Ronald Acuna | Outfielder | #68

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (19) / 12/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
The Braves will promote outfield prospect Ronald Acuna to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Acuna began the season at High-A Florida before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi after 28 games. With Mississippi, the 19-year-old outfielder was working to a .318/.368/.507 triple-slash with nine homers, 30 RBI and 18 steals across 217 at-bats. Baseball Prospectus ranked Acuna as the No. 31 prospect in baseball prior to the start of the 2017 campaign. Jul 12 - 10:58 PM
Source: macon.com
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Florida(FSL)A28115333531921840143.287.336.478
Mississippi(SOU)AA56217691219302818551811.318.368.507
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Matt Adams
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Johan Camargo
3B1Freddie Freeman
2Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
2Jace Peterson
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Jaime Garcia
3R.A. Dickey
4Michael Foltynewicz
5Sean Newcomb
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Eric O'Flaherty
6Daniel Winkler
7Chaz Roe
8Jason Motte
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Sam Freeman
12Luke Jackson
13Rex Brothers
14Akeel Morris
 

 