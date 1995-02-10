Kyle Wright | Starting Pitcher

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Flowers

2 Kurt Suzuki

1B 1 Freddie Freeman 10-Day DL

Braves placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist. Freeman suffered the injury Wednesday when he was struck on the left arm by an Aaron Loup fastball. The star first baseman is expected to be sidelined 10-12 weeks, into early August. Rio Ruiz has been called from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and could see regular starts at first base for Atlanta. Johan Camargo is also in the mix there.

2 Matt Adams

2B 1 Brandon Phillips

2 Sean Rodriguez 60-Day DL

Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) hit off a tee and fielded grounders on Wednesday. Good to see Rodriguez taking part in light activities, though he still has a ways to go if he wants to play again this season. He injured his shoulder in an offseason car crash which required extensive surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum damage, a procedure which involved relocating a biceps tendon. He has responded well in rehab and it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could return to action in August on his current track.

3 Micah Johnson 60-Day DL

Braves transferred INF/OF Micah Johnson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Danny Santana. Johnson had wrist surgery in March.

SS 1 Dansby Swanson

2 Johan Camargo

3B 1 Adonis Garcia 10-Day DL

Adonis Garcia is expected to miss two months following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger. It's been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old third baseman, who just missed a couple of weeks with an Achilles injury and now figures to be out until mid-to-late August. Garcia has also produced a weak .247/.282/.351 batting line in the time he has not been on the disabled list. Rio Ruiz is currently serving as the Braves' primary starter at third base.

2 Rio Ruiz

LF 1 Matt Kemp Sidelined

Matt Kemp was lifted from Wednesday's win over the Nationals due to left hamstring tightness. Kemp came up hobbled after sliding into third base in the third inning of Wednesday's win. His exit appears to be mostly of a precautionary nature. He will have a natural off day on Thursday and could potentially play in Friday's road showdown with the Marlins assuming the tightness subsides.

CF 1 Ender Inciarte

2 Danny Santana

RF 1 Nick Markakis

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Julio Teheran

2 Bartolo Colon 10-Day DL

Bartolo Colon (oblique) threw a bullpen session Monday. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Colon will throw 1-2 more bullpen sessions before they "get him back out there." That presumably means in a major league game, so it sounds like Colon is about a week or so away. Given his 7.78 ERA before going on the DL, the leash figures to be short.

3 Jaime Garcia

5 Michael Foltynewicz

6 Sean Newcomb

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Jim Johnson

2 Arodys Vizcaino

3 Jose Ramirez

4 Ian Krol

5 Eric O'Flaherty 10-Day DL

Braves placed LHP Eric O'Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with left rotator cuff tendinitis. O'Flaherty was blasted for four runs in an appearance Saturday but apparently was pitching at less than 100 percent. He just returned from the DL earlier this month after missing time with a back strain.

6 Daniel Winkler 10-Day DL

Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.

7 Chaz Roe 60-Day DL

Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.

8 Jason Motte

9 Jacob Lindgren 60-Day DL

Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury. Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.

10 Armando Rivero 10-Day DL

Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation. The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.

11 Sam Freeman

12 Luke Jackson