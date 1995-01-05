Player Page

Lucas Erceg | Third Baseman

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/1/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Brewers prospect third baseman Lucas Erceg made quite the impression Monday against the Indians, slugging two homers and driving in five runs as part of a 14-4 victory.
After entering the game as a pinch-runner in the fifth inning, Erceg launched a grand slam in the sixth inning before doing deep again with a solo shot in the eighth. Selected in the second round of last year’s draft, the 21-year-old hit .327/.376/.518 with nine homers, 51 RBI, and nine steals over 68 games during his first taste of pro ball. His prospect stock is rising by the minute. Mar 6 - 8:25 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Helena(PIO)R2610542812221781681.400.452.552
Wisconsin(MID)A42167479372917123813.281.328.497
