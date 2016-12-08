Glenn Sparkman | Starting Pitcher

He's a right-handed pitcher, so this is probably going to be a lengthy absence. Sparkman was plucked away from the Royals with the 13th overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft and had been competing for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen this spring. He'll probably open 2017 on the disabled list.

Glenn Sparkman broke a bone in his right thumb during pitchers fielding practice Thursday.

Blue Jays selected RHP Glenn Sparkman from the Royals with the No. 13 pick in the Rule 5 Draft.

Sparkman posted a 5.22 ERA in 60 1/3 innings this summer between four different levels of the Royals' minor league system, topping out at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He'll likely struggle to find a spot on Toronto's major league roster out of camp next spring.