Pavin Smith | First Baseman

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/6/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Diamondbacks signed first-round pick 1B Pavin Smith.
Smith went seventh overall to Arizona in last week's 2017 MLB Draft. A well-polished hitter out of the University of Virginia, he received an exact-slot bonus of $5,016,300 million. Smith, 21, posted a .318/.394/.444 slash line in 151 at-bats for the Harwich Mariners in the wooden-bat Cape Cod League and he hit .342/.427/.570 as a junior at UVA. Jun 21 - 1:11 PM
Source: Jonathan Mayo on Twitter
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Chris Herrmann
3Jeff Mathis
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Reymond Fuentes
RF1David Peralta
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2JJ Hoover
3Archie Bradley
4Andrew Chafin
5Jorge De La Rosa
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8T.J. McFarland
9Randall Delgado
 

 