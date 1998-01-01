Yeison Coca | Shortstop

Brewers acquired SS Yeison Coca as the player to be named later in the Tyler Thornburg trade.

Coca is an 18-year-old shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic who has yet to play a game in affiliated ball, though he was the 25th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system by Baseball America this spring and he hit .307/.370/.409 with 12 stolen bases and nine triples over 62 games in the 2016 Dominican Summer League. Milwaukee also acquired Travis Shaw (10 HR, 40 RBI), Mauricio Dubon (25 steals in 56 games at Double-A), and Josh Pennington (2.29 career minor league ERA) in that December 2016 trade with Boston. Thornburg has yet to throw a pitch in a Red Sox uniform due to ongoing shoulder issues. Cap tip to impressive young Brewers GM David Stearns.