Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Zach Davies
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yeison Coca | Shortstop
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
18
) / 5/22/1999
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 155
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brewers acquired SS Yeison Coca as the player to be named later in the Tyler Thornburg trade.
Coca is an 18-year-old shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic who has yet to play a game in affiliated ball, though he was the 25th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system by Baseball America this spring and he hit .307/.370/.409 with 12 stolen bases and nine triples over 62 games in the 2016 Dominican Summer League. Milwaukee also acquired Travis Shaw (10 HR, 40 RBI), Mauricio Dubon (25 steals in 56 games at Double-A), and Josh Pennington (2.29 career minor league ERA) in that December 2016 trade with Boston. Thornburg has yet to throw a pitch in a Red Sox uniform due to ongoing shoulder issues. Cap tip to impressive young Brewers GM David Stearns.
Jun 5 - 10:46 AM
Source:
Evan Drellich on Twitter
Brewers acquire SS Yeison Coca from BOS
Jun 5 - 10:46 AM
More Yeison Coca Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
10-Day DL
Brewers placed OF Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list with a left calf strain.
Braun returned Sunday from a minimum DL stay with a calf injury but then aggravated the ailment Thursday. How long he'll be sidelined this time around remains to be seen, but it's safe to say the Brewers will opt for a more cautious approach. Hernan Perez figures to be an everyday outfielder while Braun is out.
May 26
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Jimmy Nelson
5
Matt Garza
Sidelined
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that he'll know more Monday as to whether Matt Garza (chest) will make his next scheduled start.
The skipper said that Garza is "sore" and "felt like he was in a car crash" after colliding with teammate Jesus Aguilar at first base Saturday, when he suffered a chest contusion. He should be cleared to start Thursday against the Giants, but we'll know for sure Monday.
Jun 4
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Neftali Feliz
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Rob Scahill
8
Wily Peralta
