Jose Alvarado | Starting Pitcher

10-Day DL

Matt Duffy (heel) is aiming to begin a rehab assignment by the end of next week.

Duffy ran the bases Monday and will do so again on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from Achilles tendon surgery. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times hears the 26-year-old shortstop is aiming to join the Rays around late May. Tim Beckham has played well so far as Duffy's fill-in.