believed' to have sprained MCL
Carroll seems to hint Rawls will be lead RB
Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) out 2-3 weeks
Carroll expects C.J. Prosise back this week
Zimmer: Bradford has chance to play Week 5
Zimmer confirms Cook tore ACL, out for year
Seahawks believe Carson has broken ankle
Latavius Murray: Ankle still not 100 percent
About Time: Bears will start Trubisky Week 5
Doug Martin eligible to return this week
Pouncey may need hip replacement before 40
Beckham 'all right' after pair of injuries
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Frank Ntilikina limited with a sore groin
Cavaliers planning to start Jae Crowder
Danilo Gallinari (hand) scores 17 pts Sunday
Serge Ibaka takes nine 3-pointers in 19 mins
Raptors start Lowry, DeMar, C.J., Serge & JV
John Collins gets 15 boards in 20 minutes
Josh Richardson racks up four blocks Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (quad) out Monday vs. Kings
Jimmy Butler only plays first half vs. Lakers
Karl Anthony-Towns scores 15 in 21 minutes
Gorgui Dieng drops 14-12 line as backup C
Taj Gibson posts 18 and nine as starting PF
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Derick Brassard could be ready for opener
Jaromir Jagr, Flames agree to one-year deal
Shayne Gostisbehere suffers UBI Sunday
Senators assign Thomas Chabot to AHL
Owen Tippett cracks Florida's 23-man roster
Niklas Kronwall questionable for opener
Kevin Shattenkirk to start on top pair
Nick Foligno to start season at center
Anders Bjork slated for top-six role with BOS
Zacha to play alongside Hall and Palmieri
Nolan Patrick likely the number 2 center
Adam Henrique could see third line time
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Calderon wins at Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas
Goodale earns 3rd career Whelen Modified win
Michael Self awarded Meridian Victory
Ben Rhodes wins truck series Las Vegas 350
Brad Keselowski rounds out Dover top 10
As predicted, McMurray scores Dover top-10
Daniel Suarez, top finishing Rookie at Dover
Dale Jr. gets 1st top 10 in 13 races
Clint Bowyer, best non-contender at Dover
Kyle Larson gets 4th straight top-5
Martin Truex Jr. sweeps playoff round 1
Jimmie Johnson breaks longest sub-5th streak
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
Big-hitting Champ set for Safeway Open start
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
Spieth, Reed kickoff Day 3 with 4-and-3 win
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ramsey to start under center for Hoosiers
Cleveland (ankle) likely out for LSU game
Speight (tissue) to miss multiple weeks
Bruins TE Wilson out for the season (foot)
Jeremiah: QB Josh Allen's skill set is rare
Trojans drop to No. 15 in Coaches Poll
Report: Oregon QB Herbert breaks collarbone
Gallup goes over 200 against Hawaii
Rosen throws for 372 in win over Colorado
Rudolph has five scores in shootout win
McQuarley runs for five scores 56-38 win
Browning throws for three scores in easy win
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho happy United can cope with injuries
Izquierdo will improve with time - Hughton
Veterans call on Saints teammates to improve
Rusty Van Dijk stood out for dismal Saints
Brighton can hold their heads high after loss
Howe: "The sky's the limit" for Lewis Cook
Swansea hoping that Bony will be back in GW8
Joselu hands Newcastle a point home
Coutinho strike not enough against Newcastle
Unlikely heroes power Arsenal to 2-0 win
Burnley impress again with another road win
Toffees continue to struggle with 0-1 loss
Player Page
Lane Adams
(OF)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Micah Johnson
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Ozzie Albies
(2B)
David Freitas
(C)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(OF)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Max Fried
(R)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Luiz Gohara
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
A.J. Minter
(R)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Jason Motte
(R)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Dan Winkler
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Sean Newcomb
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Matt Wisler
(R)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Brian Snitker | Catcher
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
61
) / 10/17/1955
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
John Coppolella has officially resigned as Braves general manager.
