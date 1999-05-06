Player Page

Royce Lewis | Shortstop

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/5/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
The Minnesota Twins took Royce Lewis with the first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.
We start the draft with a surprise. Lewis is a shortstop out of J Serra High School in California, and he's certainly an intriguing pick. The speed is double-plus, and he makes enough hard contact to project a plus hit tool. There are serious defensive questions, and he might have to move to centerfield. Still, this could be a prototypical leadoff hitter in the coming seasons. Jun 12 - 7:13 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
2Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Jose Berrios
5Kyle Gibson
6Adalberto Mejia
7Nik Turley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Taylor Rogers
3Tyler Duffey
4Craig Breslow
5Glen Perkins
6Matt Belisle
7Ryan O'Rourke
8Justin Haley
9Buddy Boshers
10Alex Wimmers
11Chris Heston
12Trevor May
 

 