Luis Robert | Outfielder Team: International Player Age / DOB: (19) / 1/1/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right

Latest News Recent News

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert will hold an open showcase this Thursday in the Dominican Republic. Robert is still waiting for Major League Baseball to declare him a free agent. The hope is it will happen before June 15, when the 2016-2017 signing period officially closes and the new Collective Bargaining Agreement rules are set in place. Those rules will put a hard cap on bonus pools, and teams like the Cardinals, Padres, Astros, Braves, and Nationals -- teams that have spent big money on the international market over the last 10 months -- will essentially be eliminated from signing Robert. Just about every MLB club is thought to have interest in the dynamic 19-year-old. Source: Baseball America

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the Cardinals have expressed interest in 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert. According to Goold, the Cardinals have had scouts on hand to watch Robert's workouts in the Dominican Republic as recently as last week. The Cardinals have already shelled out more than $9 million in bonuses to international signings this year, so if Robert isn't declared a free agent by Major League Baseball before June 15 (when the new CBA goes into effect), they won't be able to bid on him. Source: St. Louis Post Dispatch