Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Justin Haley
(R)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Jason Castro
(C)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Nik Turley
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Kennys Vargas
(DH)
Quintin Berry
(OF)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Trevor May
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Royce Lewis | Shortstop
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
18
) / 6/5/1999
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Minnesota Twins took Royce Lewis with the first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.
We start the draft with a surprise. Lewis is a shortstop out of J Serra High School in California, and he's certainly an intriguing pick. The speed is double-plus, and he makes enough hard contact to project a plus hit tool. There are serious defensive questions, and he might have to move to centerfield. Still, this could be a prototypical leadoff hitter in the coming seasons.
Jun 12 - 7:13 PM
Twins select Royce Lewis 1st in MLB Draft
Jun 12 - 7:13 PM
More Royce Lewis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
10-Day DL
Phil Hughes (biceps) has yet to resume throwing.
Hughes continues to "rehab," but hasn't picked up a baseball since May 21. The right-hander is dealing with a scar tissue buildup in his throwing shoulder and could be facing a lengthy absence.
Jun 8
3
Hector Santiago
10-Day DL
Hector Santiago (shoulder) is scheduled to undergo an MRI.
Santiago landed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain earlier on Wednesday. He is heading to Minneapolis for his MRI and will not be with the team for their weekend series against the Giants. A concrete timetable for his return should clarify once the team has more information as to the extent of the shoulder injury.
Jun 7
4
Jose Berrios
5
Kyle Gibson
6
Adalberto Mejia
7
Nik Turley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Taylor Rogers
3
Tyler Duffey
4
Craig Breslow
5
Glen Perkins
60-Day DL
Glen Perkins (shoulder) threw a 26-pitch live batting practice session on Friday and reported feeling fine on Saturday.
Perkins is likely to have several live batting practice sessions before the next step in his recovery is determined. He is working his way back from major shoulder surgery and might get the green light for a minor-league rehab stint soon barring any setbacks or discomfort. Still, it's uncertain when he might return to game action with the big club.
Jun 3
6
Matt Belisle
7
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
8
Justin Haley
10-Day DL
Justin Haley (shoulder) has been throwing up to 90 feet without discomfort.
Haley landed on the DL with shoulder soreness late last month and received a cortisone shot a few days ago. The right-hander still has plenty of hurdles to clear before he returns to a big league mound, but at least he's on the right track.
Jun 8
9
Buddy Boshers
10
Alex Wimmers
11
Chris Heston
12
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
