Rafael Bautista | Outfielder

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nationals to recall Rafael Bautista Saturday
Morton strikes out 12 in win over Athletics
Freeman powers Braves with go-ahead homer
Holliday slugs walk-off HR in wild win
Judge slugs two homers, up to nine overall
Adam Eaton leaves game with leg injury
DeGrom Ks 12 as Mets snap losing streak
Zimmerman hits two more homers Friday
Logan Morrison powers Rays past Blue Jays
Junior Guerra (calf) resumes mound work
Eric Thames (hamstring) in Brewers' lineup
Miguel Cabrera (groin) runs, takes BP Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jerry: 'No intention' to trade Scandrick
Steelers keep Pitt RB James Conner home
49ers move up to grab Iowa QB C.J. Beathard
Giants take quarterback flier on Davis Webb
Chiefs trade up for underrated RB Kareem Hunt
Rams add to receiver corps with Cooper Kupp
Saints make aggressive move up for RB Kamara
Report: Cowboys shopping Orlando Scandrick
Browns find their QB flier, select ND's Kizer
Bengals take the plunge with Joe Mixon at 48
Eagles grab injured CB Sidney Jones at No. 43
Vikings end Dalvin Cook's slide at pick 41
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
Austin Rivers score 13 with some clutch treys
Avery Bradley shines again, scores 23 in win
Jimmy Butler scores 23 points in loss to BOS
John Wall scores 42 points in win vs. Hawks
Paul Millsap scores 31 points in loss to Wiz
Austin Rivers starting over Mo Speights
Jason Smith (left calf) will play vs. Hawks
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points to beat MEM
Renaissance: Tony Parker scores 27 in win
Mike Conley scores 26 points in loss to Spurs
Vince Carter scores 12 points in 32 minutes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot fantastic in Game 2 win over Ducks
Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice in GM 2 win
Sami Vatanen not dressed for Game 2 vs EDM
Hurricanes acquire Scott Darling from Hawks
Carl Hagelin will be a game-time decision
Alex Ovechkin scores in GM 1 loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores twice in GM 1 win vs WSH
Erik Karlsson scores GWG in Game 1 vs NYR
Fiala has fractured femur, done for playoffs
Leon Draisaitl nets 1G, 3A in Game 1 win
Kevin Bieksa doesn't finish GM 1 vs. Oilers
Ryan Getzlaf picks up 2 pts in GM 1 loss
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gus Dean, Win-Tron full steam ahead for Salem
Ryan Blaney on outside pole for Richmond
Matt Kenseth win Toyota Owners 400 pole
Kasey Kahne quickest in P1 top-10 avg.
Praytor looks to turn season around at Salem
Ryan Newman: no RIR top-10s in last 2 yrs
Larson: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Richmond is better than most for Patrick
Kyle Benjamin tops XFINITY Final Practice
Jamie McMurray has 16th as worse recent RIR
Austin Dillon is improving at RIR
Tame Jr. close to Top 10 in Canel's 200
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Frittelli in control at the Volvo China Open
Van Aswegen & Goosen flirt with 59 in Round 2
Choi & Wi two back at Zurich after 64 in R2
Reed & Cantlay one off the pace in NOLA
Blixt & Smith set the 36-hole Zurich target
Larrazábal takes command in Volvo China Open
Frittelli shoots 63; jumps into lead in China
Spieth and Palmer co-lead after R1 in NOLA
Stanley & Ruffels lead the way in NOLA
Choi & Wi start strong at the Zurich Classic
Levy the man to catch in Volvo China Open
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ArDarius Stewart goes to Jets in third round
Saints move up for Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara
Steelers land Smith-Schuster late in Round 2
DeShone Kizer's fall ends in Cleveland
Bengals take second round chance on Mixon
Eagles take plunge on CB Sidney Jones
Dalvin Cook falls to Vikings with 41st pick
Curtis Samuel goes to Panthers in Round 2
Buffalo trades up for ECU WR Zay Jones
Washington's Kevin King: First pick of Day 2
Pauline: Jets, Chargers gunning for Webb
Injury concerns drop Foster to 31st pick
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Fosu-Mensah clambers onto physio table
Gosling and Surman will both miss GW35
Rooney may play in midfield against the Swans
Bailly and Blind may start together again
Fellaini suspended for just next three games
Sunderland to wait on starting trio
Oxlade-Chamberlain fit to start in derby
Ayala, Leadbitter in doubt for MCI visit
Carroll still out through injury
Craig Cathcart still questionable for WK35
Slimani back in training after groin injury
Morgan "touch and go" ahead of WBA clash
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Kris Watts
(C)
Stephen Drew
(3B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Rafael Bautista | Outfielder
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/8/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 165
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports that the Nationals will recall outfield prospect Rafael Bautista from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
He'll take the place of the injured Adam Eaton, who is presumably heading to the disabled list after leaving Friday's game with an ankle injury. Bautista, 24, is hitting .291/.325/.354 with no homers, two RBI and three stolen bases in 19 games at Triple-A Syracuse. He has terrific speed and could be worth a look for speed-starved teams in deeper mixed leagues if he's going to see everyday at-bats in center field while Eaton is sidelined.
Apr 29 - 8:41 AM
Source:
MASN Sports
Nationals optioned OF Rafael Bautista to Triple-A Syracuse.
Bautista did a nice job in his limited Grapefruit League action, hitting .333 (9-for-27) with a pair of doubles and two RBI, though he sported a troublesome 6/0 K/BB ratio. The 23-year-old speedster should begin the season as the starting center fielder at Triple-A Syracuse.
Mar 17 - 9:53 AM
Nationals purchased the contract of OF Rafael Bautista from Double-A Harrisburg.
Bautista, 23, hit .282/.344/.341 with four homers and 56 stolen bases in 2016. The speedster is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 10:19:00 AM
Source:
MiLB Roster Tracker on Twitter
Nationals to recall Rafael Bautista Saturday
Apr 29 - 8:41 AM
Apr 29 - 8:41 AM
Nationals option Rafael Bautista to Triple-A
Mar 17 - 9:53 AM
Mar 17 - 9:53 AM
Nationals purchase Rafael Bautista's contract
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 10:19:00 AM
More Rafael Bautista Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Miller
ARZ
(3474)
2
E. Thames
MLW
(3161)
3
C. Bellinger
LA
(2546)
4
J. Urias
LA
(2470)
5
C. Bedrosian
LAA
(2462)
6
G. Springer
HOU
(2297)
7
D. Pedroia
BOS
(2269)
8
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2258)
9
A. Beltre
TEX
(2218)
10
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2123)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Syracuse(INT)
AAA
19
79
23
5
0
0
2
14
4
12
3
3
.291
.325
.354
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
10-Day DL
Stephen Drew (hamstring) has been ramping up his activities.
There are no specifics beyond that, but it looks like Drew is making progress. He should have a shot to make it back relatively early into May.
Apr 24
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
Sidelined
Adam Eaton was forced to leave Friday's game against the Mets in the night inning due to an apparent leg injury.
Eaton hustled to beat out an infield single in the ninth inning but immediately collapsed after reaching the first base bag and had to be carried off of the field. He appeared to roll his left ankle on the base as he ran through. He'll undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the full extent of the injury. Michael Taylor could see increased action in the outfield if Eaton is forced to miss any significant time with this injury. Look for an update on his status from the Nationals on Saturday.
Apr 28
2
Michael Taylor
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Koda Glover
10-Day DL
Nationals placed RHP Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement.
Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse in the corresponding roster move. Glover said he felt pain on the first pitch of his outing Tuesday against the Rockies but expects to return after the minimum 10 days. The right-hander suffered a torn labrum last season, so he has a history of hip trouble. Shawn Kelley will have the ninth inning all to himself in Glover's absence.
Apr 26
3
Blake Treinen
4
Sammy Solis
10-Day DL
An MRI on Sammy Solis's left elbow revealed nerve inflammation.
Solis was sent for an MRI after feeling tingling in his fingers when he tried to play catch a few days ago. There's no timetable for his return, but the good news is he doesn't have any ligament damage.
Apr 28
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
8
Matt Albers
9
Jacob Turner
Headlines
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
Dave Shovein recaps the Yankees' improbable comeback, Adam Eaton's injury and an update on Madison Bumgarner in Saturday's Daily Dose.
