Dillon Peters | Starting Pitcher Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (25) / 8/31/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left

Latest News Recent News

Marlins pitching prospect Dillon Peters is expected to make his major league debut Friday at home against the Phillies. There's nothing official yet, but Peters already has a locker at Marlins Park and the club is probably just waiting for the expansion of major league rosters on Friday. The 25-year-old left-hander has posted a promising 1.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 55/17 K/BB ratio in 63 innings (13 starts) this season between three different levels of the Marlins' minor league system. He missed a large chunk of time after fracturing his left thumb in mid-April. Peters will make for a decent fantasy streaming candidate against Philadelphia. Source: Tim Healey on Twitter

MLB.com's Joe Frisaro passes along that the Marlins will "likely" call up LHP prospect Dillon Peters when rosters expand on Friday. Peters could potentially join the Marlins rotation if he receives the call to the bigs from Double-A. The 24-year-old southpaw (he turns 25 on Thursday) ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the team's system on MLBPipeline.com. Peters has made just 13 starts this season due to some time missed after he fractured his left thumb in mid-April. Splitting time between Rookie Ball, High-A and Double-A, he owns a 1.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 55/17 K/BB ratio in 63 innings down in the minors. Source: Marlins.mlb.com

Marlins prospect left-hander Dillon Peters fractured his left thumb when he was hit by a comebacker Monday with Double-A Jacksonville. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. Peters, 24, is considered one of the Marlins' top pitching prospects. He put up a 2.38 ERA in 24 starts last season between High-A and Double-A. He was off to a solid start this year, allowing four runs (three earned) with 13 strikeouts and one walk over 12 innings. Source: Marlins.mlb.com