Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Braves OF prospect Acuna heading to Triple-A
Giants shifting Matt Cain to long-relief role
Report: DET could be open to Verlander trade
Mariners do not plan on moving Nelson Cruz
Cano slugs go-ahead homer in 10th, AL wins
Red Sox have 'keen interest' in Pat Neshek
Hendricks (hand) ready after All-Star break?
Judge blows away field to win Home Run Derby
Angels, Jays, Royals inquire on Dee Gordon
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) expected back Fri.
Harvey (shoulder) to throw again after break
Castro (hamstring) to rehab through Friday
Tony Romo on chances he returns: 'I'm done'
Colts OC talks up Robert Turbin's offseason
Arians coached through kidney cancer in 2016
Carlos Hyde will have to earn starting job
Adrian Peterson targeting 500 receiving yards
Bills DT Washington popped on weapons charge
Chiefs promote Veach to replace Dorsey as GM
Niners GM: Kittle exceeding our expectations
Eric Ebron 'overly excited' about 2017 role
Panthers want Cam to run less, throw quicker
Kirk Cousins deal 'remains a long shot'
Demaryius Thomas says hip problems are gone
Georgios Papagiannis gets 17 & 13 vs. MIL
Jonas Jerebko to Jazz on 2-year, $8.2M deal
Zach LaVine says he'll be ready for camp
Cheick Diallo scores 21 points in win vs. ATL
John Collins drops 25 points with nine boards
Zach Collins out for rest of Summer League
Lonzo Ball (groin) expected to play Wednesday
Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal w/ UTA
NYK, HOU working on Carmelo Anthony trade
Report: Noel, Mavs 'not close' to a deal
Caldwell-Pope, Lakers agree to 1-year deal
Jordan Bell racks up 5 steals and 6 blocks
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
Report: Wings, Tomas Tatar not close to deal
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
Pennink: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Andy Seuss: United Site Services 70 stats
Ryan Newman: Loudon Double Duty
Goodale: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Dowling: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: Overton's 200 advance
Cayden Lapcevich: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Doug Coby: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Chase Purdy: United Site Services 70 stats
Kevin Lacroix: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Bonsignore: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
3-time Deere champ Stricker 121st in FEC
McNealy starts pivotal stretch at the JDC
McIlroy will look to bounce back in Scotland
Open boost for Lahiri ahead of Scottish Open
Previous winner Fowler back at Scottish Open
Moore returns from DL to defend JDC title
Dylan Meyer making TOUR debut @ the JDC
Horsfield punches ticket at JDC Monday Q
Munoz dips to career-best T3 w/ closing 72
Streb R4 69; settles for another runner-up
Rookie Schauffele R4 67; wins Greenbrier by 1
Amateur Niemann wraps with bogey-free 64
McElwain likens Callaway's motor to Julio's
Nutt house: Ex-HC files suit against Ole Miss
Webb: I'm the best RB in college football
Saban gives scouts 'ultimate level of access'
B12 names Armstrong preseason Defensive POY
Supplemental Draft come, goes with no picks
Darnold denies report about staying at USC
Eason named starter... but still must win job
Minkah Fitzpatrick ran a 4.39 for scouts
First time Bama returns starting QB since '13
Hancock: No CFB Playoff expansion coming
Danny Etling (back) regaining his strength
Loftus-Cheek makes Palace switch
Carrick named new United captain
Burnley bolster midfield with Cork signing
Burnley sign LB Taylor from Leeds United
Wenger to kick off the season in a 3-4-3
Barkley appears to be on borrowed time
LCFC target Hull keeper to replace Zieler
Stoke winger suffers a suspected knee injury
Chelsea pair leave SW6 on-loan
Chelsea grant Costa time off amid exit talks
Antonio Rudiger completes Chelsea move
Lukaku deal completed - 5 year deal signed
Ronald Acuna | Outfielder | #68
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 12/18/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Braves will promote outfield prospect Ronald Acuna to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Acuna began the season at High-A Florida before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi after 28 games. With Mississippi, the 19-year-old outfielder was working to a .318/.368/.507 triple-slash with nine homers, 30 RBI and 18 steals across 217 at-bats. Baseball Prospectus ranked Acuna as the No. 31 prospect in baseball prior to the start of the 2017 campaign.
