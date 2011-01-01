Miguel Diaz | Starting Pitcher | #43

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Austin Hedges Sidelined

Austin Hedges (thigh) is out again Wednesday against the Cubs. Hedges suffered a bad bruise on his right thigh in a nasty home-plate collision with Anthony Rizzo in the sixth inning of Monday's series opener. Hedges should be ready to go Friday against the Tigers, after a scheduled team off day Thursday. Luis Torrens is behind the plate and batting eighth Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

2 Hector Sanchez 10-Day DL

Hector Sanchez (foot) went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, and four RBI on Tuesday night with Triple-A El Paso. Sanchez had to be pulled off a rehab assignment in late May after suffering a setback with his right foot, but he started playing in games again on June 15 and is probably just about ready to rejoin the Padres -- though there might not be a spot for him. Luis Torrens is currently serving as the backup to starting catcher Austin Hedges.

3 Luis Torrens

1B 1 Wil Myers

2B 1 Yangervis Solarte Sidelined

Yangervis Solarte will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. Solarte suffered the injury on a right-handed swing during pregame batting practice Tuesday and had to be scratched from the Padres' starting lineup, with Chase d'Arnaud filling in at second base. This injury comes with unfortunate timing for Solarte, who was batting .317/.394/.667 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games this month. Ryan Schimpf or Carlos Asuaje will be called up to give the Friars much-needed infield depth.

SS 1 Erick Aybar

2 Allen Cordoba

3B 1 Cory Spangenberg

LF 1 Jose Pirela

2 Travis Jankowski 60-Day DL

Travis Jankowski (foot) has been cleared for baseball activities. A checkup scan Monday showed steady healing in Jankowski's right foot, though Padres manager Andy Green cautioned Tuesday that the 25-year-old outfielder is still "weeks away" from being able to play in games. He's been out since late April, with the hot-hitting Jose Pirela recently taking over in left field for San Diego.

3 Matt Szczur

4 Alex Dickerson 60-Day DL

Alex Dickerson had another setback with his lingering back injury. He'll see some specialists this week and try to get some answers. Season-ending surgery is a possibility. Dickerson has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training because of a bulging disc.

CF 1 Manuel Margot 10-Day DL

Manuel Margot (calf) went 2-for-4 with two RBI in his second rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso. It looks like the 22-year-old outfielder will be good to rejoin the Padres by the end of this week. Margot has been on the disabled list since May 25 because of a right calf strain. He was batting .259/.305/.389 with four home runs and five stolen bases through 47 games with San Diego.

2 Franchy Cordero

RF 1 Hunter Renfroe

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Trevor Cahill 10-Day DL

Trevor Cahill (shoulder) will face hitters on Thursday. It will be the first time he's done so since he went down with a right shoulder strain over a month ago. Cahill should be cleared for a rehab assignment if things go well Thursday.

2 Jhoulys Chacin

3 Miguel Diaz Sidelined

Miguel Diaz left his start Wednesday against the Cubs with a right forearm strain. Diaz departed the game in the bottom of the third inning, after allowing just one hit over 2 1/3 frames to open the game. The young right-hander is probably looking at an extended absence. He was making his third career major league start Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

4 Luis Perdomo

5 Clayton Richard

6 Dinelson Lamet

7 Jered Weaver 10-Day DL

Jered Weaver (hip) is set to make his first minor league rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. The soft-tossing right-hander posted a 7.44 ERA over nine starts before landing on the disabled list, so there's no real rush by the Padres to get him back in there. Look for him to rejoin the Padres' rotation at some point in early-to-mid July.

8 Colin Rea 60-Day DL

Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day. Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.

9 Robbie Erlin 60-Day DL

Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury. Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Brandon Maurer

2 Brad Hand

3 Ryan Buchter

4 Craig Stammen

5 Jarred Cosart 10-Day DL

Padres placed RHP Jarred Cosart on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. Cosart has posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in six starts and one relief appearance this season for San Diego. It's not clear how long he will be sidelined. The right-hander underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in this same elbow over the winter.

6 Jose Torres

7 Kirby Yates

8 Jose Valdez

9 Buddy Baumann 60-Day DL

Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.