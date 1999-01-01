Osvaldo Hernandez | Starting Pitcher

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that 18-year-old Cuban left-hander Osvaldo Hernandez has been declared a free agent by Major League Baseball and is now free to sign with any team of his choosing.

The Padres, Reds, Astros, Mets, Braves, Rangers and Red Sox are among the many clubs that have already expressed interest in Hernandez. Due to his age, he is subject to international bonus pools, which restricts some teams (Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Angels, Rays, Yankees and Red Sox) from signing him until July 2. The young southpaw has a live fastball that has been clocked between 92-94 MPH.