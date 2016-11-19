Welcome,
Matt Andriese
(S)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Blake Snell
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(R)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Rickie Weeks
(1B)
David Carpenter
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Jose Alvarado | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/21/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Jose Alvarado is expected to join the Rays' bullpen on Wednesday night.
He'll be taking over for Chih-Wei Hu, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Tuesday's game. Alvarado, a nice-looking 21-year-old relief prospect, has registered a 2.38 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 14/5 K/BB ratio over 11 1/3 innings this season at Double-A Montgomery. The young lefty could see high-leverage action in his first taste of the major leagues -- amazing for someone who started the 2016 season in Low-A.
May 3 - 10:54 AM
Source:
Roger Mooney on Twitter
Rays optioned LHP Jose Alvarado to Double-A Montgomery.
Alvarado had just returned from his World Baseball Classic stint with Team Venezuela. The 21-year-old left-hander will try to rise further up the Rays' farm system in 2017 after putting up decent numbers last summer between Low-A Bowling Green and High-A Charlotte.
Mar 20 - 8:54 AM
Rays purchased the contract of LHP Jose Alvarado from High-A Charlotte.
The 21-year-old southpaw appeared in 37 games between Class-A Bowling Green and High-A Charlotte in 2016, posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 55/24 K/BB ratio over 70 2/3 innings.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:29:00 AM
Alvarado to join Rays' bullpen on Wednesday
May 3 - 10:54 AM
Rays option Jose Alvarado to minors
Mar 20 - 8:54 AM
Rays purchase contract of Jose Alvarado
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:29:00 AM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Montgomery(SOU)
AA
9
0
2
1
0
11.1
4
3
3
5
14
0
0
2.382
.794
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) has begun to take dry swings.
Ramos has also been throwing as he continues his rehab from meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee suffered last September. The Rays signed him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract in mid-December. A return in early June represents the most optimistic timetable, here, but that timetable should clarify as Ramos continues to progress in his recovery.
Apr 19
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Matt Duffy (heel) is aiming to begin a rehab assignment by the end of next week.
Duffy ran the bases Monday and will do so again on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from Achilles tendon surgery. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times hears the 26-year-old shortstop is aiming to join the Rays around late May. Tim Beckham has played well so far as Duffy's fill-in.
May 3
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
Sidelined
Evan Longoria (foot) is not in the Rays' lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Longoria has complained of foot trouble recently and will sit out for the second straight game. Daniel Robertson will handle the hot corner while batting eighth Tuesday against Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez. A 3-for-29 slump has dropped Longoria's average from .250 to .208.
May 2
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
60-Day DL
Rays transferred RHP Brad Boxberger from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Shane Peterson. Boxberger went on the DL with a lat injury and is now also battling a strained flexor tendon. He's throwing again but will obviously be sidelined for a while.
Apr 14
3
Xavier Cedeno
10-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) will not require surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.
He's been given a PRP injection and will be shut down for the next month. Cedeno will have a chance to return to the Rays sometime in the second half.
Apr 28
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.
Hunter suffered the injury while covering first base on Saturday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Apr 23
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Austin Pruitt
11
Ryan Garton
12
Chih-Wei Hu
Headlines
Britton Returns
May 3
Brad Johnson covers the latest news and notes for closers and base thieves including the return of Zach Britton.
