Hector Mendoza | Starting Pitcher

Cuban right-hander Hector Mendoza has been declared a free agent but is expected to wait until March 3 to sign.

Mendoza turns 23 years old on March 3 and will become exempt from international spending rules, essentially making him an unrestricted free agent. The young right-hander worked as a closer for Isla de la Juventud of Cuba's Serie Nacional, but Ben Badler of Baseball America says he has the repertoire to make it as a starter in the majors. He should draw bids from a range of clubs this spring.