Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
Dose: M's Spring For Leake
Aug 31
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
Dose: Bundy Is Balling
Aug 30
September Top 300 Overall
Aug 30
September Reliever Rankings
Aug 30
September Outfielder Rankings
Aug 30
September Starter Rankings
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Beltre to have MRI on strained left hamstring
Smoak (calf) remains out of Blue Jays lineup
Angels and Tigers finalize Justin Upton deal
Dillon Peters expected to debut Friday night
Astros pick up Cameron Maybin from Halos
Phillies claim RP Juan Nicasio from Pirates
DET in active talks on Justin Verlander trade
MRI shows no damage in Buxton's left hand
Corey Seager (elbow) won't play this weekend
Dodgers calling up OF prospect Alex Verdugo
Yoan Moncada (shin) still in shutdown mode
Reynaldo Lopez (back) to start Friday vs. TB
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
Positional Tiers Preview
Aug 30
Dose: Forte on the Move?
Aug 30
Fallout: Preseason Week 3
Aug 29
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 29
Dose: Injuries Mount Up
Aug 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos expected to part ways with T.J. Ward
Paxton Lynch expected to miss 2-4 games
'Boys believe Tues. Week 1 deadline for Zeke
OG Garnett (knee) out 'at least first month'
Report: Browns interested in Jermaine Kearse
Sides hope Elliott appeal resolved by Monday
49ers acquire former 1st-rd G Laken Tomlinson
Steelers sign GM Colbert to 2-year extension
Report: Seahawks trying to move Jeremy Lane
Schefter: 'Real chance' Elliott ban reduced
Irsay gives non-answer on Luck's timetable
Report: NFL investigating Dolphins' Landry
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Swanson: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Ben Rhodes Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Grant Enfinger Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ryan Preece: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Liberty Univ. supports Byron's #24 thru 2019
Rowan Pennink: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Cody Coughlin Chevy Silverado 250 advance
J.J. Yeley: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Timmy Solomito: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Matt Hirschman: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Shinkwin hangs up early number in Czech Rnd 1
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Texas A&M tabs QB Starkel as starter
Richards (hamstring) 'very unlikely' for Sat.
Report: More Florida suspensions possible
Peyton Bender to work as starting QB for KU
Mead listed as starter over Badet and Brown
Franks beats out Zaire for Gators' QB job
Florida suspends RB Scarlett and WR Wells
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
Sean's Super Subs - Week 3
Aug 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mendy joins former club Nice on loan
Mahrez given Algeria leave to finalize move
Burnley sign Huddersfield Town striker
Chelsea agree deal for Torino right back
Brighton boost as Murray targets quick return
THFC edge ahead of CFC in the race 4 Llorente
Man City still chasing Alexis on Deadline Day
Crystal Palace bids for Liverpool's Sakho
Swans could get big boost with Sanches loan
Permit in place, Aurier's move to Spurs soon
Eight Terriers set for international duty
Leicester remain keen on keeping Gray
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mike Aviles
(SS)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Chris O'Grady
(S)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Adam Conley
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Vance Worley
(S)
William Cuevas
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Tomas Telis
(1B)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(SS)
Jose Urena
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dillon Peters | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/31/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marlins pitching prospect Dillon Peters is expected to make his major league debut Friday at home against the Phillies.
There's nothing official yet, but Peters already has a locker at Marlins Park and the club is probably just waiting for the expansion of major league rosters on Friday. The 25-year-old left-hander has posted a promising 1.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 55/17 K/BB ratio in 63 innings (13 starts) this season between three different levels of the Marlins' minor league system. He missed a large chunk of time after fracturing his left thumb in mid-April. Peters will make for a decent fantasy streaming candidate against Philadelphia.
Aug 31 - 3:30 PM
Source:
Tim Healey on Twitter
MLB.com's Joe Frisaro passes along that the Marlins will "likely" call up LHP prospect Dillon Peters when rosters expand on Friday.
Peters could potentially join the Marlins rotation if he receives the call to the bigs from Double-A. The 24-year-old southpaw (he turns 25 on Thursday) ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the team's system on MLBPipeline.com. Peters has made just 13 starts this season due to some time missed after he fractured his left thumb in mid-April. Splitting time between Rookie Ball, High-A and Double-A, he owns a 1.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 55/17 K/BB ratio in 63 innings down in the minors.
Aug 30 - 4:39 PM
Source:
Marlins.mlb.com
Marlins prospect left-hander Dillon Peters fractured his left thumb when he was hit by a comebacker Monday with Double-A Jacksonville.
It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. Peters, 24, is considered one of the Marlins' top pitching prospects. He put up a 2.38 ERA in 24 starts last season between High-A and Double-A. He was off to a solid start this year, allowing four runs (three earned) with 13 strikeouts and one walk over 12 innings.
Apr 18 - 1:16 PM
Source:
Marlins.mlb.com
Dillon Peters turned in three hitless innings Thursday against the Nationals.
Peters, a 2014 10th-round pick, went 14-6 with a 2.38 ERA in 20 starts in high-A and four starts in Double-A last year. His stuff is below average, but he has a great idea what he's doing on the mound, and that level of polish could help get him inserted into the Marlins' rotation sometime this summer.
