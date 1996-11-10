J.B. Bukauskas | Starting Pitcher

Sidelined

Carlos Correa (thumb) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves.

Correa was forced out of Tuesday's win over the Braves while sliding into home head-first, jamming his thumb in the process. While X-rays returned negative and Correa was hoping to be able to play on Wednesday, the Astros will give him another day to rest up. Marwin Gonzalez is manning shortstop and hitting fifth in his place. Correa could potentially be available to pinch hit should he be needed later in the game.