Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Lane Adams
(OF)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Ian Krol
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Blake Lalli
(1B)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Dale Thayer
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
James Loney
(1B)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jason Hursh
(R)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Jason Motte
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Sean Newcomb
(S)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Kyle Wright | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/2/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports that the Braves have reached an agreement with first-rounder Kyle Wright.
Wright will get a signing bonus worth more than $7 million, which is well over slot for the No. 5 overall pick -- where he was selected on Monday night. The 21-year-old right-hander out of Vanderbilt was a candidate to go No. 1 overall as one of the more polished arm talents in this year's draft class. He has a high-90s fastball and three other above-average pitches. Look for Wright to be a fast mover in the Braves' minor league system.
Jun 16 - 6:33 AM
Source:
Mark Bowman on Twitter
The Atlanta Braves selected Kyle Wright with the fifth overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Wright was another player that was a candidate to go first overall, and he's a borderline steal for the Braves with the fifth pick. The Vanderbilt right-hander gets his fastball up to 97 mph, and he has three above-average pitches in his slider, curve and change, respectively. Consistency hasn't been his friend, but he has as good of stuff as any pitcher in this draft outside of Greene.
Jun 12 - 7:40 PM
Braves reach deal with No. 5 pick Kyle Wright
Jun 16 - 6:33 AM
Braves get Wright with fifth pick
Jun 12 - 7:40 PM
More Kyle Wright Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
10-Day DL
Braves placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist.
Freeman suffered the injury Wednesday when he was struck on the left arm by an Aaron Loup fastball. The star first baseman is expected to be sidelined 10-12 weeks, into early August. Rio Ruiz has been called from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and could see regular starts at first base for Atlanta. Johan Camargo is also in the mix there.
May 18
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) hit off a tee and fielded grounders on Wednesday.
Good to see Rodriguez taking part in light activities, though he still has a ways to go if he wants to play again this season. He injured his shoulder in an offseason car crash which required extensive surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum damage, a procedure which involved relocating a biceps tendon. He has responded well in rehab and it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could return to action in August on his current track.
Jun 7
3
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Braves transferred INF/OF Micah Johnson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Danny Santana. Johnson had wrist surgery in March.
May 8
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Adonis Garcia is expected to miss two months following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
It's been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old third baseman, who just missed a couple of weeks with an Achilles injury and now figures to be out until mid-to-late August. Garcia has also produced a weak .247/.282/.351 batting line in the time he has not been on the disabled list. Rio Ruiz is currently serving as the Braves' primary starter at third base.
Jun 14
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
Sidelined
Matt Kemp was lifted from Wednesday's win over the Nationals due to left hamstring tightness.
Kemp came up hobbled after sliding into third base in the third inning of Wednesday's win. His exit appears to be mostly of a precautionary nature. He will have a natural off day on Thursday and could potentially play in Friday's road showdown with the Marlins assuming the tightness subsides.
Jun 14
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
10-Day DL
Bartolo Colon (oblique) threw a bullpen session Monday.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Colon will throw 1-2 more bullpen sessions before they "get him back out there." That presumably means in a major league game, so it sounds like Colon is about a week or so away. Given his 7.78 ERA before going on the DL, the leash figures to be short.
Jun 12
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Sean Newcomb
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
10-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Eric O'Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with left rotator cuff tendinitis.
O'Flaherty was blasted for four runs in an appearance Saturday but apparently was pitching at less than 100 percent. He just returned from the DL earlier this month after missing time with a back strain.
Jun 11
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Chaz Roe
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.
May 21
8
Jason Motte
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
11
Sam Freeman
12
Luke Jackson
13
Jason Hursh
Dose: Met-pocalypse
Jun 16
The Mets have too many injuries to count. Jesse Pantuosco tries to find a silver lining in Friday's Daily Dose.
