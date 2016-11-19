Player Page

Jose Alvarado | Starting Pitcher

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/21/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Contract: view contract details
Jose Alvarado is expected to join the Rays' bullpen on Wednesday night.
He'll be taking over for Chih-Wei Hu, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Tuesday's game. Alvarado, a nice-looking 21-year-old relief prospect, has registered a 2.38 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 14/5 K/BB ratio over 11 1/3 innings this season at Double-A Montgomery. The young lefty could see high-leverage action in his first taste of the major leagues -- amazing for someone who started the 2016 season in Low-A. May 3 - 10:54 AM
Source: Roger Mooney on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Montgomery(SOU)AA9021011.1433514002.382.794
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Jumbo Diaz
10Austin Pruitt
11Ryan Garton
12Chih-Wei Hu
 

 