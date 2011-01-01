Miguel Diaz | Starting Pitcher | #43

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Gomez not in lineup vs. Blue Jays
Homer Bailey (elbow) to start on Saturday
Freeman (wrist) says plan is to return as 3B
Miguel Diaz diagnosed with strained forearm
Doug Fister opts out of MLB deal with Angels
Scherzer brings no-no into eighth, takes loss
Mariners call up SP prospect Andrew Moore
Todd Frazier out Wednesday night vs. Twins
Diamondbacks sign first-rounder Pavin Smith
Hanley Ramirez still having shoulder trouble
Hedges still sidelined Wednesday vs. Cubs
Jason Heyward (hand) sits again Wednesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: OAK, Carr finalizing mega extension
Eric Decker's one-year deal worth just $3.85M
Patriots do deal with ex-Jets LB David Harris
Greg Olsen won't rule out holding out of camp
Maclin reveals he tore his groin last season
Lions' Khyri Thornton slapped with 6-game ban
ATL 'confident' of Devonta Freeman extension
Report: Kizer has narrowed the gap to Kessler
Jarvis Landry sets Week 1 deadline for deal
No chance Rams, Johnson reach long-term deal?
'80 percent' chance Cousins signs extension?
Quinn 'confident' Stafford deal will get done
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: HOU trying to clear cap space for FA
Report: SAC, DEN, PHX interested in Millsap
Langston Galloway will decline player option
Greg Monroe will pick up player option w/ MIL
ESPN: LAC gauge interest in DeAndre Jordan
Belinelli and Miles Plumlee traded to Atlanta
Dwight Howard traded to the Hornets
Cavs 'seriously interested' in Paul George
ESPN: Jimmy Butler hopes to stay with Bulls
Report: Dwyane Wade to pick up player option
Report: D'Angelo Russell, Mozgov headed to BK
Report: Brook Lopez traded to the Lakers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sources: VGK will get Tuch for signing Haula
Hossa (skin disorder) won't play next season
Marian Hossa might be forced to retire
Vegas may pick Erik Haula in expansion draft
Erik Karlsson doesn't regret playing injured
N. Foligno wins King Clancy & Messier Awards
Vegas has been busy wheeling and dealing
McPhee sees Golden Knights shaping up nicely
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
Source: John Tavares' extension put on hold
Report: TBL gives Peter Budaj a 2-year deal
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Shawn Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Rowan Pennink: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Woody Pitkat: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Doug Coby: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Bonsignore: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Swanson: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cadillac 200 stats
Kody Vanderwal: Carneros 200 advance
Will Rodgers: Carneros 200 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
TP: Scouts give Landry 'stratospheric grade'
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Jose Pirela
(OF)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Dinelson Lamet
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres
(R)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Phil Maton
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Valdez
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Jake Esch
(R)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Carlos Fisher
(R)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Franchy Cordero
(OF)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Cory Spangenberg
(3B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Brad Hand
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Miguel Diaz | Starting Pitcher | #43
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/28/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $535,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Miguel Diaz left his start Wednesday against the Cubs with a right forearm strain.
Diaz departed the game in the bottom of the third inning, after allowing just one hit over 2 1/3 frames to open the game. The young right-hander is probably looking at an extended absence. He was making his third career major league start Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Jun 21 - 3:41 PM
Source:
AJ Cassavell on Twitter
In his second big-league start, Miguel Diaz gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings Friday against the Brewers.
Diaz, who spent last year in low-A ball, isn't quite ready for this. He made a nice impression in his first few regular-season relief appearances, but he's sporting a 7.36 ERA in 29 1/3 innings now. It's unclear whether he'll get another start.
Jun 17 - 1:07 AM
Miguel Diaz could make a spot start for the Padres on Saturday against the Royals.
San Diego needs somebody to cover for Jarred Cosart, who landed on the disabled list Tuesday with an elbow strain. Diaz has a brutal 7.83 ERA in 23 innings this season out of the Padres' bullpen and obviously shouldn't be considered a fantasy streaming option.
Jun 6 - 7:53 PM
Source:
AJ Cassavell on Twitter
Rule 5 pick Miguel Diaz was credited with his first major league victory after throwing a perfect fifth inning Monday against the Rockies.
Diaz always figured to make the Padres, but it seemed highly unlikely that he'd be ready to pitch key innings early this season or maybe at any point of this season. He's been really impressive, showing top-notch stuff in 3 1/3 hitless innings to date. He's still not a good bet to amass fantasy value this year, but he has a really promising future if he stays healthy.
