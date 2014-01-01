Welcome,
Player Page


Player Page

Roster
Tony Abreu
(2B)
Jose Fernandez
(3B)
Chihiro Kaneko
(S)
Kazuaki Minami
(S)
Omar Luis Rodriguez
(S)
Jonathan Albaladejo
(R)
Yosvani Garcia
(2B)
Byung-Hyun Kim
(R)
Sergio Mitre
(R)
Yuki Saito
(S)
Luis Almanzar
(SS)
Greg Golson
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(S)
Nyjer Morgan
(OF)
Mario Santiago
(S)
Alexei Bell
(OF)
Jonny Gomes
(OF)
Hiroki Kuroda
(S)
Guillermo Moscoso
(R)
Xavier Scruggs
(1B)
Brad Bergesen
(R)
Itaniel Arias Guzman
(OF)
Brandon Laird
(1B)
Shuichi Murata
(3B)
Ah-seop Son
(OF)
Michael Bowden
(R)
Jack Hannahan
(1B)
Yordanis Linares
(OF)
Ross Ohlendorf
(R)
Chong Tae-Hyon
(R)
Ryan Brasier
(R)
Yadiel Hernandez
(OF)
Felipe Lopez
(3B)
Felix Pie
(OF)
Matt Torra
(S)
David Buchanan
(S)
Erick Hurtado
(S)
Parker Markel
(R)
Lorenzo Quintana
(C)
Raul Valdes
(R)
Andy Burns
(3B)
Tadahito Iguchi
(2B)
Yadel Marti
(S)
Henry Quintero
(3B)
Dayan Viciedo
(OF)
Jorge Cantu
(1B)
Kyle Jensen
(OF)
Mario Martinez
(C)
Luis Robert
(OF)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Scott Diamond
(R)
Luis Jimenez
(3B)
Shairon Martis
(R)
Alfredo Rodriguez
(SS)
Eri Yoshida
(S)
Omar Estevez
(SS)
Kenji Johjima
(C)
Hector Mendoza
(S)
Close

Full Depth Charts
Close

Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Hector Mendoza | Starting Pitcher
Team:
International Player
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 176
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cuban right-hander Hector Mendoza has been declared a free agent but is expected to wait until March 3 to sign.
Mendoza turns 23 years old on March 3 and will become exempt from international spending rules, essentially making him an unrestricted free agent. The young right-hander worked as a closer for Isla de la Juventud of Cuba's Serie Nacional, but Ben Badler of Baseball America says he has the repertoire to make it as a starter in the majors. He should draw bids from a range of clubs this spring.
Jan 24 - 5:09 PM
Source:
Jesse Sanchez on Twitter
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
Jan 24 - 5:09 PM
More Hector Mendoza Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trumbo
BAL
(3188)
2
T. Ross
TEX
(3099)
3
C. Carter
MLW
(2867)
4
L. Valbuena
LAA
(2695)
5
Y. Ventura
KC
(2658)
6
M. Napoli
CLE
(2392)
7
J. Johnson
SF
(2354)
8
T. Cahill
SD
(2190)
9
D. Straily
MIA
(2039)
10
T. Lincecum
LAA
(1936)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Hector Mendoza's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Hector Mendoza's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Hector Mendoza's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Hector Mendoza's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony Ranaudo
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Arquimedes Caminero
2
Spencer Patton
3
Phil Klein
Headlines
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
D.J. Short starts a trip around the league by talking Twins in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
MLB Headlines
»
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
»
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
»
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
»
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
»
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
»
Giants add veteran catcher Nick Hundley
»
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
»
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
»
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
»
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
»
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
»
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
