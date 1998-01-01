Player Page

Luis Robert | Outfielder

Team: International Player
Age / DOB:  (19) / 1/1/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Cuban outfielder Luis Robert will hold an open showcase this Thursday in the Dominican Republic.
Robert is still waiting for Major League Baseball to declare him a free agent. The hope is it will happen before June 15, when the 2016-2017 signing period officially closes and the new Collective Bargaining Agreement rules are set in place. Those rules will put a hard cap on bonus pools, and teams like the Cardinals, Padres, Astros, Braves, and Nationals -- teams that have spent big money on the international market over the last 10 months -- will essentially be eliminated from signing Robert. Just about every MLB club is thought to have interest in the dynamic 19-year-old. Mar 27 - 9:29 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Luis Robert's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
