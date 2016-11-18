Rafael Bautista | Outfielder

Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports that the Nationals will recall outfield prospect Rafael Bautista from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

He'll take the place of the injured Adam Eaton, who is presumably heading to the disabled list after leaving Friday's game with an ankle injury. Bautista, 24, is hitting .291/.325/.354 with no homers, two RBI and three stolen bases in 19 games at Triple-A Syracuse. He has terrific speed and could be worth a look for speed-starved teams in deeper mixed leagues if he's going to see everyday at-bats in center field while Eaton is sidelined.