Paul DeJong | Second Baseman | #11 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (23) / 8/2/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Illinois State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL

Latest News Recent News

Paul DeJong finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Cardinals' defeat of the Mets on Sunday. DeJong closes out the first half having registered eight extra-base hits (three homers, five doubles) over his final 13 plate appearances. The impressive 23-year-old rookie is batting .313/.331/.602 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, and 20 RBI over his first 36 major league games. He should continue to see regular playing time between shortstop and second base.

Paul DeJong went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and three doubles to lead his club to a win over the Mets on Saturday. He took starter Zack Wheeler over the wall to open the scoring in the third inning. He drove in another run with a double in the eighth. He finished with two RBI and two runs scored in the ballgame. He went 3-for-4 with a bomb in yesterday's game and is hot as a firecracker right now. The rookie has been getting semi-regular playing time since being called up from the minors in late May. He is slashing .306/.326/.581 with eight home runs and 19 RBI in 129 plate appearances. He makes for a nice pickup if he is still available in your league.

Paul DeJong went 3-for-4 with a home run in a loss to the Mets on Friday. DeJong followed Randal Grichuk's solo dong in the third inning with one of his own, his seventh of the year. He also doubled in the game, finishing an elusive triple -- he's yet to hit one in 34 major league games -- shy of the cycle. The 23-year-old has quietly made some fans in St. Louis with his bat since being promoted, hitting .283/.304/.517 in those 34 games. With Aledmys Diaz at Triple-A, DeJong should continue to get the lion's share of at-bats at shortstop until he stops hitting, or Diaz starts.