Royce Lewis | Shortstop

The Minnesota Twins took Royce Lewis with the first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.

We start the draft with a surprise. Lewis is a shortstop out of J Serra High School in California, and he's certainly an intriguing pick. The speed is double-plus, and he makes enough hard contact to project a plus hit tool. There are serious defensive questions, and he might have to move to centerfield. Still, this could be a prototypical leadoff hitter in the coming seasons.