Paul DeJong | Second Baseman | #11

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/2/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Illinois State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL
Paul DeJong finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Cardinals' defeat of the Mets on Sunday.
DeJong closes out the first half having registered eight extra-base hits (three homers, five doubles) over his final 13 plate appearances. The impressive 23-year-old rookie is batting .313/.331/.602 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, and 20 RBI over his first 36 major league games. He should continue to see regular playing time between shortstop and second base. Jul 9 - 4:54 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500110100000002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
35124381008191643800.306.326.581.906
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017002015000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 9NYM14200111000000.500.5001.250
Jul 8NYM144301220000001.0001.0002.500
Jul 7NYM14310111010000.750.7501.750
Jul 6MIA111100000000001.0001.0002.000
Jul 5MIA13100001120000.333.500.333
Jul 4MIA14100001010000.250.250.250
Jul 3MIA14000001110000.000.200.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA48177539013342794602.299.339.571
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Paul DeJong
2Alex Mejia
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Trevor Rosenthal
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6Tyler Lyons
7John Brebbia
8Sam Tuivailala
9Luke Weaver
10Zach Duke
 

 