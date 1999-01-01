Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Jacob Stallings
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Chris Stewart
(C)
John Bowker
(OF)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Phil Coke
(R)
John Jaso
(OF)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Edgar Santana
(R)
Tony Watson
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Max Moroff
(2B)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Shane Baz | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
17
) / 6/17/1999
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston reports that first-rounder Shane Baz has agreed to terms with the Pirates.
"An offer came in I can't pass up," the 17-year-old right-hander told Berman on Tuesday. "It was a tough decision. I know I made the right one. Now I've got to live with it." Baz was selected 12th overall Monday out of Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas after boosting his draft stock more than just about anybody over the last calendar year. A polished-for-his-age five-pitch starter, he will break his commitment to TCU and join one of the Pirates' lower minor league affiliates.
Jun 14 - 9:18 AM
Source:
Mark Berman on Twitter
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Shane Baz with the 12th pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Baz saw his stock rise as much -- if not more -- than any pitcher in the class as the season progressed. He can touch 98 mph with his fastball, and he also has an above-average cutter, curve, slider and change. Yep. Five pitches. There's work to be done, but he throws strikes with all five pitches, so he shouldn't take as much time as a prep pitcher typically does. This was great value for the Pirates.
Jun 12 - 8:23 PM
Bucs reach deal with first-rounder Shane Baz
Jun 14 - 9:18 AM
Pirates select Baz with the 12th pick
Jun 12 - 8:23 PM
More Shane Baz Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
7-Day DL
Pirates placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Cervelli lands on the concussion disabled list after taking a ball off his mask in Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Elias Diaz figures to see the bulk of at-bats behind the plate in his absence. The team is also calling up Jacob Stallings for depth.
Jun 7
2
Chris Stewart
10-Day DL
Chris Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Tuesday.
Stewart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon after experiencing lingering discomfort around his left calf and hamstring during a light pregame workout. Hopefully the MRI will provide some answers.
May 30
3
Elias Diaz
4
Jacob Stallings
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Seoul Central District Court has dismissed Jung Ho Kang's appeal of a suspended eight-month prison sentence for DUI and fleeing the scene.
Kang won't actually have to serve jail time in South Korea if he stays clean for the next two years, but in upholding the suspended sentence on Thursday the court has made it even more difficult for Kang to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States. Kang's lawyers have called the suspended prison term a potential "death sentence" for his baseball career. He is highly doubtful to join the Pirates in 2017, and it's possible the 30-year-old is done with MLB entirely.
May 18
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Felipe Rivero
2
Juan Nicasio
3
Tony Watson
4
Daniel Hudson
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Antonio Bastardo (quad) has allowed just one run through 5 1/3 rehab innings with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Bastardo went 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his latest outing Monday, which serves as a pretty strong indication that he is fully recovered from his strained left quad and ready to return to the Pirates' bullpen. The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list since April 25. Look for an official move soon.
Jun 7
6
Jhan Marinez
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Josh Lindblom
10-Day DL
Josh Lindblom (side) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lindblom landed on the DL with side discomfort about a week ago and could be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. The right-hander holds a 7.94 ERA over four big league outings this year.
May 27
9
A.J. Schugel
10
Edgar Santana
Notes: Brewers Go Young
