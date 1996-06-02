Pavin Smith | First Baseman

Smith went seventh overall to Arizona in last week's 2017 MLB Draft. A well-polished hitter out of the University of Virginia, he received an exact-slot bonus of $5,016,300 million. Smith, 21, posted a .318/.394/.444 slash line in 151 at-bats for the Harwich Mariners in the wooden-bat Cape Cod League and he hit .342/.427/.570 as a junior at UVA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pavin Smith with the seventh overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Smith has been one of the best hitters in college baseball, and he could be a quick advance through the Arizona system. There's virtually zero swing-and-miss, and he still has above-average power potential in his left-handed bat. This isn't a high-upside selection, but he might have the highest floor of any bat in the class -- including Brendan McKay.