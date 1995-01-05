Lucas Erceg | Third Baseman

Brewers prospect third baseman Lucas Erceg made quite the impression Monday against the Indians, slugging two homers and driving in five runs as part of a 14-4 victory.

After entering the game as a pinch-runner in the fifth inning, Erceg launched a grand slam in the sixth inning before doing deep again with a solo shot in the eighth. Selected in the second round of last year’s draft, the 21-year-old hit .327/.376/.518 with nine homers, 51 RBI, and nine steals over 68 games during his first taste of pro ball. His prospect stock is rising by the minute.