J.B. Bukauskas | Starting Pitcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
July Top 300 Overall
Jul 5
MLB Live Chat
Jul 5
Daily Dose: Freedom!
Jul 5
July Reliever Rankings
Jul 5
July Outfielder Rankings
Jul 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros sign first-rounder RHP J.B. Bukauskas
Nationals showing interest in Raisel Iglesias
Jedd Gyorko (groin) back in Cardinals lineup
Kyle Schwarber batting fifth in return Thurs.
Stanton getting day off Thursday vs. Cards
Trout (thumb) goes 0-for-3 in his rehab debut
Bumgarner (shoulder) allows 9 ER on rehab
Springer gets three hits, three runs, two RBI
Rougned Odor forced out w/ bruised left hand
Garza holds Orioles scoreless for 6 1/3 Wed.
Giancarlo Stanton swats pair of homers in win
Joey Gallo sidelined with sore left hamstring
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Colts Fantasy Preview
Jul 6
Year of the Fins?
Jul 5
Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Jul 5
Texans Fantasy Preview
Jul 4
Silva's July Top 150
Jul 4
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 4
Unreliable Red Zone Receivers
Jul 3
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
Gillislee 'most likely' to fill Blount's role
Report: Revis 'hopes' to continue career
Eagles waiting to cut Ryan Mathews to save $
Schefter: Uncertainty about Zeke discipline
49ers GM Lynch: Kaepernick should speak up
Ravens TE Waller hit with one-year suspension
Eagles throw in the towel on Green-Beckham
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Watson wants Bender to be a point forward
JaVale McGee to meet with the Kings Thursday
Markelle Fultz posts 23/5/5 in Summer Lg loss
Celtics shopping Smart, Bradley & Crowder
Pacers waive Monta Ellis on Wednesday
Nick Young agrees to one-year deal with GSW
Milos Teodosic negotiating a deal with LAC?
James Johnson and MIA 'working on something'
Report: Miami interested in Rudy Gay
Report: Teams inquiring about Kenneth Faried
Report: Atlanta interested in Nerlens Noel
Report: WAS will match max offer to Porter
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
Andre Burakovsky signs 2-year, $6M extension
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk staying in KHL for now
Hurricanes get Marcus Kruger from Vegas
Avalanche ink Nail Yakupov to one-year deal
Dallas inks Alexander Radulov to 5-year deal
Ales Hemsky agrees to one-year deal with Habs
Sharks make Joe Thornton signing official
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Purdy: K&N East Throwback 100 stats
Alex Tagliani: Ecko Unlimited 75 advance
Ryan Preece: K&N East Throwback 100 stats
Andrew Ranger: Ecko Unlimited 75 advance
Kyle Busch fastest in final truck practice
Eddie MacDonald: K&N East Throwback 100 stats
Cayden Lapcevich: Ecko Unlimited 75 advance
Grala has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Todd Gilliland: K&N East Throwback 100 stats
Grant Enfinger leads Sparta Truck Practice 1
Elliott Sadler: Alsco 300 advance
Kevin Lacroix: Ecko Unlimited 75 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hearn in the hunt again at The Old White TPC
C.T. Pan takes it low in Greenbrier debut
O. Fisher matches clubhouse lead in Ireland
Southgate continues hot week with 65 at Irish
Mickelson returns with brother Tim on bag
Bubba Watson back home for the Greenbrier
Matsuyama plays Irish Open; paired with Rory
D. Lee returns for delayed Greenbrier defense
McIlroy faces tough links test in Irish Open
Y.E. Yang headlines the Greenbrier Monday Q
Howell III settles for P2; loses QLN playoff
Stanley wins second TOUR title in QLN playoff
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
Report: Darnold may play 2 more years at USC
Vick compares QB Lamar Jackson to himself
Nevada RB Butler stuns with Iowa transfer
Five-star RB James Cook backs off FSU pledge
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez heads to Cuse
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
Penn State quiet on extension for HC Franklin
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Fee agreed between United and Everton for Rom
Hal Robson-Kanu inks new 3-year deal
Stoke City having trouble agreeing on BMI
Atlético Madrid plotting bid for Diego Costa
Terriers sign striker Mounie for record fee
Young prospect Mahoney ready to "step up"
Gosling signs on with Bournemouth until 2021
Terriers confirm swoop for Fulham defender
Howe: Defoe not guaranteed to start
Rooney's Everton return looking more likely
No more Tymon on Humberside as Stoke pounce
Who is Southampton's Jan Bednarek?
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Francis Martes
(S)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.B. Bukauskas | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 10/11/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reports the Astros have agreed to terms with first-rounder J.B. Bukauskas.
