Dillon Peters | Starting Pitcher

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/31/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Marlins pitching prospect Dillon Peters is expected to make his major league debut Friday at home against the Phillies.
There's nothing official yet, but Peters already has a locker at Marlins Park and the club is probably just waiting for the expansion of major league rosters on Friday. The 25-year-old left-hander has posted a promising 1.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 55/17 K/BB ratio in 63 innings (13 starts) this season between three different levels of the Marlins' minor league system. He missed a large chunk of time after fracturing his left thumb in mid-April. Peters will make for a decent fantasy streaming candidate against Philadelphia. Aug 31 - 3:30 PM
Source: Tim Healey on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jacksonville(SOU)AA9962045.23311101140001.971.964
Jupiter(FSL)A2210010.25002900.000.656
Gulf Coast(GULF)R220106.233146001.3501.050
Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
3Tomas Telis
2B1Dee Gordon
2Mike Aviles
SS1J.T. Riddle
2Miguel Rojas
3B1Martin Prado
2Derek Dietrich
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Jose Urena
5Chris O'Grady
6Adam Conley
7Vance Worley
8Justin Nicolino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brad Ziegler
2Kyle Barraclough
3Junichi Tazawa
4Dustin McGowan
5Nick Wittgren
6Drew Steckenrider
7Jarlin Garcia
8Brian Ellington
9Odrisamer Despaigne
 

 