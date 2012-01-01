Luke Voit | First Baseman | #40

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Luke Voit crushes first career homer in win
Masahiro Tanaka fans eight in win over Jays
Aaron Nola outstanding in win over Pirates
Yoenis Cespedes had hamstring cramp Monday
Jedd Gyorko pulled from game with leg cramp
Report: Cubs inquired on Justin Verlander
Brian Dozier scratched with back soreness
Nelson Cruz (knee) held out of lineup again
E-Rod (knee) won't rejoin rotation pre-break
Ryon Healy (back) out of lineup on Monday
Rockies place Ian Desmond (calf) on DL
'Good chance' Bogaerts (groin) back Tuesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dallas inks Alexander Radulov to 5-year deal
Ales Hemsky agrees to one-year deal with Habs
Sharks make Joe Thornton signing official
Devils acquire Marcus Johansson from Capitals
Capitals ink Evgeny Kuznetsov to 8-year deal
Leafs land Patrick Marleau with 3-year deal
Vegas acquires Marcus Kruger from Chicago
Montreal locks up Carey Price to 8-year deal
Radulov narrows choices to Habs and Stars
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk decision on Monday
Marcus Kruger's modified NTC kicked in today
Pens, Justin Schultz agree to three-year deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eckes building confidence, character & clout
Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 results
Sadler: 2nd at Daytona, retains NXS lead
DNF for Allgaier in Daytona XFINITY race
Brennan Poole: Firecracker 250 results
America, Lee celebrate same-day birthdays
Cole Custer: Firecracker 250 results
Christopher Bell doubles-up in Illinois
Burton 6th at Berlin, keeps points lead
Chase Purdy: Runner-up in Stars & Stripes 150
Baize: Lap-leader in Stars & Strips 150
Chase Cabre: Stars & Stripes 150 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Y.E. Yang headlines the Greenbrier Monday Q
Howell III settles for P2; loses QLN playoff
Stanley wins second TOUR title in QLN playoff
Season-best T3 for Laird; ends QLN w/ 67
Fowler posts 5-under target with 9-birdie 65
Fleetwood triumphs in 2017 Open de France
Lingmerth maintains lead despite 3-over 73
Summerhays R3 even-par 70; 1 back @ QLN
Luck moves inside top 5 at QLN w/ R3 67
Levin posts 5-under at QLN; season-low 65
R3 @ QL National suspended; dangerous weather
Justin Thomas among notable MCs at QLN
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez heads to Cuse
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
Penn State quiet on extension for HC Franklin
Ducks WR Carrington arrested on DUI charge
Kent State TE coach McMichael opts to retire
UVA CB Chuck Davis wins $100,000 in lottery
Sam Darnold crushes Opening counselor comp
Five-star QB Corral set for trio of SEC trips
Ex-ND S Redfield transfers to D-II IUP
Artis' charges dismissed; can rejoin UNC team
Oklahoma St. punter launches Heisman campaign
Florida OL Fruhmorgen reportedly leaves team
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton winger returns to training
Swans midfielder undergoes Ki hole surgery
Mustafi and Germany beat Sanchez and Chile
Contract rejection alerts Liverpool
West Brom bag Saints striker
Watford welcome RB Kiko Femenia
Marco Silva captures young Stoke keeper
Arsenal officially welcome Sead Kolasinac
Caballero makes Chelsea switch
Southampton defender pens new deal
Swansea add Dutch keeper on free transfer
Swansea City on verge of signing playmaker
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Victor Marte
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Luke Voit
(1B)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(2B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Alex Mejia
(2B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Luke Weaver
(R)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Paul DeJong
(2B)
Mike Leake
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Robert Stock
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Luke Voit | First Baseman | #40
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Missouri State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 22 (0) / STL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luke Voit crushed his first career home run as the Cardinals blasted the Marlins 14-6 on Monday.
Voit plated a run with a ground ball in the first inning then added an RBI double in the third. The fireworks came in the eighth inning, where he drove a two-run homer 427 feet to center field for his first career blast. He finished the night 2-for-5 with the four RBI and is now hitting .400/.438/.800 in his limited action on the season.
Jul 3 - 10:46 PM
Cardinals purchased the contract of 1B Luke Voit from Triple-A Memphis.
The 26-year-old had been mashing the ball at Triple-A, slashing .322/.406/.561 with 12 homers and 48 RBI in 70 games. He'll add a right-handed power option off the bench for the Cardinals.