Mar 9 - 4:10 PM
Dillon Peters expected to debut Friday night
Aug 31 - 3:30 PM
Dillon Peters a probable call-up on Friday
Aug 30 - 4:39 PM
Marlins' Peters suffers fractured thumb
Apr 18 - 1:16 PM
Dillon Peters goes three hitless
Mar 9 - 4:10 PM
More Dillon Peters Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Stanton
MIA
(2798)
2
R. Hoskins
PHI
(2792)
3
B. Harper
WAS
(2667)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(2593)
5
M. Cabrera
DET
(2542)
6
C. Correa
HOU
(2358)
7
C. Bellinger
LA
(2328)
8
B. Buxton
MIN
(2286)
9
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2128)
10
M. Trout
LAA
(2012)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jacksonville(SOU)
AA
9
9
6
2
0
45.2
33
11
10
11
40
0
0
1.971
.964
Jupiter(FSL)
A
2
2
1
0
0
10.2
5
0
0
2
9
0
0
.000
.656
Gulf Coast(GULF)
R
2
2
0
1
0
6.2
3
3
1
4
6
0
0
1.350
1.050
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
10-Day DL
Justin Bour (oblique) took some swinging in a batting cage on Monday.
It's the first time he's faced live pitching since straining his right oblique back in late July. The minor league regular season is coming to an end in a week, but the Marlins' Double-A affiliate in Jacksonville is headed to the playoffs and Bour could play a few rehab games with them. The possibility of him being rusty is certainly there, but Bour is worth stashing now in leagues where he was dropped.
Aug 28
2
Tyler Moore
3
Tomas Telis
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Mike Aviles
SS
1
J.T. Riddle
10-Day DL
Marlins manager Don Mattingly confirmed J.T. Riddle (shoulder) is out for the season.
Riddle will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a slap tear in his left shoulder on August 11. He'll finish the year with three homers, 31 RBI and a .250 average over 228 at-bats. Miguel Rojas will continue to man shortstop in his absence.
Aug 1
2
Miguel Rojas
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Martin Prado will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks after having arthroscopic right knee surgery Friday.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported earlier Friday that the surgery would end Prado's season, and while it very well might, it looks like there's a chance he makes it back. Obviously, fantasy owners have no reason to wait around for him.
Jul 28
2
Derek Dietrich
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his second rehab appearance Tuesday with High-A Jupiter.
Chen worked a perfect first inning before yielding two hits in the second. The 32-year-old left-hander was ultimately pulled at 31 pitches. He needs to get stretched out further and minor league seasons are coming to a close, so a simulated game may be the next step. Chen, out since May 5 with a partial UCL tear, could become an option for Miami's rotation around mid-September.
Aug 29
2
Edinson Volquez
10-Day DL
Edinson Volquez will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday.
Volquez was believed to be dealing with just a knee injury but an MRI revealed that he also has a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. The usual timeline for Tommy John recovery is 12-15 months and since Volquez suffered the injury so late in the year, there's a good chance he won't pitch at all in 2018. With Volquez headed for free agency in 2019, it's quite possible the 34-year-old has pitched his final game as a Miami Marlin.
Aug 1
3
Dan Straily
4
Jose Urena
5
Chris O'Grady
10-Day DL
Marlins placed LHP Chris O'Grady on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
O'Grady tweaked his oblique in the second inning of Monday's start versus the Nationals. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but oblique injuries almost always require longer than minimum DL stints. Odrisamer Despaigne threw 3 2/3 solid relief innings after O'Grady departed and would seem to be an obvious candidate to take his spot in the rotation.
Aug 8
6
Adam Conley
7
Vance Worley
8
Justin Nicolino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brad Ziegler
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Junichi Tazawa
4
Dustin McGowan
5
Nick Wittgren
10-Day DL
Marlins placed RHP Nick Wittgren on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, with a right elbow strain.
Wittgren has had a good year for the most part but has struggled of late and now we might know why. Odrisamer Despaigne is replacing him in the bullpen.
Jul 28
6
Drew Steckenrider
7
Jarlin Garcia
8
Brian Ellington
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short is intrigued to see Tyler Glasnow get another chance in the majors.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
»
Dose: M's Spring For Leake
Aug 31
»
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
»
Dose: Bundy Is Balling
Aug 30
»
September Top 300 Overall
Aug 30
»
September Reliever Rankings
Aug 30
»
September Outfielder Rankings
Aug 30
»
September Starter Rankings
Aug 30
MLB Headlines
»
Beltre to have MRI on strained left hamstring
»
Smoak (calf) remains out of Blue Jays lineup
»
Angels and Tigers finalize Justin Upton deal
»
Dillon Peters expected to debut Friday night
»
Astros pick up Cameron Maybin from Halos
»
Phillies claim RP Juan Nicasio from Pirates
»
DET in active talks on Justin Verlander trade
»
MRI shows no damage in Buxton's left hand
»
Corey Seager (elbow) won't play this weekend
»
Dodgers calling up OF prospect Alex Verdugo
»
Yoan Moncada (shin) still in shutdown mode
»
Reynaldo Lopez (back) to start Friday vs. TB
MLB Links
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Dominate NFL DFS with RotoGrinders!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved