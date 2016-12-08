Welcome,
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Chris Smith
(R)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
T.J. House
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Jake Elmore
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Jose Tabata
(OF)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ryan Borucki
(S)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Russell Martin
(C)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Glenn Sparkman | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/11/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Glenn Sparkman broke a bone in his right thumb during pitchers fielding practice Thursday.
He's a right-handed pitcher, so this is probably going to be a lengthy absence. Sparkman was plucked away from the Royals with the 13th overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft and had been competing for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen this spring. He'll probably open 2017 on the disabled list.
Mar 2 - 2:01 PM
Source:
Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Blue Jays selected RHP Glenn Sparkman from the Royals with the No. 13 pick in the Rule 5 Draft.
Sparkman posted a 5.22 ERA in 60 1/3 innings this summer between four different levels of the Royals' minor league system, topping out at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He'll likely struggle to find a spot on Toronto's major league roster out of camp next spring.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 10:17:00 AM
Rule 5 pick Sparkman suffers broken thumb
Mar 2 - 2:01 PM
Blue Jays select Sparkman in Rule 5
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 10:17:00 AM
More Glenn Sparkman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2678)
2
D. Wright
NYM
(1828)
3
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1701)
4
A. Beltre
TEX
(1701)
5
J. Verlander
DET
(1654)
6
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1544)
7
A. Pagan
SF
(1510)
8
L. Duda
NYM
(1443)
9
M. Wieters
WAS
(1427)
10
J. Segura
SEA
(1357)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Glenn Sparkman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Glenn Sparkman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Glenn Sparkman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Glenn Sparkman's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Lexington(SAL)
A
3
3
0
2
0
14.1
21
11
11
3
19
0
0
6.907
1.674
Northwest Arkansas(TEX)
AA
4
4
0
2
0
17.2
21
10
9
5
20
0
0
4.585
1.472
Surprise(ARIZ)
R
7
7
1
3
0
16.2
19
12
10
1
17
0
0
5.400
1.200
Wilmington(CARO)
A
2
2
1
0
0
11.2
9
5
5
1
9
0
0
3.857
.857
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3
Juan Graterol
4
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis (knee) has been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills in Blue Jays camp.
But manager John Gibbons told reporters Thursday morning that there is no set date for the second baseman's Grapefruit League debut. "Hopefully Devon’s ready, but we can’t guarantee that," said Gibbons. Travis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in mid-November and will have to be monitored closely throughout the spring. He still has time.
Mar 2
2
Ryan Goins
3
Gregorio Petit
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
5
Jake Elmore
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
Sidelined
Josh Donaldson (calf) fielded grounders Wednesday without issue.
That's another big step in the right direction for the star third baseman, who strained his right calf during the Blue Jays' first team workout of the spring. He could make his Grapefruit League debut by the end of next week. There is currently no concern about his readiness for the opening of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 2
LF
1
Melvin Upton
2
Ezequiel Carrera
3
Jose Tabata
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Sidelined
Kevin Pillar underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.
Pillar tore a thumb ligament in early August on a successful steal attempt. He returned a month later and played with the injury down the stretch. Pillar has already begun rehabbing and should be ready in plenty of time for spring training. The 27-year-old hit .266 with seven homers, 53 RBI, 35 doubles and 14 steals over 146 games this season.
Oct 29
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Jose Bautista
2
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Mat Latos
7
T.J. House
8
Casey Lawrence
9
Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
Sidelined
Glenn Sparkman broke a bone in his right thumb during pitchers fielding practice Thursday.
He's a right-handed pitcher, so this is probably going to be a lengthy absence. Sparkman was plucked away from the Royals with the 13th overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft and had been competing for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen this spring. He'll probably open 2017 on the disabled list.
Mar 2
9
Brett Oberholtzer
10
Danny Barnes
11
Gavin Floyd
12
Dominic Leone
13
Chris Smith
14
Matt Dermody
