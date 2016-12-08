Player Page

Glenn Sparkman | Starting Pitcher

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/11/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Glenn Sparkman broke a bone in his right thumb during pitchers fielding practice Thursday.
He's a right-handed pitcher, so this is probably going to be a lengthy absence. Sparkman was plucked away from the Royals with the 13th overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft and had been competing for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen this spring. He'll probably open 2017 on the disabled list. Mar 2 - 2:01 PM
Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
Game Log
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lexington(SAL)A3302014.1211111319006.9071.674
Northwest Arkansas(TEX)AA4402017.221109520004.5851.472
Surprise(ARIZ)R7713016.2191210117005.4001.200
Wilmington(CARO)A2210011.295519003.857.857
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3Juan Graterol
4Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
5Jake Elmore
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Jose Tabata
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Mat Latos
7T.J. House
8Casey Lawrence
9Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Brett Oberholtzer
10Danny Barnes
11Gavin Floyd
12Dominic Leone
13Chris Smith
14Matt Dermody
 

 