Jun 25 - 4:31 PM
Luke Voit homered in the bottom of the eighth as a Cardinals split-squad took down the Nationals 5-4 on Monday.
Voit, a converted catcher, was a nice surprise for the Cardinals last year, hitting .297/.372/.477 in Double-A. He turned 26 earlier this month, so he's not really a prospect. Still, he's interesting depth. He should have been rooting for a Matt Adams trade to have any real chance of seeing the majors with the Cardinals this year.
Feb 27 - 4:29 PM
Luke Voit crushes first career homer in win
Jul 3 - 10:46 PM
Cardinals call up Luke Voit from Triple-A
Jun 25 - 4:31 PM
Luke Voit homers in Cardinals' victory
Feb 27 - 4:29 PM
More Luke Voit Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
1
4
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
10
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
7
10
4
2
0
0
0
3
0
3
0
0
.400
.455
.600
1.055
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 3
MIA
1
5
2
1
0
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.200
Jul 2
WAS
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Jul 1
WAS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 30
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 29
@ ARZ
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Jun 27
@ ARZ
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Jun 26
CIN
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
70
255
82
23
1
12
48
33
29
51
1
1
.322
.406
.561
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2B
1
Kolten Wong
10-Day DL
Kolten Wong (triceps) won't be activated from the disabled list until after the All-Star break.
The hope had been that Wong could return as soon as this weekend, but his recovery from a right triceps strain is coming along slower than expected. "I thought it would be sooner," admitted Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak. Wong could still begin a rehab assignment fairly soon but is at least a couple weeks away. Greg Garcia should handle most of the starts at second base while Wong is out.
Jun 30
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Paul DeJong
2
Alex Mejia
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
Sidelined
Jedd Gyorko was lifted from Monday's game versus the Marlins with left leg cramping.
It's a hot and muggy night in St. Louis, so it's not a surprise that a player might be cramping up. Consider Gyorko day-to-day. He was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored before exiting.
Jul 3
LF
1
Tommy Pham
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
10-Day DL
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Friday that he's optimistic Dexter Fowler (heel) will return next week.
Fowler visited a specialist earlier this week to have his right heel spur checked out and evidently the visit must have gone well. It's unclear if he'll need a rehab assignment before returning.
Jun 30
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Cardinals transferred RHP Alex Reyes to the 60-day disabled list.
Reyes will not play this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He could start into a throw program soon, but there is still a long road ahead of him before he is ready to contribute.
Jun 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Trevor Rosenthal
3
Kevin Siegrist
10-Day DL
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Friday that he expects to have Kevin Siegrist (neck) back next week.
Siegrist has been sidelined for the past week with a cervical spine strain. It's unclear whether he'll require any rehab appearances before being activated.
Jun 30
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
Tyler Lyons
7
John Brebbia
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Luke Weaver
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Cardinals' Gulf Coast League team on Friday.
He allowed an infield single and recorded one strikeout in a scoreless frame. Duke had Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last October, but he's made a rapid recovery and hopes to be a factor in the Cards' bullpen during the second half. The left-hander boasts a 2.74 ERA with 208 strikeouts over 180 1/3 innings over the last three seasons.
Jun 30
Headlines
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 3
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
More MLB Columns
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 3
»
Daily Dose: Magnificent Mookie
Jul 3
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 3
Jul 3
»
Grab a Scoop of Arcia
Jul 2
»
Dose: Frazier Says Hello
Jul 2
»
Week That Was: What About Cobb
Jul 1
»
Daily Dose: Vogt of Confidence
Jul 1
»
The Week Ahead: Zack Attack
Jun 30
MLB Headlines
»
Luke Voit crushes first career homer in win
»
Masahiro Tanaka fans eight in win over Jays
»
Aaron Nola outstanding in win over Pirates
»
Yoenis Cespedes had hamstring cramp Monday
»
Jedd Gyorko pulled from game with leg cramp
»
Report: Cubs inquired on Justin Verlander
»
Brian Dozier scratched with back soreness
»
Nelson Cruz (knee) held out of lineup again
»
E-Rod (knee) won't rejoin rotation pre-break
»
Ryon Healy (back) out of lineup on Monday
»
Rockies place Ian Desmond (calf) on DL
»
'Good chance' Bogaerts (groin) back Tuesday
