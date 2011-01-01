Player Page

Miguel Diaz | Starting Pitcher | #43

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Miguel Diaz left his start Wednesday against the Cubs with a right forearm strain.
Diaz departed the game in the bottom of the third inning, after allowing just one hit over 2 1/3 frames to open the game. The young right-hander is probably looking at an extended absence. He was making his third career major league start Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Jun 21 - 3:41 PM
Source: AJ Cassavell on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
8th12.1000.00.8570011100000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SD232110029.13025241724007.361.60
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 16@ MLW110003.1544150010.801.80
Jun 10KC110002.01003100.002.00
Jun 6@ ARZ100001.01101200.002.00
Jun 3COL10000.1222000054.006.00
May 26@ WAS100001.00000200.00.00
May 23@ NYM100002.00000100.00.00
May 19ARZ100001.131132006.754.50
May 16MLW100003.02001200.001.00
May 9TEX100001.00001000.001.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Yangervis Solarte
SS1Erick Aybar
2Allen Cordoba
3Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Cory Spangenberg
LF1Jose Pirela
2Travis Jankowski
3Matt Szczur
4Alex Dickerson
CF1Manuel Margot
2Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Trevor Cahill
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Miguel Diaz
4Luis Perdomo
5Clayton Richard
6Dinelson Lamet
7Jered Weaver
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Brad Hand
3Ryan Buchter
4Craig Stammen
5Jarred Cosart
6Jose Torres
7Kirby Yates
8Jose Valdez
9Buddy Baumann
10Phil Maton
 

 