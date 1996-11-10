Player Page

J.B. Bukauskas | Starting Pitcher

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/11/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reports the Astros have agreed to terms with first-rounder J.B. Bukauskas.
Bukauskas, a 20-year-old right-hander with filthy swing-and-miss stuff, fell to 15th overall to the Astros in last month's 2017 MLB Draft. There's some concern that he might end up as a reliever, but he could probably dominate (and move swiftly through the minor leagues) in a late-inning role. Houston will first try Bukauskas as a starting pitcher. Jul 6 - 12:04 PM
Source: Mark Berman on Twitter