Jul 12 - 10:58 PM
Source:
macon.com
Braves prospect Ronald Acuna homered and stole a base on Sunday for Double-A Mississippi.
The homer is Acuna's eighth of the season, and the stolen base gives him 30 in 2017. He's no longer putting up numbers that would look unrealistic in a video game, but he's still a 19-year-old in Double-A with an .856 OPS. There aren't many prospects in baseball who have his kind of potential.
Jun 26 - 1:12 PM
Braves prospect Ronald Acuna went 2-for-5 on Wednesday for Double-A Mississippi.
Acuna also walked, and picked up his 28th steal of the year. After scorching the earth for the first few weeks, the 19-year-old outfielder has slowed down a little, but that was to be expected. He still has a .986 OPS in Double-A even with the "slump," and he still looks like he's going to be an excellent fantasy outfielder in the coming years.
Jun 8 - 1:22 PM
Braves prospect Ronald Acuna went 4-for-5 on Wednesday for Double-A Mississippi.
Acuna also scored two runs, knocked in a run, and stole two bases; number 25 and 26 of the season. He's not hitting .415, and the sample size really isn't that small. He's rapidly improving his stock, and you honestly could see him see some time with Atlanta this year. HE's a must-get in dynasty leagues.
Jun 1 - 1:03 PM
Braves OF prospect Acuna heading to Triple-A
Jul 12 - 10:58 PM
Acuna homers
Jun 26 - 1:12 PM
Two more hits for Acuna
Jun 8 - 1:22 PM
Acuna continues to impress
Jun 1 - 1:03 PM
More Ronald Acuna Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Judge
NYY
(4435)
2
G. Stanton
MIA
(3170)
3
M. Trout
LAA
(3120)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(2366)
5
J. Bour
MIA
(2346)
6
S. Castro
NYY
(2344)
7
M. Harvey
NYM
(2314)
8
E. Nunez
SF
(2199)
9
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2088)
10
M. Bumgarner
SF
(2047)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Florida(FSL)
A
28
115
33
3
5
3
19
21
8
40
14
3
.287
.336
.478
Mississippi(SOU)
AA
56
217
69
12
1
9
30
28
18
55
18
11
.318
.368
.507
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) could move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend.
That would put him on track to return shortly after the All-Star break. Rodriguez was expected to miss all of 2017 after injuring his shoulder in an offseason car accident but has made a remarkable recovery. A jack-of-all-trades, the 32-year-old utility man hit .270 with a career-high 18 homers in 140 games for Pittsburgh last season.
Jul 6
3
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Micah Johnson (wrist) has increased the intensity of his batting-cage sessions and is nearing a rehab assignment.
"I watched him in the cage and he was turning it loose," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. Johnson, who is coming back from March wrist surgery, will soon take live batting practice and play in intrasquad games at the team's spring training complex. He hopes to contribute in the second half.
Jun 20
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Freddie Freeman
2
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Adonis Garcia is expected to miss two months following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
It's been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old third baseman, who just missed a couple of weeks with an Achilles injury and now figures to be out until mid-to-late August. Garcia has also produced a weak .247/.282/.351 batting line in the time he has not been on the disabled list. Rio Ruiz is currently serving as the Braves' primary starter at third base.
Jun 14
LF
1
Matt Kemp
2
Jace Peterson
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
10-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day disabled list with a bacterial infection.
He should be back shortly after the All-Star break. Jace Peterson has replaced Jace Peterson on the roster.
Jul 7
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Jaime Garcia
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Michael Foltynewicz
5
Sean Newcomb
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 3, with a right finger strain.
Prior to sustaining the finger injury, Vizcaino had been a dependable reliever for the Braves, having appeared in 37 games (34 innings). He holds a 2.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 39/12 K/BB ratio. There is no current timetable for his return. Matt Wisler has been called up for bullpen fortification in Vizcaino's absence.
Jul 5
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
10-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Eric O'Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with left rotator cuff tendinitis.
O'Flaherty was blasted for four runs in an appearance Saturday but apparently was pitching at less than 100 percent. He just returned from the DL earlier this month after missing time with a back strain.
Jun 11
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Chaz Roe
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.
May 21
8
Jason Motte
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
11
Sam Freeman
12
Luke Jackson
13
Rex Brothers
14
Akeel Morris
All-Star Update
Jul 12
Brad Johnson takes a look back at the first half performances of closers and base thieves.
