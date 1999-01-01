Player Page

Weather | Roster

Shane Baz | Starting Pitcher

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (17) / 6/17/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston reports that first-rounder Shane Baz has agreed to terms with the Pirates.
"An offer came in I can't pass up," the 17-year-old right-hander told Berman on Tuesday. "It was a tough decision. I know I made the right one. Now I've got to live with it." Baz was selected 12th overall Monday out of Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas after boosting his draft stock more than just about anybody over the last calendar year. A polished-for-his-age five-pitch starter, he will break his commitment to TCU and join one of the Pirates' lower minor league affiliates. Jun 14 - 9:18 AM
Source: Mark Berman on Twitter
More Shane Baz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
4Jacob Stallings
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Felipe Rivero
2Juan Nicasio
3Tony Watson
4Daniel Hudson
5Antonio Bastardo
6Jhan Marinez
7Wade LeBlanc
8Josh Lindblom
9A.J. Schugel
10Edgar Santana
 

 