Luke Voit | First Baseman | #40

Luke Voit crushed his first career home run as the Cardinals blasted the Marlins 14-6 on Monday.

Voit plated a run with a ground ball in the first inning then added an RBI double in the third. The fireworks came in the eighth inning, where he drove a two-run homer 427 feet to center field for his first career blast. He finished the night 2-for-5 with the four RBI and is now hitting .400/.438/.800 in his limited action on the season.