Austin Bibens-Dirkx | Relief Pitcher | #56 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (32) / 4/29/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 212 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Portland Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 16 (0) / SEA

Austin Bibens-Dirkx was outstanding in Saturday's victory over the Yankees, surrendering just one run on five hits over seven strong innings. The right-hander punched out three and issued one free pass on the afternoon. The only blemish on his day was a solo homer by Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. He has been incredibly inconsistent this season, but has shown flashes of brilliance while posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He'll look to replicate this fine effort when he does battle against the White Sox in Chicago on Friday.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx struggled in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing five runs on five hits across his five innings of work. The right-hander struck out five while walking one. He surrendered a pair of solo home runs to Justin Smoak and Jose Bautista, but the big blow came on a three-run double by Steve Pearce in the fourth inning. Even with this rough effort, he still sports a respectable 4.25 ERA and 1.04 WHIP on the year. He draws a difficult matchup his next time out, taking on the Yankees in New York on Saturday.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx will get another start Monday night against the Blue Jays. That will allow Andrew Cashner an extra day of rest. Bibens-Dirkx worked seven innings of one-run ball in his last start June 11 against the Nationals, but the 32-year-old rookie is not a recommended fantasy streamer versus Toronto. Source: Evan Grant on Twitter