Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Altuve reaches five times, average up to .347
Carlos Correa goes ballistic in rout of Jays
Lynn delivers seven shutout frames vs. Mets
DeJong goes yard again as Cards top Mets
Brad Miller saves Rays with late home run
Nunez (hamstring) to resume rehab on Wed.
Joe Ross exits start with apparent injury
Taillon (illness) scratched from Sunday start
Hunter Renfroe (neck) expected back Friday
Avisail Garcia (finger) returns to lineup
Brewers optimistic Braun (calf) plays Friday
Keuchel (neck) throwing bullpen session Sun.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jennings expects to sign before season starts
Gurley impressed with McVay's new offense
Not a 'done deal' that McCown starts Week 1?
Myles Garrett (foot) shares leg press video
Gary Barnidge yet to hear from the Ravens
Jeremy Hill expected to keep role in offense
Jihad Ward recovering from 'minor' surgery
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Aron Baynes agrees to one-year deal with BOS
Update: Markelle Fultz (ankle) out 1-2 weeks
TOR to swap Cory Joseph for C.J. Miles
Pat McCaw scores 25 points on Saturday
Justin Hamilton headed to Toronto in trade
DeMarre Carroll traded to Nets on Saturday
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (lip) out for game
Jayson Tatum puts on scoring clinic with 27
Kyle Kuzma erupts for 31 points vs. Boston
Ball Bounces Back: Lonzo drops triple-double
Bam Adebayo scores 18 points with 10 boards
Wizards match max offer sheet on Otto Porter
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
Report: Wings, Tomas Tatar not close to deal
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton: 4th K&N East win, extends point lead
Sargeant wins Fans With Benefits 150 in Iowa
Lacroix surges late for Pinty's ICAR victory
Ryan Blaney rounds out Kentucky top 10
Kevin Harvick 9th and last on lead lap
8th-place for Logano at Kentucky
Jamie McMurray finished 7th at Kentucky
Erik Jones gets back-to-back top-10s
Kyle Busch fades to 5th in Kentucky
Denny Hamlin 4th at Kentucky Speedway
Chase Elliott gets 4th podium finish
From worst to almost 1st for Kyle Larson
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Amateur Niemann wraps with bogey-free 64
Rahm blows away the field in the Irish Open
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
Im stays tied for lead after R3 68 in Ireland
Rahm tied for the lead with 18 to go at Irish
Kisner among notable MCs at Greenbrier
Swafford climbs to T2 with bogey-free 66
Henley makes big move; day-tying-low 64
Martin three back after second-round 67
McIlroy fails to make weekend in Irish Open
Munoz extends his Greenbrier lead in R2
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Oregon AD Rob Mullens receives big contract
Four-star DE Anderson backs off LSU pledge
UNC reinstates senior LB Allen Artis
Vols DC Shoop files counterclaim vs. Penn
Notre Dame-Arkansas set for home-and-home
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Mahrez still very keen on a move away
Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku
Gazzaniga heading for the Saints exit door
Utd look at move for Dier with Matic blocked
United fend off Chelsea bid for Lukaku
Rooney will rejoin Everton within days
Alexandre Lacazette arrives at Arsenal
Even if Sanchez stays he might score less
Per Mertesacker to play one final season
Arsenal, Lemar agree to personal terms
Jon Walters trades Stoke City for Burnley
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Luke Voit
(1B)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(2B)
Alex Mejia
(2B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(R)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Paul DeJong
(2B)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Robert Stock
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Paul DeJong | Second Baseman | #11
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/2/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Illinois State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 4 (0) / STL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Paul DeJong finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Cardinals' defeat of the Mets on Sunday.
DeJong closes out the first half having registered eight extra-base hits (three homers, five doubles) over his final 13 plate appearances. The impressive 23-year-old rookie is batting .313/.331/.602 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, and 20 RBI over his first 36 major league games. He should continue to see regular playing time between shortstop and second base.
Jul 9 - 4:54 PM
Paul DeJong went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and three doubles to lead his club to a win over the Mets on Saturday.
He took starter Zack Wheeler over the wall to open the scoring in the third inning. He drove in another run with a double in the eighth. He finished with two RBI and two runs scored in the ballgame. He went 3-for-4 with a bomb in yesterday's game and is hot as a firecracker right now. The rookie has been getting semi-regular playing time since being called up from the minors in late May. He is slashing .306/.326/.581 with eight home runs and 19 RBI in 129 plate appearances. He makes for a nice pickup if he is still available in your league.
Jul 8 - 8:34 PM
Paul DeJong went 3-for-4 with a home run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.
