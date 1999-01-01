Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Osvaldo Hernandez | Starting Pitcher
Team:
International Player
Age / DOB:
(
18
) / 1/1/1999
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that 18-year-old Cuban left-hander Osvaldo Hernandez has been declared a free agent by Major League Baseball and is now free to sign with any team of his choosing.
The Padres, Reds, Astros, Mets, Braves, Rangers and Red Sox are among the many clubs that have already expressed interest in Hernandez. Due to his age, he is subject to international bonus pools, which restricts some teams (Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Angels, Rays, Yankees and Red Sox) from signing him until July 2. The young southpaw has a live fastball that has been clocked between 92-94 MPH.
Feb 12 - 7:15 PM
Source:
Jesse Sanchez on Twitter
Cuban southpaw Hernandez now free agent
Feb 12 - 7:15 PM
More Osvaldo Hernandez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Osvaldo Hernandez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Osvaldo Hernandez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Osvaldo Hernandez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Osvaldo Hernandez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony Ranaudo
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Arquimedes Caminero
2
Spencer Patton
3
Phil Klein
