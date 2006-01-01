Player Page

Austin Bibens-Dirkx | Relief Pitcher | #56

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/29/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Portland
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 16 (0) / SEA
Austin Bibens-Dirkx was outstanding in Saturday's victory over the Yankees, surrendering just one run on five hits over seven strong innings.
The right-hander punched out three and issued one free pass on the afternoon. The only blemish on his day was a solo homer by Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. He has been incredibly inconsistent this season, but has shown flashes of brilliance while posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He'll look to replicate this fine effort when he does battle against the White Sox in Chicago on Friday. Jun 24 - 4:17 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01001.29.8571151300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX83200029.2231414818004.251.04
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 24@ NYY111007.051113001.29.86
Jun 19TOR110005.055515009.001.20
Jun 11@ WAS111007.031112001.29.57
Jun 6NYM101001.22000000.001.20
May 31TB110004.253332005.791.71
May 26@ TOR100004.043315006.751.25
May 24@ BOS100001.221101005.401.20
May 20@ DET100004.21002200.00.64
May 17PHI100001.011101009.001.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Round Rock(PCL)AAA6302023.22298720003.0421.225
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3Pete Kozma
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Bush
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Keone Kela
4Tony Barnette
5Jose Leclerc
6Alex Claudio
7Nick Martinez
8Austin Bibens-Dirkx
9Dario Alvarez
10Jake Diekman
11Ernesto Frieri
12Tanner Scheppers
13Preston Claiborne
 

 