Apr 11 - 12:16 AM
Miguel Diaz diagnosed with strained forearm
Jun 21 - 3:41 PM
Miguel Diaz struggles versus Brewers
Jun 17 - 1:07 AM
Miguel Diaz could make spot start Saturday
Jun 6 - 7:53 PM
Miguel Diaz notches first win
Apr 11 - 12:16 AM
More Miguel Diaz Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
8th
1
2.1
0
0
0
.00
.857
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SD
23
2
1
1
0
0
29.1
30
25
24
17
24
0
0
7.36
1.60
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 16
@ MLW
1
1
0
0
0
3.1
5
4
4
1
5
0
0
10.80
1.80
Jun 10
KC
1
1
0
0
0
2.0
1
0
0
3
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Jun 6
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
1
0
1
2
0
0
.00
2.00
Jun 3
COL
1
0
0
0
0
.1
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
54.00
6.00
May 26
@ WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
May 23
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 19
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
3
1
1
3
2
0
0
6.75
4.50
May 16
MLW
1
0
0
0
0
3.0
2
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.00
May 9
TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
Sidelined
Austin Hedges (thigh) is out again Wednesday against the Cubs.
Hedges suffered a bad bruise on his right thigh in a nasty home-plate collision with Anthony Rizzo in the sixth inning of Monday's series opener. Hedges should be ready to go Friday against the Tigers, after a scheduled team off day Thursday. Luis Torrens is behind the plate and batting eighth Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Jun 21
2
Hector Sanchez
10-Day DL
Hector Sanchez (foot) went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, and four RBI on Tuesday night with Triple-A El Paso.
Sanchez had to be pulled off a rehab assignment in late May after suffering a setback with his right foot, but he started playing in games again on June 15 and is probably just about ready to rejoin the Padres -- though there might not be a spot for him. Luis Torrens is currently serving as the backup to starting catcher Austin Hedges.
Jun 21
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Yangervis Solarte
Sidelined
Yangervis Solarte will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
Solarte suffered the injury on a right-handed swing during pregame batting practice Tuesday and had to be scratched from the Padres' starting lineup, with Chase d'Arnaud filling in at second base. This injury comes with unfortunate timing for Solarte, who was batting .317/.394/.667 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games this month. Ryan Schimpf or Carlos Asuaje will be called up to give the Friars much-needed infield depth.
Jun 20
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Allen Cordoba
3
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Cory Spangenberg
LF
1
Jose Pirela
2
Travis Jankowski
60-Day DL
Travis Jankowski (foot) has been cleared for baseball activities.
A checkup scan Monday showed steady healing in Jankowski's right foot, though Padres manager Andy Green cautioned Tuesday that the 25-year-old outfielder is still "weeks away" from being able to play in games. He's been out since late April, with the hot-hitting Jose Pirela recently taking over in left field for San Diego.
Jun 13
3
Matt Szczur
4
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Alex Dickerson had another setback with his lingering back injury.
He'll see some specialists this week and try to get some answers. Season-ending surgery is a possibility. Dickerson has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training because of a bulging disc.
Jun 13
CF
1
Manuel Margot
10-Day DL
Manuel Margot (calf) went 2-for-4 with two RBI in his second rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso.
It looks like the 22-year-old outfielder will be good to rejoin the Padres by the end of this week. Margot has been on the disabled list since May 25 because of a right calf strain. He was batting .259/.305/.389 with four home runs and five stolen bases through 47 games with San Diego.
Jun 21
2
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Trevor Cahill
10-Day DL
Trevor Cahill (shoulder) will face hitters on Thursday.
It will be the first time he's done so since he went down with a right shoulder strain over a month ago. Cahill should be cleared for a rehab assignment if things go well Thursday.
Jun 18
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Miguel Diaz
Sidelined
Miguel Diaz left his start Wednesday against the Cubs with a right forearm strain.
Diaz departed the game in the bottom of the third inning, after allowing just one hit over 2 1/3 frames to open the game. The young right-hander is probably looking at an extended absence. He was making his third career major league start Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Jun 21
4
Luis Perdomo
5
Clayton Richard
6
Dinelson Lamet
7
Jered Weaver
10-Day DL
Jered Weaver (hip) is set to make his first minor league rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
The soft-tossing right-hander posted a 7.44 ERA over nine starts before landing on the disabled list, so there's no real rush by the Padres to get him back in there. Look for him to rejoin the Padres' rotation at some point in early-to-mid July.
Jun 17
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
9
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Brad Hand
3
Ryan Buchter
4
Craig Stammen
5
Jarred Cosart
10-Day DL
Padres placed RHP Jarred Cosart on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.
Cosart has posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in six starts and one relief appearance this season for San Diego. It's not clear how long he will be sidelined. The right-hander underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in this same elbow over the winter.
Jun 6
6
Jose Torres
7
Kirby Yates
8
Jose Valdez
9
Buddy Baumann
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.
May 8
10
Phil Maton
