Yeison Coca | Shortstop

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 5/22/1999
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 155
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Brewers acquired SS Yeison Coca as the player to be named later in the Tyler Thornburg trade.
Coca is an 18-year-old shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic who has yet to play a game in affiliated ball, though he was the 25th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system by Baseball America this spring and he hit .307/.370/.409 with 12 stolen bases and nine triples over 62 games in the 2016 Dominican Summer League. Milwaukee also acquired Travis Shaw (10 HR, 40 RBI), Mauricio Dubon (25 steals in 56 games at Double-A), and Josh Pennington (2.29 career minor league ERA) in that December 2016 trade with Boston. Thornburg has yet to throw a pitch in a Red Sox uniform due to ongoing shoulder issues. Cap tip to impressive young Brewers GM David Stearns. Jun 5 - 10:46 AM
Source: Evan Drellich on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Jimmy Nelson
5Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Neftali Feliz
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Rob Scahill
8Wily Peralta
 

 