Bukauskas, a 20-year-old right-hander with filthy swing-and-miss stuff, fell to 15th overall to the Astros in last month's 2017 MLB Draft. There's some concern that he might end up as a reliever, but he could probably dominate (and move swiftly through the minor leagues) in a late-inning role. Houston will first try Bukauskas as a starting pitcher.
Jul 6 - 12:04 PM
Source:
Mark Berman on Twitter
The Houston Astros selected J.B. Bukauskas with the 15th pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.
This is a steal. An advanced right-hander out of North Carolina, Bukauskas has two pitches that can make people look silly; a fastball that gets up to 97 mph, and a filthy slider that he can locate for strikes or bury away. There's a lot of effort in his delivery, but even if he has to move to the bullpen, Bukauskas has filthy, filthy stuff to get lots of strikeouts. Well done, Houston.
Jun 12 - 8:42 PM
Astros sign first-rounder RHP J.B. Bukauskas
Jul 6 - 12:04 PM
Astros draft Bukauskas at 15th overall
Jun 12 - 8:42 PM
More J.B. Bukauskas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3174)
2
A. Judge
NYY
(2795)
3
T. Turner
WAS
(2487)
4
C. Frazier
NYY
(2308)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2295)
6
C. Correa
HOU
(2055)
7
Z. Britton
BAL
(1985)
8
N. Cruz
SEA
(1964)
9
C. Kershaw
LA
(1962)
10
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1962)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
Sidelined
Carlos Correa (thumb) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves.
Correa was forced out of Tuesday's win over the Braves while sliding into home head-first, jamming his thumb in the process. While X-rays returned negative and Correa was hoping to be able to play on Wednesday, the Astros will give him another day to rest up. Marwin Gonzalez is manning shortstop and hitting fifth in his place. Correa could potentially be available to pinch hit should he be needed later in the game.
Jul 5
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
10-Day DL
Dallas Keuchel (neck) could begin throwing off a mound later this week.
Keuchel had been hoping to resume mound work last weekend, but the first-place Astros continue to ease their ace along in his ongoing recovery from a neck injury. He'll require a minor league rehab assignment before returning to Houston's starting rotation.
Jul 4
2
Lance McCullers
3
Collin McHugh
60-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) will make his second rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Corpus Christi.
McHugh was pounded for four earned runs on seven hits and a walk in one inning of work last Friday in his rehab debut. The hope is he can make it three innings, or around 50 pitches, on Wednesday.
Jul 4
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Charlie Morton (lat) will return to the Astros' rotation Friday at Toronto.
Morton got the go-ahead after allowing two unearned runs and striking out five batters over 4 1/3 innings Sunday with Double-A Corpus Christi. The right-hander has been on the shelf since May 25 because of a lat strain.
Jul 4
5
Mike Fiers
6
Brad Peacock
7
Francis Martes
8
Joe Musgrove
9
David Paulino
Suspended
MLB suspended Astros RHP David Paulino 80 games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.
He tested positive for Boldenone. Paulino has decided not to appeal the ruling. The Astros have 80 games left after tonight, so this effectively ends his season. The right-hander was undefeated in six starts for Houston, but struggled to a 6.52 ERA during that stretch.
Jul 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
60-Day DL
Jandel Gustave underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow Wednesday in Houston.
It was a UCL reconstruction procedure, which sounds a lot like Tommy John surgery. Gustave landed on the disabled list April 20 after experiencing tightness in his right forearm and he'll now remain sidelined until sometime in 2018.
Jun 21
8
James Hoyt
9
Dayan Diaz
Headlines
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
Daniel E. Dobish believes the Dodgers' Alex Wood deserves an All-Star spot and highlights injuries to key Rangers infielders in Thursday's Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
»
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
»
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
»
July Top 300 Overall
Jul 5
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 5
»
Daily Dose: Freedom!
Jul 5
»
July Reliever Rankings
Jul 5
»
July Outfielder Rankings
Jul 5
MLB Headlines
»
Astros sign first-rounder RHP J.B. Bukauskas
»
Nationals showing interest in Raisel Iglesias
»
Jedd Gyorko (groin) back in Cardinals lineup
»
Kyle Schwarber batting fifth in return Thurs.
»
Stanton getting day off Thursday vs. Cards
»
Trout (thumb) goes 0-for-3 in his rehab debut
»
Bumgarner (shoulder) allows 9 ER on rehab
»
Springer gets three hits, three runs, two RBI
»
Rougned Odor forced out w/ bruised left hand
»
Garza holds Orioles scoreless for 6 1/3 Wed.
»
Giancarlo Stanton swats pair of homers in win
»
Joey Gallo sidelined with sore left hamstring
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved