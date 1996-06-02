Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Brian Henry
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
David Peralta
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Daniel Descalso
(OF)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Pauley
(R)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Pavin Smith | First Baseman
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/6/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Diamondbacks signed first-round pick 1B Pavin Smith.
Smith went seventh overall to Arizona in last week's 2017 MLB Draft. A well-polished hitter out of the University of Virginia, he received an exact-slot bonus of $5,016,300 million. Smith, 21, posted a .318/.394/.444 slash line in 151 at-bats for the Harwich Mariners in the wooden-bat Cape Cod League and he hit .342/.427/.570 as a junior at UVA.
Jun 21 - 1:11 PM
Source:
Jonathan Mayo on Twitter
The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pavin Smith with the seventh overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Smith has been one of the best hitters in college baseball, and he could be a quick advance through the Arizona system. There's virtually zero swing-and-miss, and he still has above-average power potential in his left-handed bat. This isn't a high-upside selection, but he might have the highest floor of any bat in the class -- including Brendan McKay.
Jun 12 - 7:53 PM
Diamondbacks sign first-rounder Pavin Smith
Jun 21 - 1:11 PM
Diamondbacks take Smith with seventh pick
Jun 12 - 7:53 PM
More Pavin Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3401)
2
F. Freeman
ATL
(2995)
3
D. Fisher
HOU
(2881)
4
M. Trout
LAA
(2869)
5
L. McCullers
HOU
(2792)
6
A. Hicks
NYY
(2753)
7
J. Faria
TB
(2730)
8
J. Segura
SEA
(2612)
9
R. Braun
MLW
(2528)
10
D. Keuchel
HOU
(2436)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
10-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas (groin) will not accompany the team on the road this week.
Tomas will remain in Arizona at the team's spring training facility to start baseball activities. He is making his way back from a right groin injury and will not come off the 10-day disabled list when eligible on June 16. Daniel Descalso has held down the fort in left field with Tomas on the shelf and that will continue.
Jun 11
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
10-Day DL
A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) will be held out of action at Triple-A Reno for at least the next three days.
Pollock, who's been on the disabled list since May 15 with a right groin strain, experienced tightness in his right quad Monday while playing in his second minor league rehab game. It doesn't sound like a major setback, but it will obviously delay his return a little bit. Pollock was batting .299/.337/.455 with two home runs and 11 stolen bases through 37 games this season for Arizona.
Jun 20
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
JJ Hoover
3
Archie Bradley
4
Andrew Chafin
5
Jorge De La Rosa
6
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
7
Silvino Bracho
8
T.J. McFarland
9
Randall Delgado
