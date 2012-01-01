Player Page

Weather | Roster

Luke Voit | First Baseman | #40

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Missouri State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 22 (0) / STL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Luke Voit crushed his first career home run as the Cardinals blasted the Marlins 14-6 on Monday.
Voit plated a run with a ground ball in the first inning then added an RBI double in the third. The fireworks came in the eighth inning, where he drove a two-run homer 427 feet to center field for his first career blast. He finished the night 2-for-5 with the four RBI and is now hitting .400/.438/.800 in his limited action on the season. Jul 3 - 10:46 PM
More Luke Voit Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.4001402010000101
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
7104200030300.400.455.6001.055
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170400000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 3MIA15210142000000.400.4001.200
Jul 2WAS111000000000001.0001.0001.000
Jul 1WAS13000001020000.000.000.000
Jun 30WAS10000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 29@ ARZ111100010000001.0001.0002.000
Jun 27@ ARZ111000010000001.0001.0001.000
Jun 26CIN14110000010000.250.250.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA7025582231124833295111.322.406.561
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Paul DeJong
2Alex Mejia
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Trevor Rosenthal
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6Tyler Lyons
7John Brebbia
8Sam Tuivailala
9Luke Weaver
10Zach Duke
 

 