Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Flowers

2 Kurt Suzuki

1B 1 Matt Adams

2B 1 Brandon Phillips

2 Sean Rodriguez 60-Day DL

Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) could move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend. That would put him on track to return shortly after the All-Star break. Rodriguez was expected to miss all of 2017 after injuring his shoulder in an offseason car accident but has made a remarkable recovery. A jack-of-all-trades, the 32-year-old utility man hit .270 with a career-high 18 homers in 140 games for Pittsburgh last season.

3 Micah Johnson 60-Day DL

Micah Johnson (wrist) has increased the intensity of his batting-cage sessions and is nearing a rehab assignment. "I watched him in the cage and he was turning it loose," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. Johnson, who is coming back from March wrist surgery, will soon take live batting practice and play in intrasquad games at the team's spring training complex. He hopes to contribute in the second half.

SS 1 Dansby Swanson

2 Johan Camargo

3B 1 Freddie Freeman

2 Adonis Garcia 10-Day DL

Adonis Garcia is expected to miss two months following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger. It's been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old third baseman, who just missed a couple of weeks with an Achilles injury and now figures to be out until mid-to-late August. Garcia has also produced a weak .247/.282/.351 batting line in the time he has not been on the disabled list. Rio Ruiz is currently serving as the Braves' primary starter at third base.

LF 1 Matt Kemp

2 Jace Peterson

CF 1 Ender Inciarte

2 Danny Santana 10-Day DL

Braves placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day disabled list with a bacterial infection. He should be back shortly after the All-Star break. Jace Peterson has replaced Jace Peterson on the roster.

RF 1 Nick Markakis

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Julio Teheran

2 Jaime Garcia

4 Michael Foltynewicz

5 Sean Newcomb

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Jim Johnson

2 Arodys Vizcaino 10-Day DL

Braves placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 3, with a right finger strain. Prior to sustaining the finger injury, Vizcaino had been a dependable reliever for the Braves, having appeared in 37 games (34 innings). He holds a 2.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 39/12 K/BB ratio. There is no current timetable for his return. Matt Wisler has been called up for bullpen fortification in Vizcaino's absence.

3 Jose Ramirez

4 Ian Krol

5 Eric O'Flaherty 10-Day DL

Braves placed LHP Eric O'Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with left rotator cuff tendinitis. O'Flaherty was blasted for four runs in an appearance Saturday but apparently was pitching at less than 100 percent. He just returned from the DL earlier this month after missing time with a back strain.

6 Daniel Winkler 10-Day DL

Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.

7 Chaz Roe 60-Day DL

Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.

8 Jason Motte

9 Jacob Lindgren 60-Day DL

Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury. Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.

10 Armando Rivero 10-Day DL

Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation. The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.

11 Sam Freeman

12 Luke Jackson

13 Rex Brothers