[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yadier Molina absent from Saturday's lineup
Bibens-Dirkx outstanding in win over Yankees
A's promote top prospect Franklin Barreto
Tanaka sharp in no-decision vs. Rangers
Yankees DFA Carter, turn to Austin at 1B
Rays designate Derek Norris for assignment
Brian Goodwin homers twice to lead Nationals
Jose Urena fires six scoreless to beat Cubs
Howie Kendrick scratched with tight hamstring
Asdrubal Cabrera requests trade from Mets
Julio Urias will undergo shoulder surgery
Dustin Pedroia a late add to Red Sox' lineup
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Ernesto Frieri
(R)
Keone Kela
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Pete Kozma
(SS)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Preston Claiborne
(R)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Drew Robinson
(DH)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx | Relief Pitcher | #56
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 4/29/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Portland
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 16 (0) / SEA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Austin Bibens-Dirkx was outstanding in Saturday's victory over the Yankees, surrendering just one run on five hits over seven strong innings.
The right-hander punched out three and issued one free pass on the afternoon. The only blemish on his day was a solo homer by Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. He has been incredibly inconsistent this season, but has shown flashes of brilliance while posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He'll look to replicate this fine effort when he does battle against the White Sox in Chicago on Friday.
Jun 24 - 4:17 PM
Austin Bibens-Dirkx struggled in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing five runs on five hits across his five innings of work.
The right-hander struck out five while walking one. He surrendered a pair of solo home runs to Justin Smoak and Jose Bautista, but the big blow came on a three-run double by Steve Pearce in the fourth inning. Even with this rough effort, he still sports a respectable 4.25 ERA and 1.04 WHIP on the year. He draws a difficult matchup his next time out, taking on the Yankees in New York on Saturday.
Jun 20 - 12:26 AM
Austin Bibens-Dirkx will get another start Monday night against the Blue Jays.
That will allow Andrew Cashner an extra day of rest. Bibens-Dirkx worked seven innings of one-run ball in his last start June 11 against the Nationals, but the 32-year-old rookie is not a recommended fantasy streamer versus Toronto.
Jun 16 - 5:55 PM
Source:
Evan Grant on Twitter
Austin Bibens-Dirkx gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Rays on Wednesday.
He surrendered five base hits, walked three batters and struck out two while settling for a no-decision. He was touched up for a two-run homer by Steven Souza in the second inning. This was the first career start for the 32-year-old rookie after making four appearances in relief. He has a 4.50 ERA with 11 strikeouts and six walks in 16 innings of work.
Jun 1 - 12:33 AM
Bibens-Dirkx outstanding in win over Yankees
Jun 24 - 4:17 PM
Bibens-Dirkx struggles in no-decision Monday
Jun 20 - 12:26 AM
Austin Bibens-Dirkx to start Monday vs. TOR
Jun 16 - 5:55 PM
Bibens-Dirkx gives up three runs in 4 2/3
Jun 1 - 12:33 AM
More Austin Bibens-Dirkx Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
1.29
.857
1
1
5
1
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
8
3
2
0
0
0
29.2
23
14
14
8
18
0
0
4.25
1.04
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 24
@ NYY
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
1
1
1
3
0
0
1.29
.86
Jun 19
TOR
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
5
5
5
1
5
0
0
9.00
1.20
Jun 11
@ WAS
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
3
1
1
1
2
0
0
1.29
.57
Jun 6
NYM
1
0
1
0
0
1.2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.20
May 31
TB
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
5
3
3
3
2
0
0
5.79
1.71
May 26
@ TOR
1
0
0
0
0
4.0
4
3
3
1
5
0
0
6.75
1.25
May 24
@ BOS
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
2
1
1
0
1
0
0
5.40
1.20
May 20
@ DET
1
0
0
0
0
4.2
1
0
0
2
2
0
0
.00
.64
May 17
PHI
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
9.00
1.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
6
3
0
2
0
23.2
22
9
8
7
20
0
0
3.042
1.225
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
60-Day DL
Hanser Alberto is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder Monday.
Alberto has been sidelined since spring training due to lingering shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old infielder can probably be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Jun 16
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
Sidelined
Cole Hamels (oblique) is on track to rejoin the Rangers' rotation on Monday in Cleveland.
That's assuming things go as planned during his bullpen session Friday. Hamels allowed just one run while striking out eight over 8 2/3 innings in two rehab starts, going 5 2/3 frames and throwing 81 pitches in his final outing Wednesday. The veteran lefty should be ready for close to a full workload versus the Tribe. Hamels has been out since early May with a strained right oblique.
Jun 23
3
Martin Perez
10-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Martin Perez on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb fracture.
Perez sustained the injury when he slammed his thumb in a hotel door. The Rangers are hopeful that he'll only need to miss one start.
Jun 24
4
Andrew Cashner
10-Day DL
Andrew Cashner (oblique) threw 41 pitches in a successful bullpen session on Saturday.
The right-hander isn't expected to require any minor league rehab starts and could be cleared to join the rotation next week against the Indians. Before landing on the DL, he registered a 3.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 33/31 K/BB ratio across 69 1/3 innings.
Jun 24
5
A.J. Griffin
60-Day DL
Rangers transferred RHP A.J. Griffin from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Tanner Scheppers. Griffin now isn't eligible to return until late July.
Jun 19
6
Tyson Ross
7
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo an MRI next Thursday.
If the exam shows that Gonzalez's right elbow has had significant healing, he'll resume a throwing program. The righty has a slight tear in his ulnar collateral ligament but is trying to avoid Tommy John surgery.
Apr 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Bush
2
Jeremy Jeffress
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Preston Claiborne will take his spot in the bullpen. Jeffress, 29, owns a rough 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 31 appearances this season for Texas.
Jun 22
3
Keone Kela
4
Tony Barnette
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ring finger.
It's not clear how long he might be sidelined, but it figures to be more than 10 days. Barnette has surrendered 20 runs -- 19 earned -- in 23 2/3 innings this season for an unsightly 7.23 ERA. He posted a 2.09 ERA over 60 1/3 innings for Texas in 2016.
Jun 16
5
Jose Leclerc
6
Alex Claudio
7
Nick Martinez
8
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Jake Diekman recently underwent the second of three ulcerative colitis surgeries to remove and rebuild his colon.
Diekman lost about 10 pounds as a result of the procedure. He'll have the third and final surgery on June 9 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The hope is that Diekman will resume a throwing program in late June and rejoin the Rangers' bullpen sometime in the second half.
Apr 21
11
Ernesto Frieri
12
Tanner Scheppers
13
Preston Claiborne