This confirms a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. According to the announcement from the team, the resignation is the result of "a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market." "Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support," Braves president John Hart said in a statement. "We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete." Hart will take over GM duties until a replacement is hired.
Oct 2 - 1:12 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Braves general manager John Coppolella is expected to resign on Monday.
That's a shocker. The specifics of the decision aren't yet known, but Rosenthal notes that it has something to do with issues regarding the Braves’ talent acquisition in Latin America. In fact, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports hears that MLB has been investigating Coppolella in recent weeks. Special assistant to the general manager Gordon Blakeley is also wrapped up in the situation, per Rosenthal. There should be more clarity on the situation soon, but it doesn't sound good. Coppolella was promoted to general manager almost exactly two years ago and has helped build one of the better farm systems in the game.
Oct 2 - 12:52 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Brian Snitker will meet with the Braves' front office as soon as Saturday to learn his managerial fate.
At this point, it would be a surprise if the Braves elect to keep Snitker on for 2018 after a disappointing first season in their new stadium where they have gone 69-83 and sit 22 1/2 games behind the Nationals in the National League East. Overall, the Braves are 128-148 in two seasons with Snitker at the helm.
Sep 23 - 9:18 AM
Source:
Bob NIghtengale on Twitter
Braves' Vice Chairman John Schuerholz was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Schuerholtz was voted in unanimously by the 16-member Today's Game Committee, joining Bud Selig who also earned induction. He was a long-time general manager with the Royals and Braves who was responsible for championship runs with both clubs (Royals in 1985 and Braves in 1995).
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 06:25:00 PM
Source:
Atlanta Braves on Twitter
John Coppolella officially out as Braves GM
Oct 2 - 1:12 PM
John Coppolella resigns as Braves GM
Oct 2 - 12:52 PM
Brian Snitker may learn his fate on Saturday
Sep 23 - 9:18 AM
John Schuerholz elected to Hall of Fame
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 06:25:00 PM
More Brian Snitker Player News
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Tony Sanchez
4
David Freitas
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Ozzie Albies
2
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Johan Camargo
2
Adonis Garcia
3
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
Sidelined
Matt Kemp (hamstring) had an RBI groundout as a pinch-hitter in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Kemp tweaked his left hamstring back on September 15 and has been limited to pinch-hitting duties since. With only six games remaining in the season, there's no need to push things.
Sep 26
2
Matt Adams
3
Jace Peterson
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
Sidelined
Ender Inciarte (thumb) is not in the Braves' lineup Friday.
Inciarte has dealt with lingering soreness in his left thumb this month. He's hoping to play in the team's final two games. it out Lance Adams is in center field.
Sep 29
2
Danny Santana
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 60-day disabled list with a strained left quad.
Santana was just activated off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday afternoon, but after an examination by Braves doctors it was determined that he re-injured his left quad during one of his minor league rehab games. The 26-year-old utilityman is done for the season.
Sep 5
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Michael Foltynewicz
Sidelined
Braves manager Brian Snitker reiterated Monday that Michael Foltynewicz (finger) is unlikely to make another start this season.
Snitker said the same thing on Friday and it appears Foltynewicz hasn't had enough improvement with the laceration on his right index finger. R.A. Dickey is likely to start the season finale on Sunday. If Folty is indeed done of the year, he'll finish with a 4.79 ERA and 143/59 K/BB ratio over 154 innings. The 25-year-old looked like a potential breakout performer during the first half, but he has struggled with a 6.34 ERA since the All-Star break.
Sep 25
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Sean Newcomb
5
Lucas Sims
6
Max Fried
7
Luiz Gohara
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Arodys Vizcaino
2
Jim Johnson
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Sam Freeman
6
Dan Winkler
7
Jason Motte
8
Matt Wisler
9
A.J. Minter
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Armando Rivero from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Rivero has been out all season with a strained pitching shoulder. There's no timetable for the Rule 5 pick's return.
Jul 18
12
Luke Jackson
13
Rex Brothers
