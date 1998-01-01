Welcome,
Luis Robert | Outfielder
Team:
International Player
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 1/1/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Cuban outfielder Luis Robert will hold an open showcase this Thursday in the Dominican Republic.
Robert is still waiting for Major League Baseball to declare him a free agent. The hope is it will happen before June 15, when the 2016-2017 signing period officially closes and the new Collective Bargaining Agreement rules are set in place. Those rules will put a hard cap on bonus pools, and teams like the Cardinals, Padres, Astros, Braves, and Nationals -- teams that have spent big money on the international market over the last 10 months -- will essentially be eliminated from signing Robert. Just about every MLB club is thought to have interest in the dynamic 19-year-old.
Mar 27 - 9:29 AM
Source:
Baseball America
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the Cardinals have expressed interest in 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert.
According to Goold, the Cardinals have had scouts on hand to watch Robert's workouts in the Dominican Republic as recently as last week. The Cardinals have already shelled out more than $9 million in bonuses to international signings this year, so if Robert isn't declared a free agent by Major League Baseball before June 15 (when the new CBA goes into effect), they won't be able to bid on him.
Feb 26 - 4:38 PM
Source:
St. Louis Post Dispatch
Baseball America's Ben Badler reports that Cuban outfielder Luis Robert has left his native country.
Badler notes that when the 19-year-old Robert is officially granted free agency by Major League Baseball could greatly affect his potential earning power, as the more restrictive hard cap of the new CBA goes into effect on June 15. If he is cleared before then, teams that have already exceeded their 2016-17 bonus pools -- the Astros, Athletics, Braves, Cardinals, Nationals, Padres and Reds -- seem likelier to sign him. Badler says that Robert has plus bat speed and raw power and was one of the five best players in Cuba at the time of his departure. He currently plays center field but could grow into a corner outfield spot.
Jan 10 - 12:07 AM
Luis Robert has showcase in D.R. on Thurs.
Mar 27 - 9:29 AM
Cardinals have scouted Cuban OF Luis Robert
Feb 26 - 4:38 PM
Cuban OF Luis Robert leaves country
Jan 10 - 12:07 AM
More Luis Robert Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Luis Robert's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Luis Robert's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Luis Robert's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Luis Robert's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
1B
1
Darin Ruf
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony Ranaudo
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Arquimedes Caminero
2
Spencer Patton
3
Phil Klein
