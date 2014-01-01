Player Page

Hector Mendoza | Starting Pitcher

Team: International Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 176
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Cuban right-hander Hector Mendoza has been declared a free agent but is expected to wait until March 3 to sign.
Mendoza turns 23 years old on March 3 and will become exempt from international spending rules, essentially making him an unrestricted free agent. The young right-hander worked as a closer for Isla de la Juventud of Cuba's Serie Nacional, but Ben Badler of Baseball America says he has the repertoire to make it as a starter in the majors. He should draw bids from a range of clubs this spring. Jan 24 - 5:09 PM
Source: Jesse Sanchez on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony Ranaudo
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Arquimedes Caminero
2Spencer Patton
3Phil Klein
 

 