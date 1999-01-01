Shane Baz | Starting Pitcher

Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston reports that first-rounder Shane Baz has agreed to terms with the Pirates.

"An offer came in I can't pass up," the 17-year-old right-hander told Berman on Tuesday. "It was a tough decision. I know I made the right one. Now I've got to live with it." Baz was selected 12th overall Monday out of Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas after boosting his draft stock more than just about anybody over the last calendar year. A polished-for-his-age five-pitch starter, he will break his commitment to TCU and join one of the Pirates' lower minor league affiliates.