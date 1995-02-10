Player Page

Kyle Wright | Starting Pitcher

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports that the Braves have reached an agreement with first-rounder Kyle Wright.
Wright will get a signing bonus worth more than $7 million, which is well over slot for the No. 5 overall pick -- where he was selected on Monday night. The 21-year-old right-hander out of Vanderbilt was a candidate to go No. 1 overall as one of the more polished arm talents in this year's draft class. He has a high-90s fastball and three other above-average pitches. Look for Wright to be a fast mover in the Braves' minor league system. Jun 16 - 6:33 AM
Source: Mark Bowman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2Matt Adams
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Sean Newcomb
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Eric O'Flaherty
6Daniel Winkler
7Chaz Roe
8Jason Motte
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Sam Freeman
12Luke Jackson
13Jason Hursh
 

 