DeJong followed Randal Grichuk's solo dong in the third inning with one of his own, his seventh of the year. He also doubled in the game, finishing an elusive triple -- he's yet to hit one in 34 major league games -- shy of the cycle. The 23-year-old has quietly made some fans in St. Louis with his bat since being promoted, hitting .283/.304/.517 in those 34 games. With Aledmys Diaz at Triple-A, DeJong should continue to get the lion's share of at-bats at shortstop until he stops hitting, or Diaz starts.
Jul 8 - 1:07 AM
Paul DeJong hit his sixth homer Friday off the Nationals' Jacob Turner.
DeJong will certainly be a lineup fixture through the All-Star break and maybe beyond now that Aledmys Diaz has fallen out of favor. His 32/1 K/BB ratio through 101 major league at-bats wouldn't seem to bode well, but it hasn't stopped him from hitting .277 thus far.
Jun 30 - 11:35 PM
DeJong goes yard again as Cards top Mets
Jul 9 - 4:54 PM
DeJong goes 4-for-4 with a home run vs Mets
Jul 8 - 8:34 PM
DeJong has three hits, homer against Mets
Jul 8 - 1:07 AM
Paul DeJong hits sixth home run
Jun 30 - 11:35 PM
More Paul DeJong Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3080)
2
A. Judge
NYY
(2940)
3
T. Turner
WAS
(2188)
4
C. Correa
HOU
(2162)
5
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2094)
6
X. Bogaerts
BOS
(2028)
7
F. Freeman
ATL
(1869)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(1862)
9
N. Cruz
SEA
(1840)
10
L. Voit
STL
(1839)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
35
124
38
10
0
8
19
16
4
38
0
0
.306
.326
.581
.906
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
20
15
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 9
NYM
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Jul 8
NYM
1
4
4
3
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.500
Jul 7
NYM
1
4
3
1
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.750
Jul 6
MIA
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Jul 5
MIA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Jul 4
MIA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jul 3
MIA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
48
177
53
9
0
13
34
27
9
46
0
2
.299
.339
.571
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2B
1
Kolten Wong
10-Day DL
Kolten Wong (triceps) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday with Double-A Springfield.
Wong has been out since mid-June with a right triceps strain, but he's hoping to rejoin the Cardinals after the All-Star break. Matt Carpenter has been filling in at second base over the past couple of days.
Jul 4
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Paul DeJong
2
Alex Mejia
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
Sidelined
Tommy Pham left Sunday's game against the Mets with tightness in his left hip.
Pham was 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, and two runs scored before getting replaced in the seventh inning by Randal Grichuk. Pham has a long history of debilitating injuries, but he should be ready to rock after the All-Star break.
Jul 9
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Cardinals transferred RHP Alex Reyes to the 60-day disabled list.
Reyes will not play this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He could start into a throw program soon, but there is still a long road ahead of him before he is ready to contribute.
Jun 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Trevor Rosenthal
3
Kevin Siegrist
10-Day DL
Kevin Siegrist (neck) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Friday.
It's unclear how many rehab appearances he'll need, but Siegrist figures to be activated at the start of the second half at the latest. The lefty holds a 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 25/15 K/BB ratio across 27 1/3 innings.
Jul 7
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
Tyler Lyons
7
John Brebbia
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Luke Weaver
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) is advancing his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis.
Duke has made three scoreless rehab appearances between the Gulf Coast League and High-A Palm Beach, racking up four strikeouts with zero walks in three innings. The lefty reliever continues his miraculously swift recovery from Tommy John surgery and looks poised to rejoin the Cardinals around the start of the second half. He underwent the reconstructive elbow procedure last October.
Jul 6
Headlines
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 9
Andrew McCutchen heads into the break on an insane tear. Read about his big week and more in Nick Nelson's recap.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 9
»
Daily Dose: Delightful DeJong
Jul 9
»
Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew
Jul 8
»
Podcast: Big-Name Returns
Jul 7
»
Dose: Turner Wins Big
Jul 7
»
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Jul 6
»
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
Jul 6
MLB Headlines
»
Altuve reaches five times, average up to .347
»
Carlos Correa goes ballistic in rout of Jays
»
Lynn delivers seven shutout frames vs. Mets
»
DeJong goes yard again as Cards top Mets
»
Brad Miller saves Rays with late home run
»
Nunez (hamstring) to resume rehab on Wed.
»
Joe Ross exits start with apparent injury
»
Taillon (illness) scratched from Sunday start
»
Hunter Renfroe (neck) expected back Friday
»
Avisail Garcia (finger) returns to lineup
»
Brewers optimistic Braun (calf) plays Friday
»
Keuchel (neck) throwing bullpen session Sun.
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
